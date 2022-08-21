ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven sweeps Eagle Cross Country Invitational

The Grand Haven Buccaneers made it a clean sweep as they took top honors (Division 1) in both the boys and girls Eagle Invitational cross country meet on Tuesday. The meet was at held Fruitport Calvary Christian. Grand Haven ran away with the boys’ title as they placed six runners...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Who’s ready for some high school football?

MUSKEGON–The summer is winding down and that can mean just one thing – high school football is on the horizon. Area teams have been through conditioning, two-a-days, hitting and practicing their offensive and defensive schemes they hope will lead them into a successful season in 2022. Optimism is...
MUSKEGON, MI
Muskegon, MI
Allendale, MI
Hudsonville, MI
Ravenna, MI
Fruitport Charter Township, MI
Holland, MI
Holton Township, MI
Michigan Sports
Muskegon, MI
Sparta, MI
Coopersville, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reilly Murphy leads Jayhawks past Southwest Michigan College

The Muskegon Community College volleyball team made a clean sweep of Southwest Michigan College on Tuesday evening. The Jayhawks went 3-0 with scores of 25-10, 25-12, 25-13. MCC played strong and held the Roadrunners to a negative hitting percentage. MCCAA North Offensive Player of the Week, Reilly Murphy, had 16...
MUSKEGON, MI
whtc.com

Good Things Along The Lakeshore

Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. Aviation Day brings community to West Michigan Regional Airport.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The girls on Georgetown’s softball Little League team from Jenison Michigan are the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions. They played 7 games over 7 days in Kirkland, Washington against teams from all over the world. The hard-working girls are between the ages of 13 and 15 and they live in Jenison and Hudsonville. The team was comprised of girls from different Little League teams, all coming together and working hard for Georgetown’s World Series Win.
JENISON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Wagner scores three goals as Ludington cruises past Cadillac, 8-0

Nate Wagner had a three-goal hat trick, and two others scored two goals apiece as the Ludington boys soccer team blitzed Cadillac, 8-0 at Oriole Field on Tuesday night. The Orioles scored their eighth goal about four minutes into the second half, ending the game on the mercy rule. Ludington improved to 3-0-1 on the season.
LUDINGTON, MI
WOOD

Experience the best food & tequila on the Lakeshore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re continuing our Destin8tion West series focused on Muskegon and one thing we can’t leave out of the conversation is food! Los Amigos Tequila Bar & Grill is celebrating 16 years of service in Muskegon with throwback prices and even offering a Tequila Class in October. Their team has a passion for serving food and drinks that inspire their customers to learn more about Latin culture.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Beach-cleaning robots? Muskegon's got them

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Tens of millions of people depend upon the water that comes from right here in our backyard. Yet, all of that's under threat from a growing plastic problem. Studies show up to 22-million pounds of plastic enters the Great Lakes basin annually. A one-of-a-kind partnership to...
MUSKEGON, MI
whtc.com

Classes Begin Today for Three Districts

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 24, 2022) – Holland Adventist Academy started classes a week ago, and Holland Christian Schools and Corpus Christi Catholic School started classes on Tuesday, but the new school year along the Lakeshore begins in earnest on Wednesday. Nick Cassidy begins his first full year as...
HOLLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Few citizens show up for Wayland schools’ forum

Suppose they gave a public forum and nobody showed up?. It wasn’t that bad Tuesday night at the Fine Arts Center, as about 20 appeared for the Wayland Schools’ effort to learn from citizens why the Aug. 2 bond proposal failed. However, about 40 percent were Wayland school administrators or school board members.
WAYLAND, MI

