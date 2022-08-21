Read full article on original website
The L
3d ago
He Das only sit one time not multiple and he know exactly who the shooter is but might attempt street justice instead of letting the police handle it. Life is good The L
Reply
5
The Jewish Press
Chasidic Jew Attacked in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
A Chasidic Jewish man was assaulted in an unprovoked attack early Tuesday morning in the heart of Crown Heights. The incident occurred at approximately 6:40 am on Union Street between Kingston and Albany Avenues. The victim, a visibly Chasidic 57-year old man, was walking on Union Street towards Kingston Avenue,...
Burglar breaks into Brooklyn jewelry store and pilfers $200K in goods: NYPD
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect used a sledgehammer to break into a Brooklyn jewelry store and stole $200,000 worth of merchandise last week, authorities said. The perpetrator burglarized the Glitz Jewelers at 117 Seventh Avenue in Park Slope on Aug. 17, around 3:45 a.m. The suspect allegedly used the sledgehammer to break the […]
NYPD seeking help identifying man brought to Brooklyn hospital
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man who was taken to a Brooklyn hospital Tuesday unable to communicate.
NBC New York
3 Shot in 2 Hours in Brooklyn Overnight
Three young men were shot in the space of just over two hours in unrelated incidents in Brooklyn overnight, police said Tuesday. The first shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. at the Red Hook Houses, where a man was shot in the right leg in a sixth-floor hallway after a dispute with someone he knew. Cops say they're interviewing a person of interest.
Man shot in leg outside Brooklyn restaurant
NEW YORK - Police are investigating a shooting outside a restaurant in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Myrtle Avenue near Carlton Avenue.Police said two men approached the victim and fired several rounds. Video showed bullet holes in the building and broken glass on the sidewalk. The victim, believed to be 17 or 18 years old, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg. So far, there's no word on the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Police arrest a man in connection with woman found shot multiple times in Brownsville building
Officers found 42-year-old Hope Pearson with multiple bullet wounds in a building lobby on Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville on Monday.
VIDEO: Gunman shoots passenger in car near Brooklyn gas station; suspect sought
New video shows a gunman opening fire on a car in the middle of a Brooklyn street and just feet from tanks at a nearby gas station. The NYPD released the video Wednesday as they search for a suspect in the July 28 shooting in Bushwick.
Ex-con arrested for murder of estranged girlfriend shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby
A three-time ex-con shot his estranged girlfriend to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building —and later told cops he killed her because she threatened to have him thrown in jail for violating her order of protection against him, police said Wednesday. Israel Elves was arrested Tuesday and charged with the early Monday murder of Hope Staton Pearson, 42, in the lobby of his East ...
New Yorkers left disgusted by video of sucker punch at Brooklyn mall
NEW YORK -- An unprovoked attack caught on camera at Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn ended with an even more disturbing finish.As CBS2's Christina Fan reported Tuesday, the video shows how bystanders failed to act.The incident happened on Saturday and left the victim with serious physical injuries.Mall surveillance video shows the suspect in a white t-shirt and black shorts walk up the victim, who was standing in line, and sucker-punch him in the back of the head. The 36-year-old victim then falls face down onto the ground.Just as shocking is what happens next.Of the half-dozen onlookers, nobody comes to the...
Man Assaulted inside Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NY – Police are searching for a suspect who sucker-punched a man inside the...
Man stabbed with pocket knife on subway after intervening in harassment: NYPD
Police say a man believed to be homeless was harassing people on a southbound D train that was pulling into the Rockefeller Plaza station, and when the victim tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the stomach.
NYPD Officer Left In Critical Condition After Being Attacked While Jogging
NYPD Officer Left In Critical Condition After Being Attacked While Jogging Arjun Singh on August...
bronx.com
NYPD Custodian, Garfield Pratt, 55, Arrested
On Monday, August 22, 2022, at 2306 hours, the following 55-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. NYPD Custodian. Charges:. strangulation. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent...
Two Men Impersonating NYPD Officers Rob $10,000 From Woman’s Home
NEW YORK, NY – Two men posing as New York City police officers broke into...
NBC New York
5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC
At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
Security video shows man spraying another with fire extinguisher in Brooklyn, New York
New York police are searching for a man accused of spraying two people with a fire extinguisher in what the department described as a possible “hate crime assault pattern.”Aug. 24, 2022.
NYPD officer in coma after Bronx beating while jogging
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx on Tuesday; he was wounded so badly that he was placed into a medically induced coma, police said. The officer was jogging on Olmstead Avenue in the morning when he was attacked, officials said. Before collapsing on the street, he flagged […]
Jewish Boy Assaulted, Chased in NYC Hate Crime Aboard MTA Bus
NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old Jewish Boy was chased off an MTA bus in...
Woman shot to death in lobby of Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating the deadly shooting of a woman in Brooklyn. Police said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the lobby of an apartment building Monday morning in Brownsville, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported. The NYPD Crime Scene Unit arrived at the building on Rockaway Parkway where a 42-year-old woman was murdered at around 1:15 a.m.Pamela McCullough was friends with the victim. "She was really, really nice. She didn't deserve to get shot like that. Nobody deserves to get shot like that," McCullough said. Police were trying to figure out why the woman was shot. "Like something that just happens...
NYPD: Gun violence erupts across Brooklyn with 3 incidents within 3 hours
Gun violence erupted across Brooklyn with three separate incidents in less than three hours.
Shore News Network
