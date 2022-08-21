Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Serial Robber Sentenced In Federal Court
A Southern Indiana man who robbed multiple banks and broke out of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Anthony Martinez, 32 from Scottsburg, pleaded guilty to robbing a credit union and use of a firearm after robbing four banks in Louisville and a credit union in Madison, Indiana.
wvih.com
Officer Dies In Hit-and-run Crash
The motorcyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle that turned into his path has been identified as veteran police officer. The Shelbyville Police Department says Officer Thomas Elmore has been with their agency for approximately one year. Elmore was retired from Louisville Metro police and joined Shelbyville after serving with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
wvih.com
Louisville Homicide Suspect Found Dead
The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say 27 year-old Carlos Guevara died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro Police that were called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
wvih.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest
Officers at Mount Washington Police Department found a gun, marijuana, thousands of dollars and more during a traffic stop Sunday night. According to the Mount Washington Police Department Facebook page, during the National Highway Safety Grant detail that concentrates on nighttime seatbelt, enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop of a driver for not wearing a seatbelt.
wvih.com
Man Wounded After Shots Fired On I-265
A man is being treated after he was shot while driving on the Gene Snyder Freeway by someone in another vehicle. The shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. Monday at the Old Henry Road interchange. The wounded man said the shot came from a passenger vehicle that fled from the scene.
wvih.com
State Fair Resumes Regular Schedule After Distrubance
The Kentucky State Fair returned to normal operating hours on Sunday after having to close early on Saturday night due to a disturbance. Kentucky State Police received an initial report of a disturbance in front of the Midway Area on the Kentucky State Fair grounds around 9:20 p.m. Subsequently, the...
wvih.com
Human Remains Found In Butchertown Neighborhood
A death investigation is underway after human remains were found in the Butchertown neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:45a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Campbell for a report of human remains that were found. Officers located the remains in a wooded area.
wvih.com
Charles Nicholas “Chucky” Williams
Charles Nicholas “Chucky” Williams, age 48 of Brandenburg, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Jane Williams; his brother, Jonathon Williams; his paternal grandparents, Charles and Ethel Williams; and his maternal grandfather, Nicholas Hardesty.
wvih.com
Terry Lee “Byrd” Shacklette
Terry Lee “Byrd” Shacklette, age 70 of Ekron, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 29, 1951 to the late William Albert and Mary Alice Powell Shacklette. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, William “Billy” and Larry Shacklette; and two sisters, Jane Ann Clark, and Mary Virginia Shacklette.
