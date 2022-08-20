ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

How some of El Paso's budget approval will help first responders

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over 60 percent of the City of El Paso’s billion dollar budget for the next fiscal year is going toward public safety. When firefighters at Station 7 respond to calls, they usually only have three people on board, when in a perfect world, they would at least have 6.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person seriously injured in rollover crash in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crews with the El Paso Fire Department responded to a rollover crash involving two vehicles in east El Paso Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Gateway East at Zaragoza causing all lanes and the exit ramp to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Why some El Paso rock walls fail during rainstorms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Rock walls are the most common type of walls in El Paso. However, during rainstorms some of those rock walls fail and fall. Over the weekend a rock wall directly behind a West El Paso apartment complex collapsed. According to the El Paso Fire Department when the wall collapsed it […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso pest control company out spraying for mosquitos

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With this past weekend being one of the wettest we have seen so far this monsoon season, Local Pest Managers suggests getting your home sprayed for mosquitos. El Paso has also reported its first case of west nile, leading more El Pasoans to want to get their homes sprayed. According […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Body found in desert area of far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso food bank closes down dedicated program to help seniors

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans Fighting Hunger has closed its Food FARMacy that specialized in serving seniors and their families. The Food FARMacy provided food to low-income seniors in a grocery-store-like setting. On average, this facility served 450 senior families a day. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger said they closed the Food FARMacy program […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Motorcyclist seriously injured after accident in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  A motorcycle crash happened this afternoon around 5:30 p.m. on Gateway North and Fred Wilson. Fire Dispatch confirming a motorcyclist is in serious conditions and transported to a local hospital. The crash forced all lances to be closed for about two hours, until reopening about 7:30 p.m. This is a […]
EL PASO, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Gas Station Accidentally Gave Customers Water Instead of Gas

Folks started pulling away and then stalling out down the road. As the great philosopher Ted Theodore Logan once said, "Strange things are afoot at the Circle K". They sure were for some folks in El Paso, Texas over the weekend. If you happened to fill up this past Saturday night (August 20, 2022) at the Dyer Street location it is possible your car was filled with water and not gas.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

64-foot tall mountain lion mural in Downtown El Paso complete

EL PASO, Texas -- A 64-foot mountain lion mural made of trash collected from around El Paso and located on the side of the One San Jacinto Plaza building downtown has been completed. Green Hope Project and other partners brought Portuguese artist Bordalo II to El Paso after five years of planning. The downtown mural The post 64-foot tall mountain lion mural in Downtown El Paso complete appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger's Food FARMacy closes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A store where low-income senior families could get food at a low cost is no longer open. The Food FARMacy closed its doors Monday due to rising food and transportation costs, shortage in food and a lack of volunteers, according to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger representatives.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new location in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Tropical Smoothie Cafe is opening a new location in northeast El Paso. The new cafe is located at 4830 Woodrow Bean Transmountain Suite. It will open on Saturday at 8 a.m. The first 50 customers will get free smoothies for a year with the...
EL PASO, TX

