Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
Driver flees after hitting, killing bicyclist in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities in the Metro East are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run overnight Wednesday. At 1:30 a.m., a bicyclist was hit on State Street near 19th Street in East St. Louis. The driver took off, heading towards Missouri before police arrived.
Bicyclist struck and killed in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A man on a bicycle was struck and killed in East St. Louis early Wednesday morning. The incident happened on State Street at North 17th Street at about 1 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Man’s body found in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A man’s body was found early Wednesday morning in East St. Louis, Illinois. The body was found at about 2:30 a.m. on the side of the road on Packers Avenue near West Missouri Avenue. Police have not yet released any other information at this time. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was […]
56-year-old sentenced for St. Louis County murders
A Calverton Park man was sentenced Monday for a pair of years-old murders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lowe's donated drywall will be distributed to East St. Louis flood victims soon
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Glenda Merriweather is still cleaning out her home on Terrace Drive. "It was severe damage, I had 15 inches of water, so let's just say a foot and a half," Glenda Merriweather. She lives in one of the East St. Louis neighborhoods hit the...
KMOV
MoDOT vehicle involved in I-270 crash in West County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County. The Creve Coeur Police Department said the crash happened before the Olive exit in the northbound lanes around 2:40 p.m. It’s still unclear what led to the crash and there’s no word on injuries.
East St. Louis man abducts child, then busted with fentanyl and cocaine
A federal judge has sentenced an East St. Louis man for a drug bust that stemmed from a child abduction.
Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cities in St. Louis County change panhandling laws after uptick
After a recent increase in panhandlers, several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their rules to curb begging in the streets.
gladstonedispatch.com
Masks are linked to satanic rituals, St. Louis County executive candidate claims in suit
ST. LOUIS — The Republican nominee aiming to take St. Louis County's top government job filed suit this week against her former employer over mask and vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming religious discrimination. Katherine Pinner, a 55-year-old political newcomer from unincorporated St. Louis County near Affton, sued...
southernillinoisnow.com
Mt. Vernon mobile home destroyed by fire
One of the occupants of a mobile home was treated for minor smoke inhalation in a fire that destroyed her home Monday night. Mt. Vernon Fire Chief Kevin Sargent says heavy fire was showing from the entire mobile home at 1005 South 22nd Street upon their arrival. Both occupants were out, but one of them had sustained smoke inhalation. Tammy Wood was taken to the hospital for treatment.
kcur.org
5 years after his execution was halted, Marcellus Williams has gotten no resolution from Missouri
On Aug. 22, 2017, Marcellus Williams was hours away from being executed. Williams had been convicted of the 1998 murder of former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Felicia Gayle, who was found stabbed to death in her home in University City. He’d maintained his innocence, but courts had upheld the conviction and the death sentence multiple times.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois senator visits Cahokia Heights to assess flood damage
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois visited the community in Cahokia Heights, Illinois to examine the damages caused by flooding.
O'Fallon principal Dr. Tron Young makes back-to-school exciting with music videos
Dr. Tron Young, who was awarded Middle School Principal of the Year in 2020, hopes to get kids excited about school by engaging with them through music videos.
Comments / 0