GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The girls on Georgetown’s softball Little League team from Jenison Michigan are the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions. They played 7 games over 7 days in Kirkland, Washington against teams from all over the world. The hard-working girls are between the ages of 13 and 15 and they live in Jenison and Hudsonville. The team was comprised of girls from different Little League teams, all coming together and working hard for Georgetown’s World Series Win.

JENISON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO