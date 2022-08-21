ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daughter of 'Putin's brain' ideologist killed in car blast

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cl5yu_0hPN2nBa00

MOSCOW — (AP) — The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as “Putin's brain” was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday.

The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.

The 29-year-old was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a prominent proponent of the “Russian world” concept ideology and a vehement supporter of Russia's sending of troops into Ukraine.

Dugina expressed similar views and had appeared as a commentator on the nationalist TV channel Tsargrad.

“Dasha, like her father, has always been at the forefront of confrontation with the West,” Tsargrad said on Sunday, using the familiar form of her name.

The explosion took place as Dugina was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father. Some Russian media reports cited witnesses as saying the vehicle belonged to her father and that he had decided at the last minute to travel in another car.

No suspects were immediately identified. But Denis Pushilin, president of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic that is a focus of Russia's fighting in Ukraine, blamed it on “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to kill Alexander Dugin."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Area near Ukraine nuclear plant hit again despite US pleas

NIKOPOL, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian shelling across the river from Ukraine's main nuclear power plant wounded four people Monday, an official said, hours after the latest international pleas to spare the area from attacks to prevent a catastrophe. Meanwhile, Russia blamed Ukrainian spy agencies for the car...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
960 The Ref

22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces Wednesday launched a rocket attack on a Ukrainian train station on the embattled country's Independence Day, killing 22 people, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after warning for days that Moscow might attempt “something particularly cruel” this week. The lethal attack...
EUROPE
960 The Ref

Poland begins to dismantle Soviet-era monument

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland on Wednesday began demolishing a Soviet-era memorial to Red Army soldiers, an unwanted reminder of the power that Moscow once held over Poland and a symbol that grew even more objectionable after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The removal of the memorial in...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Pushilin
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months

When Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in an unprovoked act of aggression, many expected a quick victory. Six months later, the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II has turned into a grinding war of attrition. The Russian offensive has largely bogged down as Ukrainian forces increasingly target key facilities far behind the front lines, including in Russia-occupied Crimea.
MILITARY
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
POTUS
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
CBS Sacramento

Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases

South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Moscow#Russian Media#Ukrainian#The Associated Press
960 The Ref

Memo sheds light on decision to clear Trump in Russia probe

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Justice Department officials who evaluated then-President Donald Trump's actions during the Russia investigation concluded that nothing he did, including firing the FBI director, rose to the level of obstruction of justice and that there was no precedent for a prosecution, according to a memo released Wednesday.
POTUS
960 The Ref

Biden administration responds to Iran's offer on nuke deal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday responded to Iran's latest offer to resume its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, but neither side is offering a definitive path to revive the agreement, which has been on life-support since former President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
960 The Ref

Official: 25,000 asylum-seekers kept out of Greece in August

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — Greek authorities have prevented some 25,000 people from entering the country illegally in less than a month, a government official said Wednesday, accusing neighbor and regional rival Turkey of channeling asylum-seekers toward Greece. That figure is more than three times the total number...
IMMIGRATION
960 The Ref

Gauff, Nadal play in US Open exhibition to benefit Ukraine

NEW YORK — (AP) — Coco Gauff's shoes carried the message "Play for Peace" as she joined Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and other tennis stars in a pre-U.S. Open exhibition event Wednesday night that helped generate more than $1 million for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. “You guys all...
TENNIS
960 The Ref

FBI: 5 militia members charged with storming Capitol

Five Florida men affiliated with a militia group called "B Squad" have been arrested on charges that they joined a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, federal authorities said Wednesday. “B Squad” members stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,...
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

Belarus' Azarenka dropped from Ukraine exhibition at US Open

NEW YORK — (AP) — Two-time major champion and former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka was dropped Wednesday from a pre-U.S. Open exhibition event raising money for humanitarian assistance in Ukraine. Azarenka is from Belarus, which helped Russia launch its invasion of Ukraine in February. At least one Ukrainian...
TENNIS
960 The Ref

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. military airstrikes in eastern Syria were a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias that targeted American troops this month and several other times over the past year, the Pentagon said Wednesday. Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters that the...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

South African workers march in capital against inflation

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — South African workers on Wednesday demonstrated against the country's rising cost of living including record-high fuel prices and increased costs for basic foods. About 1,000 workers marched to the Union Buildings, the seat of government in the capital Pretoria, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa's...
BUSINESS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy