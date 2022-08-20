ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

FOX 2

Bicyclist struck and killed in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A man on a bicycle was struck and killed in East St. Louis early Wednesday morning. The incident happened on State Street at North 17th Street at about 1 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
FOX 2

Man’s body found in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A man’s body was found early Wednesday morning in East St. Louis, Illinois. The body was found at about 2:30 a.m. on the side of the road on Packers Avenue near West Missouri Avenue. Police have not yet released any other information at this time. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was […]
KMOV

MoDOT vehicle involved in I-270 crash in West County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County. The Creve Coeur Police Department said the crash happened before the Olive exit in the northbound lanes around 2:40 p.m. It’s still unclear what led to the crash and there’s no word on injuries.
FOX 2

Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
southernillinoisnow.com

Mt. Vernon mobile home destroyed by fire

One of the occupants of a mobile home was treated for minor smoke inhalation in a fire that destroyed her home Monday night. Mt. Vernon Fire Chief Kevin Sargent says heavy fire was showing from the entire mobile home at 1005 South 22nd Street upon their arrival. Both occupants were out, but one of them had sustained smoke inhalation. Tammy Wood was taken to the hospital for treatment.
