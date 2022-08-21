ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAT 7

U.S. Highway 180 collapses after flooding damages roadway

SILVER CITY, N.M. — U.S. Highway 180 remains closed after flooding caused part of the roadway to collapse. According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, the roadway outside of a bridge on U.S. 180 was undermined when extreme flooding went through the area. The collapse happened on Wednesday.
12 News

Search in Utah for missing Arizona hiker ends in tragedy

ARIZONA, USA — At the end of a four-day-long search, Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson was found deceased in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park, Utah on Monday. Jetal had been swept away by severe flash flooding in the park on Friday, Aug. 19.
kslnewsradio.com

ksl.com

Why Utah wildlife officials want to reclassify this species as a sportfish

SALT LAKE CITY — Roundtail chub are not endangered but it's a fish that Utah wildlife biologists have considered a "species of greatest conservation need" for some time, meaning they are protected in the state. As other states begin lifting similar regulations, and with Utah's roundtail chub population considered...
utahstories.com

Gold Prospecting in Utah: How to Find Gold in Utah’s Mountains

There’s gold in them thar hills, and the 150 members of the Utah Gold Prospecting Club (UGPC) are celebrating the club’s 40th anniversary by looking for, and in some cases, finding it. Gold and the West are inseparable. Pioneers did not journey to California to look for silicon....
kmyu.tv

Locals in southern Utah warn visitors about flash flood dangers

MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — Locals in southern Utah are warning visitors about the dangers of flash floods. As search efforts enter the 4th day to locate a missing Arizona woman in Zion National Park, 2News is learning more about the process in place to warn visitors about flash flood dangers.
NBC News

Tourists stranded at Carlsbad Caverns as southwest faces unrelenting rain

A weekend of unrelenting rains swept across the southwest this weekend. In New Mexico, surging water stranded 150 tourists at Carlsbad National Parks. In Utah, rescue crews at Zion National Park are still searching for graduate student Jetal Agnihotri, who was swept away. Meanwhile, in the northeast, drought-like conditions are switching to severe storms and heavy rains. Delta Airlines is already issuing travel waivers due to the threat of severe weather. Aug. 21, 2022.
Fox News

Spotted lanternflies found in Ohio put Lake Erie wine producers on high alert

An invasive, plant-killing insect has been spotted in Ohio where it threatens the state’s lakeside grape growing and wine industries as well as other agricultural producers. The spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) was identified in several areas of a local Cleveland park in August, according to officials, after first showing up in the state near the village of Mingo Junction in October 2020.
Herald-Journal

Are Utah gas prices excessively high?

While I seldom agree with the current President, he recently talked about the oil and gas industry being excessively greedy and sticking it to the public. Right now (8/22/2022) in Tremonton, the gas prices for regular 85 octane gas range from $4.39.9-$4.49.9 per gallon. In Logan, it’s even higher.
