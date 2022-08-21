Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Civilian use of drone delays firefighting efforts in North Idaho
Firefighters on the ground battling the Moyie Fire had to wait on aircraft support because a civilian drone was being flown in the area. The fire started August 21 just southeast of the Idaho Forest Group Mill in Moyie Springs. Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Fire led the response with...
Bonner County Daily Bee
White's Laclede mill destroyed by fire
Last Thursday night a fire starting in the planing mill of A.C. White Lumber Company at Laclede destroyed the sawmill, planing mill, $400,000-worth of manufactured lumber, a company residence, boarding house and bunkhouse and the residence of W. J. Hodge. The total loss is estimated at $700,000, with insurance to approximately $400,000.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Casey David Banks, 44
Casey David Banks was born on June 1, 1978, in Newport, Wash., to David and Patricia (Stevens) Banks. He moved to Sandpoint, Idaho at an early age. He started kindergarten at the old Lincoln Elementary School and continued on through local schools until attending Sandpoint High School. Casey loved and...
Spokane County Prosecutor reacts to Freeman shooter’s sentencing
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell has released a statement in the wake of Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe’s sentencing. “I’d like to thank all the County, Spokane City, State, and Federal agents that responded to, investigated, interviewed, and helped the students and parents on the day of the shooting. I thank them for their support and assistance throughout the entire legal process.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Aug. 23, 2022
The Old-Timers’ picnic at Round Lake was a big success with many old and new timers attending. Prizes went to the oldest person attending, Myrtle Deroshia; person traveling farthest, Rita Mattox; and person with most family present, Mrs. Phoebe Shalz. •••. NEW LOOK FOR PEND OREILLE PETE. Russell...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley taps the brakes on intersection reopening
(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane Valley has announced that the $2.5 million project to replace a four-way stop at the intersection of Barker Road and Sprague Avenue with a single-lane roundabout will not be completed by Aug. 20 as planned. “The city has made the decision to...
'We go where we are needed' | New documents reveal Patriot Front's plans to riot during downtown Coeur d'Alene pride event
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — New court documents shed light on just how much planning went into a white nationalist group's plan to riot at a downtown Coeur d'Alene pride event in June. 31 members of the hate group Patriot Front were arrested in June after they were found hiding...
Part of Highway 53 in Idaho now under construction
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID. — If you are driving on Highway 53, you should expect to slow down. Part of Highway 53 is now under construction, and it’s going to last for the next few years. The first project adds a center-left turn lane from the state line to Rathdrum. The goal is to ease congestion and lower the chance of...
KREM
6 more members of hate group arrested in Coeur d'Alene expected to be arraigned in court
Six more members of the hate group Patriot Front are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday. The group was arrested two months ago, found in back of a U-haul.
Looking back on the Ruby Ridge standoff 30 years later
NAPLES, Idaho — Sunday marks 30 years since an 11-day standoff in Naples shook many in the region to their core. In an effort to execute a bench warrant, federal forces lost an agent and a family lost a 14-year-old son and a mother. The standoff would go on to inspire a generation of anti-government attitudes and organizations, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
KUOW
Changes in law enforcement may be leading to less guns at home
The city and county of Spokane have seen an unprecedented number of gun removals so far this year. And while there are different reasons a person can have firearms removed from their home, some of this increase appears to be driven by a change in how courts are treating domestic violence protection orders.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Six more Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — Six more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
Lake Coeur d’Alene Raft-Up returns this weekend
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Are you looking for something to do in Coeur d’Alene this Saturday?. The Lake Coeur d’Alene Raft-up will return this Saturday in the Casco/Cougar Bay from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music, a Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises boat with food and...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Burn ban ongoing in Pend Oreille Co.
A burn ban is in effect in Pend Oreille County, just across the border in Washington state. Pend Oreille County officials said fire danger in southern part of the county is listed as “very high” and in the northern part of the county as “high.” All debris burning remains prohibited in Pend Oreille County. This includes rule (debris) burning and permit burning.
Idahoans among many crossing into Washington for abortion care
SPOKANE, Wash. — A growing number of out-of-state women are traveling to Washington to receive reproductive healthcare. This surge in patients comes amidst numerous abortion trigger laws scheduled to go into effect this week. “We’re already seeing an impact in Eastern Washington,” said Paul Dillon, Vice President of Public...
KXLY
Isolated storms will continue through the evening – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — Isolated storms will continue across the region through the evening. Slow-moving storms bring strong wind, minor to moderate hail, lightning and heavy rainfall. With this, there is a Flood Watch in effect through late tonight. Far eastern Washington & North Idaho will bear the brunt of this.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Wade Michael Erban
Wade Michael Erban emerged onto this earth on April 14, 1991, at 4:43 a.m., full of energy and listening to Freebird. He was a handsome boy!. He was born in Upland, Calif., to Mike and Leah Erban. He moved to Washington state at 6 months of age in 1991 where he started school at Hunt Elementary School in Puyallup, Wash. In June 2001 he moved to Priest River, Idaho, graduating from Priest River Lamanna High School in June 2010. He had many good friends in Priest River and was active in soccer and drama.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Emily Susan Bourguignon, 78
Emily Susan Bourguignon, 78, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at her home in Careywood, Idaho. Viewing for friends and family will be held on Monday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Athol, Idaho.
KHQ Right Now
Man involved in fiery crash in 2020 charged for vehicular homicide
SPOKANE, Wash. - The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery two-car crash that left 30-year-old Lauri McNamara dead in 2020 has been convicted on vehicular homicide charges, according Spokane County prosecutors. Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) found Jackson Neal at the scene of the crash...
'Something's got to be done': Increase in the number of Coeur d'Alene short-term rentals affecting neighborhoods
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jim Volke has had four neighbors in 22 years at his Cherry Hill home. Good folks, all. The fifth who arrived last summer, not so much. The home became a short-term rental. It was quiet at first, but then, it got busier. And louder. One...
