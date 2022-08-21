Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
After ‘100-year flood,’ Utah Gov. declares state of emergency as Moab mayor worries of more rain
Two days after a “100-year flood,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency in Grand, Emery and Wayne counties, allowing the state to continue offering assistance to local governments as needed, a news release stated. “We’ve seen destructive flash floods tear through communities, damage homes and...
ksl.com
Utah division approves small mine operation at Parleys Canyon months after county ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The fight over mining in Parleys Canyon took another twist Monday, as Utah officials approved a plan for "small mining operations" at a proposed quarry — months after Salt Lake County officials passed an ordinance banning mining in the area. John Baza, director of...
This grass can save residents water, money in Utah's drought
A specially-created blend of grass called "SLC Turf Trade" uses at least 30% less water than others, while still looking green.
KOAT 7
U.S. Highway 180 collapses after flooding damages roadway
SILVER CITY, N.M. — U.S. Highway 180 remains closed after flooding caused part of the roadway to collapse. According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, the roadway outside of a bridge on U.S. 180 was undermined when extreme flooding went through the area. The collapse happened on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Search in Utah for missing Arizona hiker ends in tragedy
ARIZONA, USA — At the end of a four-day-long search, Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson was found deceased in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park, Utah on Monday. Jetal had been swept away by severe flash flooding in the park on Friday, Aug. 19.
kslnewsradio.com
Body of missing Arizona hiker found in the Virgin River
SPRINGDALE, Utah — The body of Jetal Agnihotri was found on Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park. The Court of the Patriarchs is about 6 river miles south of the Narrows. A medical examiner later declared that Agnihotri was dead.
ksl.com
Why Utah wildlife officials want to reclassify this species as a sportfish
SALT LAKE CITY — Roundtail chub are not endangered but it's a fish that Utah wildlife biologists have considered a "species of greatest conservation need" for some time, meaning they are protected in the state. As other states begin lifting similar regulations, and with Utah's roundtail chub population considered...
utahstories.com
Gold Prospecting in Utah: How to Find Gold in Utah’s Mountains
There’s gold in them thar hills, and the 150 members of the Utah Gold Prospecting Club (UGPC) are celebrating the club’s 40th anniversary by looking for, and in some cases, finding it. Gold and the West are inseparable. Pioneers did not journey to California to look for silicon....
ksl.com
'Wet microburst' behind damage to southern Utah town; tornadoes form near Utah border
CANNONVILLE, Garfield County — The National Weather Service says a "wet microburst" from a thunderstorm is to blame for tearing a roof off a home and other damage reported in a southern Utah town Sunday afternoon, not a tornado as authorities had initially thought. The Garfield County Sheriff's Office...
kmyu.tv
Locals in southern Utah warn visitors about flash flood dangers
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — Locals in southern Utah are warning visitors about the dangers of flash floods. As search efforts enter the 4th day to locate a missing Arizona woman in Zion National Park, 2News is learning more about the process in place to warn visitors about flash flood dangers.
Missing hiker found dead in Utah's Zion National Park
Officials said Tuesday that a woman who went missing late last week in Utah's Zion National Park has been found dead.
KSLTV
Utah can’t save or stretch its precious water if it can’t super accurately measure it
As the Western megadrought stretches on, conservation, rate hikes or tearing out turf may not be enough. There’s still a thirsty population, an agricultural industry and the shrinking Great Salt Lake to save. Each need pushes storage demands tighter and tighter. If water dips to dire levels, some Utah rights holders may not be able to use their full allotment.
Moab officer responding to controversial Gabby Petito-Brian Laundrie domestic violence call now a detective
One of the two Moab police officers who responded to the August 2021 domestic violence call involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, which prompted an independent investigation and a $50 million lawsuit against the department, is now a detective. Eric Pratt was the senior officer on the scene after police...
‘I wasn’t gonna leave him’: Utah man rescues boy in sinking truck
KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – Joe Donell said it was God’s timing that he was out on Smith and Morehouse Reservoir on Monday. “There’s no way I was gonna leave that boy in that truck, no way, not an option,” said Donell. “If it calls for my life, so be it. I wasn’t gonna leave him.” The former […]
Denver Channel
Piece of meteorite that created boom over Utah gifted to university
TOOELE, Utah — With the boom caused by the meteor that streaked across northern Utah still ringing in the ears of residents, people are now getting their first look at the object that caused such an uproar. Every once and a while, as luck might have it, the planet...
NBC News
Tourists stranded at Carlsbad Caverns as southwest faces unrelenting rain
A weekend of unrelenting rains swept across the southwest this weekend. In New Mexico, surging water stranded 150 tourists at Carlsbad National Parks. In Utah, rescue crews at Zion National Park are still searching for graduate student Jetal Agnihotri, who was swept away. Meanwhile, in the northeast, drought-like conditions are switching to severe storms and heavy rains. Delta Airlines is already issuing travel waivers due to the threat of severe weather. Aug. 21, 2022.
Spotted lanternflies found in Ohio put Lake Erie wine producers on high alert
An invasive, plant-killing insect has been spotted in Ohio where it threatens the state’s lakeside grape growing and wine industries as well as other agricultural producers. The spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) was identified in several areas of a local Cleveland park in August, according to officials, after first showing up in the state near the village of Mingo Junction in October 2020.
Herald-Journal
Are Utah gas prices excessively high?
While I seldom agree with the current President, he recently talked about the oil and gas industry being excessively greedy and sticking it to the public. Right now (8/22/2022) in Tremonton, the gas prices for regular 85 octane gas range from $4.39.9-$4.49.9 per gallon. In Logan, it’s even higher.
VIDEO: Utah woman stares down mountain lion after brief attack
A Utah woman was hunting Saturday when a mountain lion came out of nowhere and briefly attacked her. She caught the tense interaction that ensued on camera.
deseret.com
What you should know about the Latter-day Saint ghost town near Zion National Park
Said to be “the most photographed town of the West,” Grafton, Utah, is located south of Zion National Park. In 1847, Brigham Young and the pioneers trekked into Salt Lake Valley and settled around that area. Latter-day Saint pioneers eventually spread out over the territory of Utah. By...
Fox News
781K+
Followers
176K+
Post
651M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0