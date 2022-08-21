Read full article on original website
InPeace
3d ago
What mean comments here. I hate diseases and disasters- where any people have to experience inhumane living. It's not life quality.
moral patriot
3d ago
Funny how God is shaking his fist at the nations of this world. Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is soon to return
Pakistan floods kill 580 and bring misery to millions
Government accused of inaction as downpours leave schools destroyed, homes ruined, crops failing and cholera on the rise
India monsoon flash floods kill at least 40 as bridges collapse and homes are washed away in devastating mudslides
AT LEAST 40 people have been killed after Northern India was hit by catastrophic flash floods and landslides. Relentless monsoon rains have submerged hundreds of villages, triggering devastating mudslides that swept homes, cars and locals away. The death toll has continued to rise over the last three days, while dangerous...
At least 40 dead across Indian states as intense rain triggers flash floods and landslides
At least 40 people have died across northern and eastern India after incessant rains over the past three days triggered flash floods and landslides. The rains inundated hundreds of villages, swept away mud houses, flooded roads and destroyed bridges in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.According to a statement from the Indian government on Sunday, the fatal monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have killed at least 36 people. Meanwhile, hundreds more have been displaced from their homes and are taking shelter in relief camps across the Himalayan state. In neighbouring Uttarakhand, a series of cloudbursts on Saturday left...
At least 50 people killed by floods and landslides in India
Floods and landslides triggered by intense monsoon rains killed at least 50 people in northern and eastern India over the last three days, officials said on Sunday. The rains overwhelmed hundreds of villages, sweeping away houses and leaving residents stranded as rescue crews have been racing to evacuate survivors. Earlier...
7.0-magnitude earthquake kills five, injures 130 in northern Philippines
At least five people died and 130 others were injured after a powerful earthquake struck the northern Philippines on Wednesday, according to authorities in the Southeast Asian country.
Mount St. Helens at Risk of Volcanic Eruption Caused by Extreme Rainfall
Mount St. Helens is one of many volcanos expected to become more dangerous as a result of climate change-induced heavier rainfalls in coming years.
Horror moment TikTok star, 31, plunges to her death as giant 40ft crane topples over in high winds
THIS is the horror moment a TikTok star was killed as the giant 40ft she was operating toppled over in high winds. Mum-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, bravely battled to keep control of the huge winch as it charged through the major oil hub she was working at in Tyumen, Russia.
Oregon woman, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes part of eastern Indonesia
An undersea earthquake shook part of eastern Indonesia on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of deaths or major damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude quake struck about 158 kilometers (98 miles) off Laikit village in North Sulawesi province. It said the quake was centered about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) beneath the sea.
At least 38 people killed as ‘tornado of fire’ rages in northern Algeria
Algerian firefighters were on Thursday battling a string of blazes, fanned by drought and a blistering heatwave, that have killed at least 38 people and left destruction in their wake. Deadly forest fires have become an annual scourge in the north African country, where the climate crisis is turning large...
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
At Least 5 Dead After 7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Philippines: 'Thought the Ground Would Open Up'
A powerful earthquake struck near the Philippines capital of Manila, killing at least five people and injuring dozens more. President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. addressed the tragedy on Twitter, writing that it occurred at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday. The Associated Press reported that the earthquake took place in the mountains within...
RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas
An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
Glaciers in Switzerland melted so much that they revealed 2 long-lost bodies and a plane wreck from 1968
As the world warms due to climate change, glaciers in the Swiss Alps are thawing, especially in the summer.
Elephant Stabbed Owner to Death After Being Forced to Work in 89-Degree Heat
After being made to work by carrying wood in Thailand on a day when the temperature reached 89 degrees, an elephant stabbed its owner to death with its tusk, ripping the victim's body in half. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was found ripped in half and a pool of blood on Wednesday...
US Marines just ate all the eggs in one of southeastern Europe's most strategically important port cities
US sailors and Marines aboard USS Arlington visited the Greek port of Alexandroupoli in late May. They appeared to enjoy their stay — local media reported that they overwhelmed many restaurants. The visit reflects the US military's increasing interest in Greece amid growing tension in the region. At the...
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
China unleashes its power: Worldwide outrage as ballistic missiles fly over Taiwan prompting Japan to demand 'immediate' halt to military drills or risk destroying peace in the region
China ratcheted up its military intimidation of Taiwan yesterday by firing ballistic missiles which flew over the island and landed in Japanese waters. As promised by the ruling Communist Party, four days of war games encircling Taiwan began just before 2pm (local time) with wave after wave of rocket launches, while Chinese jets took to the skies and ten warships patrolled the sea.
Shocking video shows shops and vehicles submerged by floods... in UAE: Heavy rains hit various cities, leaving seven dead
This shocking footage shows shops and vehicles submerged by floods in the United Arab Emirates. At least seven people have been killed after unseasonable downpours triggered flash flooding in eastern districts of the normally parched Gulf state, authorities said. 'We regret to announce that six people of Asian nationalities have...
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
