Jackie Dorsey
3d ago
hope they get all of them no matter how big or small their transactions and no matter how long it takes. I hope they treat Trump the same way as well.
3
Wolverine, MI
3d ago
Why anyone would want to be a COP in Louisville, is beyond me. If you are one, watch out. Kneel to the criminals and let them go or this will be you on the front page with everything that happens. Whether you pull someone over, serve a warrant, help change a tire, or just anything at all. Just sit in your car, listen and respond to calls but don’t do anything about those calls. Just show up! Because the Mayor is a coward and the chief don’t back up any officer on the force!
3
Louisville woman indicted for allegedly sending threatening mail to neighbors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman accused of harassing a family in her neighborhood has been indicted by a federal grand jury for mailing threatening letters to her neighbors. According to court documents and statements made in court on Tuesday, Suzanne Craft, 54, sent multiple "threatening communications" via the...
Wave 3
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A silver car driving in reverse smashed into another car in Nulu on Thursday, a violent end to a police chase. John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his arms. The child was returned safely to his mother.
Ex-Louisville detective pleads guilty to falsifying search warrant that led to death of Breonna Taylor and then attempting to cover it up
A former Louisville detective pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to helping falsify a search warrant that led to the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman whose death fueled a wave of protests over police violence against people of color. Kelly Goodlett, 35, entered her plea before U.S....
WLKY.com
Woman arrested, charged in hit-and-run death of Shelbyville Police officer
The woman accused of hitting and killing a Shelbyville Police officer while driving near Okolona early Tuesday has been arrested. Ashley Catlett, 28, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Officer Thomas Elmore was on a motorcycle when Louisville Metro police say...
wvih.com
Officer Dies In Hit-and-run Crash
The motorcyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle that turned into his path has been identified as veteran police officer. The Shelbyville Police Department says Officer Thomas Elmore has been with their agency for approximately one year. Elmore was retired from Louisville Metro police and joined Shelbyville after serving with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Wave 3
Ex-LMPD cop pleads guilty to federal charges in Breonna Taylor civil rights case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A police officer who was involved in the Breonna Taylor case has pleaded guilty to federal charges as part of a plea agreement. Kelly Hanna Goodlett pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy during a federal hearing before U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings. The conviction is a federal felony.
WLKY.com
Hit-and-run suspect that killed off-duty officer arraigned as her mother and department speak out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville police officer was arraigned Wednesday morning. Ashley Catlett, 27, faced a judge for the charges against her that include leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Early Tuesday morning, police said Catlett hit...
Wave 3
Serial armed robber who escaped Metro Corrections federally sentenced
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana man who robbed multiple banks and broke out of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Anthony Martinez, 32, from Scottsburg, pleaded guilty to robbing a credit union and use of a firearm after...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Department of Justice Indicts Four Police Officers
Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother, has long been insisting that Louisville police have never been at her daughter Breonna Taylor’s apartment on the night they shot her dead. On August 4, the Department of Justice, led by the Attorney General and Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights...
wvih.com
Louisville Homicide Suspect Found Dead
The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say 27 year-old Carlos Guevara died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro Police that were called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night has been identified. Mario Anderson, 52, died from injuries sustained in a shooting in the 2000 block of Bank Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on...
953wiki.com
Madison Police Warn Against new potentially deadly street drug called “Rainbow"
Drug dealers contact teens and young adults through social media and money transfer apps. (The picture above is from the U. S Customs and Border Patrol taken from a seizure at the Port of Nogales). Madison Police Chief John Wallace is cautioning parents and others to be on the look...
LMPD release name of woman in fatal hit-and-run that killed Officer Tom Elmore
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Shelbyville Police Officer was killed in a hit-and-run while riding a motorcycle in Okolona and police say the woman who hit him fled the scene. 28-year-old Ashley Catlett was arrested Wednesday morning and identified as the driver of the car involved in the hit-and-run Tuesday morning.
wvih.com
Man Wounded After Shots Fired On I-265
A man is being treated after he was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Freeway by someone in another vehicle. The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. Monday at the Old Henry Road interchange. The wounded man said the shot came from a passenger vehicle that fled from the scene.
wdrb.com
Radcliff Police investigating after 14-year-old attacked at popular weekend hangout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 14-year-old is eating through a straw after getting jumped by a half dozen kids at a popular weekend hangout. His family hopes more security gets put into place so it doesn't happen again. What should've been a night of fun at Hardin County Skateland left...
WLKY.com
Two men arrested for Kentucky State Fair chaos plead not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville men pleaded not guilty in connection to Saturday night's incident at the Kentucky State Fair. Eighteen-year-old Areon Nobles and 33-year-old Derrick Miles both pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning. Nobles was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing police. Police...
Wave 3
LMDC inmate sent to hospital after suicide attempt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Louisville Metro Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate is in critical condition following a suicide attempt on Monday afternoon. Metro Corrections officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide around 3 p.m. on Monday and immediately began life-saving efforts, according to LMDC. Corrections medical staff...
Wave 3
Police seeking suspect in fatal Outer Loop crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after being struck by car that turned into his path. The collision happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Outer Loop and Minor Lane. According to Louisville Metro police, the car made a left turn and struck the motorcyclist. The man died at...
Man shot in his vehicle on Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot Monday morning while driving down I-265 by another driver, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 7:45 a.m. Aug. 22, LMPD 8th Division officers responded to a call of a shooting on the Gene Snyder Freeway at Old Henry Road. Officers located a...
Wave 3
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
Comments / 10