Students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive their GCSE results on Thursday (25 August).The exams returned for the first time this year following two years of disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Experts predict grades will follow a similar pattern to A-level results published last week, which were lower than last year – when teachers awarded students’ grades – but higher than in 2019.This year’s results come amid a backdrop of the cost of living crisis, which has sparked fear that many young people may give up full-time education in favour of work.Education minister Will Quince said that...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 30 MINUTES AGO