LONDON, KY (August 22, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police will be hosting a “Meet the Recruiter” event next month in London, KY. Master Trooper Scottie Pennington of Post 11 London and the Kentucky State Police Recruitment Branch will be available to answer questions and provide information about the application process, what it takes to be a Trooper, and what opportunities a career with the Kentucky State Police could provide.

LONDON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO