Photos: Cathedral Catholic football opens season with 28-14 road win over Mater Dei Catholic
CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Cathedral Catholic set the tone by forcing four turnovers on Saturday night on their way to a 28-14 victory over host Mater Dei Catholic. The Dons started the scoring by recovering a blocked punt, returning it for a touchdown. They would go on to add a touchdown in each of the final three quarters in the 2022 season opener.
Here are photos from Saturday night's game in Chula Vista:
(All photos by Rudy Schmoke)
