At least 40 people have died across northern and eastern India after incessant rains over the past three days triggered flash floods and landslides. The rains inundated hundreds of villages, swept away mud houses, flooded roads and destroyed bridges in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.According to a statement from the Indian government on Sunday, the fatal monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have killed at least 36 people. Meanwhile, hundreds more have been displaced from their homes and are taking shelter in relief camps across the Himalayan state. In neighbouring Uttarakhand, a series of cloudbursts on Saturday left...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO