Civilian Drone Delays Firefighting Efforts at North Idaho Fire
MOYIE SPRINGS, ID - Firefighters on the ground battling the Moyie Fire had to wait on aircraft support because a civilian drone was being flown in the area, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. The fire started August 21 just southeast of the Idaho Forest Group Mill in Moyie Springs.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Burn ban ongoing in Pend Oreille Co.
A burn ban is in effect in Pend Oreille County, just across the border in Washington state. Pend Oreille County officials said fire danger in southern part of the county is listed as “very high” and in the northern part of the county as “high.” All debris burning remains prohibited in Pend Oreille County. This includes rule (debris) burning and permit burning.
Bonner County Daily Bee
White's Laclede mill destroyed by fire
Last Thursday night a fire starting in the planing mill of A.C. White Lumber Company at Laclede destroyed the sawmill, planing mill, $400,000-worth of manufactured lumber, a company residence, boarding house and bunkhouse and the residence of W. J. Hodge. The total loss is estimated at $700,000, with insurance to approximately $400,000.
Fire crews battling wildfire burning toward homes in Moyie Springs
MOYIE SPRINGS, ID. — The Idaho Department of Lands and local firefighters are battling a wildfire that is burning southeast of the Idaho Forest Group Mill in Moyie Springs. The fire started near Moyie River and is burning toward a mill and nearby homes. As of now, the fire is about two to three acres.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 5, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies seized drugs in the U.S. 2 area in Oldtown at 6:39 a.m. A K9 deployment was requested during a traffic stop in...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Casey David Banks, 44
Casey David Banks was born on June 1, 1978, in Newport, Wash., to David and Patricia (Stevens) Banks. He moved to Sandpoint, Idaho at an early age. He started kindergarten at the old Lincoln Elementary School and continued on through local schools until attending Sandpoint High School. Casey loved and...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Drivers to see traffic delays
SANDPOINT — Drivers may see a bit longer of delays in connection with a U.S. 95 paving project, Idaho Transportation Department officials said. Megan Jahns, ITD public information officer, said that maintenance forces are scheduled to work on the navigation lighting on the Long Bridge next week, which will exacerbate delays.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Health advisories issued for Avondale Lake and Morton Slough
Health advisories were issued Friday for Avondale Lake near Hayden and Morton Slough in Sagle. The advisories are based on recent water sampling that indicates the presence of cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algae bloom or blue-green algae, and they were issued by Panhandle Health District in collaboration with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Wade Michael Erban
Wade Michael Erban emerged onto this earth on April 14, 1991, at 4:43 a.m., full of energy and listening to Freebird. He was a handsome boy!. He was born in Upland, Calif., to Mike and Leah Erban. He moved to Washington state at 6 months of age in 1991 where he started school at Hunt Elementary School in Puyallup, Wash. In June 2001 he moved to Priest River, Idaho, graduating from Priest River Lamanna High School in June 2010. He had many good friends in Priest River and was active in soccer and drama.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Emily Susan Bourguignon, 78
Emily Susan Bourguignon, 78, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at her home in Careywood, Idaho. Viewing for friends and family will be held on Monday, Aug. 29, 2002, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Athol, Idaho.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Lela Jane Northup, 94
Lela Jane Northup, 94, passed away early morning on Aug. 12, 2022, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Jane, as she preferred to be called, was born July 29, 1928, in Waco, Texas to John and Bertha Latimer, the fourth of nine children. During World War II, one of Jane's brothers brought home...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Chamber of Commerce welcomes By Design Chiropractic
PONDERAY — The Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed By Design Chiropractic to the organization with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. By Design Chiropractic is a chiropractic practice specializing in providing care that helps restore the proper motion and function within the spine to provide long-term relief. “We take a...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Roland Curtis Warren, 56
Roland Curtis Warren, 56, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Hope, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Roland’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign his guest book.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint council discusses budgets
SANDPOINT – Budgets were the main topics of conversation at the Sandpoint City Council meeting on Wednesday. At the beginning of this month, two public hearing notices were issued for discussion on two topics – the 2023 fiscal year budget and city fees. Before the public hearing, City Administrator Jennifer Stapleton gave a brief presentation on the 2023 fiscal year budget.
Bonner County Daily Bee
The Salvation Army gives back
SANDPOINT – The Salvation Army is set and primed to host the annual Back-to-School event at the Sandpoint Church of the Nazarene next week. To ease the strain on local low-income families, the organization backpacks, school supplies, shoes, and more on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and Wednesday, Aug. 31. The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Looking back on the Ruby Ridge standoff 30 years later
NAPLES, Idaho — Sunday marks 30 years since an 11-day standoff in Naples shook many in the region to their core. In an effort to execute a bench warrant, federal forces lost an agent and a family lost a 14-year-old son and a mother. The standoff would go on to inspire a generation of anti-government attitudes and organizations, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
‘It’s not about the books’: Idaho library director resigns over intimidation and ‘political atmosphere of extremism'
After a petition started last month to recall four Boundary County Library board members over a routine policy update, library director Kimber Glidden has announced her resignation effective Sept. 10. “Nothing in my background could have prepared me for the political atmosphere of extremism, militant Christian fundamentalism, intimidation tactics, and threatening behavior currently being employed in the community,” Glidden wrote in her announcement posted by the library in Bonners Ferry. ...
Bonner County Daily Bee
SMS holding registration effort today
Attention Sandpoint Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade students and parents: Lake Pend Oreille School District wants to see you. Any seventh-graders and eighth-graders who haven't yet completed their registration paperwork should come by the school today, Aug. 24, from 3-6 p.m. where staff will be ready to assist them in the cafeteria with registration.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Ruby Ridge, looking back 30 years
Today marks 30 years since an 11-day standoff in Naples shook many in the region to their core. In an effort to execute a bench warrant, federal forces lost an agent and a family lost a 14-year-old son and a mother. The standoff would go on to inspire a generation of anti-government attitudes and organizations.
Bonner County Daily Bee
A few thoughts on property values, taxes
My property value has changed by an average increase of 5.07 percent in the last 38 years. My property tax has changed by an increase of 5.08 percent in the same period of time. LARRY O. SMITH. Sandpoint.
