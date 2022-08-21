Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven sweeps Eagle Cross Country Invitational
The Grand Haven Buccaneers made it a clean sweep as they took top honors (Division 1) in both the boys and girls Eagle Invitational cross country meet on Tuesday. The meet was at held Fruitport Calvary Christian. Grand Haven ran away with the boys’ title as they placed six runners...
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City improves to 5-2 overall as they cruise past Lakeview in Tuesday volleyball action
The Kent City volleyball team dominated the evening on Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep against Lakeview. The Eagles won with scores of 25-9, 25-10 and 25-9. Madelyn Geers helped lead the way with six kills and four aces, while Lexie Bowers scored six aces. Kaden Perkins and Jacee Hoffman also...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores finishes 1-2 at Grand Haven Volleyball Invitational on Tuesday
GRAND HAVEN – — The Mona Shores volleyball team went 1-2 on the day at the Grand Haven Invitational. The Sailors played in some close sets and battled throughout the tournament. Pool play opened with the Sailors taking down East Grand Rapids (25-22, 25-13, 25-23) followed by a...
localsportsjournal.com
Who’s ready for some high school football?
MUSKEGON–The summer is winding down and that can mean just one thing – high school football is on the horizon. Area teams have been through conditioning, two-a-days, hitting and practicing their offensive and defensive schemes they hope will lead them into a successful season in 2022. Optimism is...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven captures 6-2 tennis victory over Mona Shores on Tuesday
NORTON SHORES –The Grand Haven tennis team defeated Mona Shores 6-2 on Tuesday. Mona Shores will host Grand Haven, North Muskegon and Whitehall for a double dual on Thursday. MONA SHORES – 2, GRAND HAVEN – 6 Singles:. No. 1 – Drew Hackney, Muskegon MONA SHORES def....
Muskegon, August 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Muskegon. The Muskegon High School soccer team will have a game with Oakridge High School on August 24, 2022, 14:00:00. The Muskegon High School soccer team will have a game with Oakridge High School on August 24, 2022, 15:45:00.
Fox17
Muskegon Public Schools selects new basketball coach for varsity girls team
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools (MPS) has selected a new coach to lead its varsity girls basketball team. Bernard Loudermill will return to coach the Lady Reds after doing so between 2003 and 2012, according to MPS. We’re told Loudermill will also be the assistant principal at Muskegon...
MLive.com
South Christian boys basketball coach Jeff Meengs steps down
One of the Grand Rapids area’s most successful boys basketball coaches has stepped down. South Christian coach Jeff Meengs announced Wednesday that he has resigned after seven seasons at the helm.
localsportsjournal.com
Reilly Murphy leads Jayhawks past Southwest Michigan College
The Muskegon Community College volleyball team made a clean sweep of Southwest Michigan College on Tuesday evening. The Jayhawks went 3-0 with scores of 25-10, 25-12, 25-13. MCC played strong and held the Roadrunners to a negative hitting percentage. MCCAA North Offensive Player of the Week, Reilly Murphy, had 16...
MLive.com
15 Grand Rapids area football players to watch in 2022
The 2022 high school football season will kick off Thursday, and chances are you will be hearing a lot about the players below in the weeks to come.
whtc.com
Good Things Along The Lakeshore
Each week, Shandra Martinez, managing editor of The Lakeshore, talks with morning news host Dan Evans about people and organizations making a positive difference along the Lakeshore. Listen to the full podcast: https://whtc.com/podcasts-whtc-morning-news/. Here are some highlights from their conversation on…. Aviation Day brings community to West Michigan Regional Airport.
Hotel of tiny homes coming to Muskegon’s Lakeside district following commission approval
MUSKEGON, MI -- Anyone who has wondered what it’s like to live in a tiny house can find out firsthand at a new “hotel” that’s coming to Muskegon. The Tiny Digs village of 10 tiny homes will be set up in the city’s Lakeside district for use as short-term lodging.
WOOD
2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The girls on Georgetown’s softball Little League team from Jenison Michigan are the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions. They played 7 games over 7 days in Kirkland, Washington against teams from all over the world. The hard-working girls are between the ages of 13 and 15 and they live in Jenison and Hudsonville. The team was comprised of girls from different Little League teams, all coming together and working hard for Georgetown’s World Series Win.
localsportsjournal.com
Wagner scores three goals as Ludington cruises past Cadillac, 8-0
Nate Wagner had a three-goal hat trick, and two others scored two goals apiece as the Ludington boys soccer team blitzed Cadillac, 8-0 at Oriole Field on Tuesday night. The Orioles scored their eighth goal about four minutes into the second half, ending the game on the mercy rule. Ludington improved to 3-0-1 on the season.
WOOD
Experience the best food & tequila on the Lakeshore
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re continuing our Destin8tion West series focused on Muskegon and one thing we can’t leave out of the conversation is food! Los Amigos Tequila Bar & Grill is celebrating 16 years of service in Muskegon with throwback prices and even offering a Tequila Class in October. Their team has a passion for serving food and drinks that inspire their customers to learn more about Latin culture.
Beach-cleaning robots? Muskegon's got them
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Tens of millions of people depend upon the water that comes from right here in our backyard. Yet, all of that's under threat from a growing plastic problem. Studies show up to 22-million pounds of plastic enters the Great Lakes basin annually. A one-of-a-kind partnership to...
whtc.com
Classes Begin Today for Three Districts
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 24, 2022) – Holland Adventist Academy started classes a week ago, and Holland Christian Schools and Corpus Christi Catholic School started classes on Tuesday, but the new school year along the Lakeshore begins in earnest on Wednesday. Nick Cassidy begins his first full year as...
townbroadcast.com
Few citizens show up for Wayland schools’ forum
Suppose they gave a public forum and nobody showed up?. It wasn’t that bad Tuesday night at the Fine Arts Center, as about 20 appeared for the Wayland Schools’ effort to learn from citizens why the Aug. 2 bond proposal failed. However, about 40 percent were Wayland school administrators or school board members.
Muskegon Heights has one working fire truck
Right now, Muskegon Heights only has one fire truck capable of fighting fires.
Forget Barnes & Noble, Check Out 6 of the Best Independent Bookstores in West Michigan
Books are a way to escape to a far-off world. It has become a mission to find my favorite bookstore here, not including Barnes & Noble. Yesterday, I visited an independent bookstore that has stolen my heart in more ways than one. Here is a list of the best independent...
