Photos: Cathedral Catholic football opens season with 28-14 road win over Mater Dei Catholic

By Bodie De Silva
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMdkY_0hPN0n7A00

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Cathedral Catholic set the tone by forcing four turnovers on Saturday night on their way to a 28-14 victory over host Mater Dei Catholic. The Dons started the scoring by recovering a blocked punt, returning it for a touchdown. They would go on to add a touchdown in each of the final three quarters in the 2022 season opener.

Here are photos from Saturday night's game in Chula Vista:

(All photos by Rudy Schmoke)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBLOI_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o1zST_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LScIa_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0liG4g_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JHLcg_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06cirl_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SanQ_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iipAj_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35EZcN_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09M6A8_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PQgp_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqpTN_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXgKP_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W6Y29_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sdk3F_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jgEnP_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LEJs_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rlq9C_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y56x7_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPFsO_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RyLAk_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBXoF_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WItDK_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lysse_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tO9Ml_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zxm5z_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fiVnP_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJtoM_0hPN0n7A00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhOSF_0hPN0n7A00

