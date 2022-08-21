Read full article on original website
MANCHESTER MAN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY ON CLAY DISTRICT COURT WARRANT OF ARREST
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Terry Wayne Godsey age 35 of Manchester, KY on Monday night August 22, 2022 at approximately 11:58 PM. The arrest occurred on the Hal Rogers Parkway approximately 1 mile east of London after...
SALYERSVILLE, KENTUCKY MAN ARRESTED IN CLAY COUNTY AFTER PHYSICAL ALTERCATION RESULTS IN STABBING AT A MOTEL IN MANCHESTER
MANCHESTER, KY (August 24, 2022) - The Manchester Police Department is reporting that on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, K-9 Officer Ryan Jackson and Assistant MPD Chief Jeff Couch were dispatched to a complaint of several individuals intoxicated and fighting at the Heritage Inn. Upon arrival, K-9 Officer Jackson and Assistant...
Former Manchester Man Charged on Clay Arrest Warrant in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY (August 23, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson along with shift Sgt. John Inman arrested Troy Junior Wagers, JR age 37 of Corbin early Saturday morning August 20, 2022 at approximately 2:37 AM. The arrest occurred off West Cumberland...
Sheriff, KSP investigating theft from Sheriff’s office evidence room
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck announced the investigation into a theft from the sheriff’s office evidence room. According to a release, the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police are investigating the theft, which was approximately $25,000 in cash. The release states that...
Jackson man found shot after fire department responds to fire alarm
The Jackson Fire Department found something unexpected after responding to a fire alarm on Wednesday.
2 crimes in one night: Pulaski deputies trying to catch a thief
Authorities in Pulaski County are asking for the public's help in catching an alleged pharmacy burglar.
One person dead after head-on crash in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Madison County. It happened Tuesday morning, around 8:15, on KY-627 in the area of Boonesborough Elementary School. According to Kentucky State Police, 62-year-old Robert O’rear, of Berea, was driving his car north on 627 when a southbound pickup truck, driven by 77-year-old Jerry Johnson, of Hurricane, WV, crossed the center-line and crashed head-on into O’rear’s car.
Missing woman found in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a missing woman in the area. Stormi Maxey. 25, was last seen off Walton Road in London on August 22 around 8 p.m. The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said she was found safe Tuesday afternoon....
FATAL HEAD-ON COLLISION AT INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 627 AND DANIEL DRIVE IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (August 23, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, Richmond, received a call just after 8:15 A.M. this morning of a two vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of KY-627 and Daniel Drive in Madison County, and responded to the scene. The...
Laurel County woman injured after lawnmower flips over on top of her
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is recovering following an incident involving a riding lawnmower. Around 4:20 Tuesday afternoon, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad were called to the scene near John Parker Road. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, crews found the woman trapped underneath the...
Kentucky Man Arrested After Traffic Stop
FULTON COUNTY — A Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop at US 31 near Old US 31, Saturday, Aug. 20. John P. Madden, 46, Evarts, Ky., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor.
COMPLAINT OF THEFT IN PROGRESS LEADS TO ARREST IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
MANCHESTER, KY (August 20, 2022) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is reporting via social media that on Wednesday, August 11th, 2022 at approximately 10:50 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Deputy Whitehead arrested Terry Jones, 52 of Charlie Sizemore Road.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office conducting traffic safety checkpoints
The sheriff's office said they will focus on roads that have had a large amount of injuries from crashes.
Man Wanted on Warrants of Arrest found with Methamphetamine, Taken into Custody at Safety Checkpoint in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Albert Paul Chandler age 59 of Hopkins Cemetery Road, London early Friday morning August 19, 2022 at approximately 2:29 AM. The arrest occurred on KY 229 at the intersection of KY 1189 approximately...
BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
Kentucky State Police Post 11 Hosting "Meet the Recruiter Event" in September
LONDON, KY (August 22, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police will be hosting a “Meet the Recruiter” event next month in London, KY. Master Trooper Scottie Pennington of Post 11 London and the Kentucky State Police Recruitment Branch will be available to answer questions and provide information about the application process, what it takes to be a Trooper, and what opportunities a career with the Kentucky State Police could provide.
KSP TROOPER ASSISTS IN ARREST OF THEFT SUSPECT IN CLAY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
MANCHESTER, KY - The Clay County Sheriff's Office is reporting via social media that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at approximately 12:00 P.M., Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested Roger Smith, 42 of Ham Hollow Road. The arrest occurred on...
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A dog is back with its owner after surveillance video showed the animal being tossed over the fence at the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, staff members went to the shelter Sunday night for a health issue involving another animal that had been surrendered. When workers got to the shelter, they found another dog.
