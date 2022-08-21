Read full article on original website
Related
KGW
'We go where we are needed': New documents reveal Patriot Front's plans to riot during downtown Coeur d'Alene pride event
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — New court documents shed light on just how much planning went into a white nationalist group's plan to riot at a downtown Coeur d'Alene pride event in June. 31 members of the hate group Patriot Front were arrested in June after they were found hiding...
KUOW
Changes in law enforcement may be leading to less guns at home
The city and county of Spokane have seen an unprecedented number of gun removals so far this year. And while there are different reasons a person can have firearms removed from their home, some of this increase appears to be driven by a change in how courts are treating domestic violence protection orders.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Six more Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — Six more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Emily Susan Bourguignon, 78
Emily Susan Bourguignon, 78, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at her home in Careywood, Idaho. Viewing for friends and family will be held on Monday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Athol, Idaho.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bonner County Daily Bee
Casey David Banks, 44
Casey David Banks was born on June 1, 1978, in Newport, Wash., to David and Patricia (Stevens) Banks. He moved to Sandpoint, Idaho at an early age. He started kindergarten at the old Lincoln Elementary School and continued on through local schools until attending Sandpoint High School. Casey loved and...
KREM
6 more members of hate group arrested in Coeur d'Alene expected to be arraigned in court
Six more members of the hate group Patriot Front are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday. The group was arrested two months ago, found in back of a U-haul.
Looking back on the Ruby Ridge standoff 30 years later
NAPLES, Idaho — Sunday marks 30 years since an 11-day standoff in Naples shook many in the region to their core. In an effort to execute a bench warrant, federal forces lost an agent and a family lost a 14-year-old son and a mother. The standoff would go on to inspire a generation of anti-government attitudes and organizations, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Wade Michael Erban
Wade Michael Erban emerged onto this earth on April 14, 1991, at 4:43 a.m., full of energy and listening to Freebird. He was a handsome boy!. He was born in Upland, Calif., to Mike and Leah Erban. He moved to Washington state at 6 months of age in 1991 where he started school at Hunt Elementary School in Puyallup, Wash. In June 2001 he moved to Priest River, Idaho, graduating from Priest River Lamanna High School in June 2010. He had many good friends in Priest River and was active in soccer and drama.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Roland Curtis Warren, 56
Roland Curtis Warren, 56, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Hope, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Roland’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign his guest book.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 5, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies seized drugs in the U.S. 2 area in Oldtown at 6:39 a.m. A K9 deployment was requested during a traffic stop in...
Idahoans among many crossing into Washington for abortion care
SPOKANE, Wash. — A growing number of out-of-state women are traveling to Washington to receive reproductive healthcare. This surge in patients comes amidst numerous abortion trigger laws scheduled to go into effect this week. “We’re already seeing an impact in Eastern Washington,” said Paul Dillon, Vice President of Public...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Lela Jane Northup, 94
Lela Jane Northup, 94, passed away early morning on Aug. 12, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Jane, as she preferred to be called, was born July 29, 1928, in Waco, Texas to John and Bertha Latimer, the fourth of nine children. During World War II, one of Jane's brothers brought home...
KHQ Right Now
South Hill Grill to be demolished in October, Chick-Fil-A moving in: the community is speaking out
South Hill Grill in Spokane is set to be demolished in October and replaced by a Chick-Fil-A. In a recent post, the business announced they are closing the doors and the decision was made by the property manager. You can find more information and reaction from the community here.
1 Person Dead In A Motorcycle Accident In Valleyford (Valleyford, WA)
According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle accident took place on Sunday morning north of Valleyford. The officials have reported that the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on the 11500 block of South Madison Road off of east Gibbs Road. According to the primary investigation, the...
Spokane County Prosecutor reacts to Freeman shooter’s sentencing
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell has released a statement in the wake of Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe’s sentencing. “I’d like to thank all the County, Spokane City, State, and Federal agents that responded to, investigated, interviewed, and helped the students and parents on the day of the shooting. I thank them for their support and assistance throughout the entire legal process.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Raft up, but don't drink up
COEUR d'ALENE — The Lake Coeur d’Alene Raft-Up is back for another year of fun out on the water. Hagadone Marine Group welcomes you to join them from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Casco/Cougar Bay for what is being hailed as the "best boat party of the summer."
Coeur d'Alene Press
Ruby Ridge, looking back 30 years
Today marks 30 years since an 11-day standoff in Naples shook many in the region to their core. In an effort to execute a bench warrant, federal forces lost an agent and a family lost a 14-year-old son and a mother. The standoff would go on to inspire a generation of anti-government attitudes and organizations.
Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing man Sunday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a man Sunday night. Spokane Police responded to a shooting on W Shannon Ave near N Adams Street just before 11 p.m. Officers located a male victim and the suspect. The victim was transported to a...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Civilian use of drone delays firefighting efforts in North Idaho
Firefighters on the ground battling the Moyie Fire had to wait on aircraft support because a civilian drone was being flown in the area. The fire started August 21 just southeast of the Idaho Forest Group Mill in Moyie Springs. Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Fire led the response with...
Comments / 0