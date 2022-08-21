ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Jackie Dorsey
3d ago

hope they get all of them no matter how big or small their transactions and no matter how long it takes. I hope they treat Trump the same way as well.

Wolverine, MI
3d ago

Why anyone would want to be a COP in Louisville, is beyond me. If you are one, watch out. Kneel to the criminals and let them go or this will be you on the front page with everything that happens. Whether you pull someone over, serve a warrant, help change a tire, or just anything at all. Just sit in your car, listen and respond to calls but don’t do anything about those calls. Just show up! Because the Mayor is a coward and the chief don’t back up any officer on the force!

wvih.com

Officer Dies In Hit-and-run Crash

The motorcyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle that turned into his path has been identified as veteran police officer. The Shelbyville Police Department says Officer Thomas Elmore has been with their agency for approximately one year. Elmore was retired from Louisville Metro police and joined Shelbyville after serving with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
#Fbi#Police Sergeant#Louisville Metro Police
hudsonvalleypress.com

Department of Justice Indicts Four Police Officers

Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother, has long been insisting that Louisville police have never been at her daughter Breonna Taylor’s apartment on the night they shot her dead. On August 4, the Department of Justice, led by the Attorney General and Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Homicide Suspect Found Dead

The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say 27 year-old Carlos Guevara died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro Police that were called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night has been identified. Mario Anderson, 52, died from injuries sustained in a shooting in the 2000 block of Bank Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Around 10 p.m. on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Man Wounded After Shots Fired On I-265

A man is being treated after he was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Freeway by someone in another vehicle. The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. Monday at the Old Henry Road interchange. The wounded man said the shot came from a passenger vehicle that fled from the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Two men arrested for Kentucky State Fair chaos plead not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville men pleaded not guilty in connection to Saturday night's incident at the Kentucky State Fair. Eighteen-year-old Areon Nobles and 33-year-old Derrick Miles both pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning. Nobles was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and fleeing police. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMDC inmate sent to hospital after suicide attempt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Louisville Metro Department of Corrections confirmed an inmate is in critical condition following a suicide attempt on Monday afternoon. Metro Corrections officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide around 3 p.m. on Monday and immediately began life-saving efforts, according to LMDC. Corrections medical staff...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police seeking suspect in fatal Outer Loop crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist has died after being struck by car that turned into his path. The collision happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Outer Loop and Minor Lane. According to Louisville Metro police, the car made a left turn and struck the motorcyclist. The man died at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY

