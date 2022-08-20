ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘The right thing to do’: Biden announces student debt relief for millions of borrowers

People who took out federal student loans to pay for their college education, and who make less than $125,000 a year, will be off the hook for up to $10,000 in debt under President Joe Biden’s latest order to curb the growing student debt crisis.One week before the end of a moratorium on payments and interest, the Biden administration has announced that $10,000 in debts will be canceled for millions of borrowers, and the pandemic-era pause on payments – which has been extended seven times over the last two years – will continue through 31 December.Recipients of Pell grants...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
biztoc.com

Return To The Office? Don't Bank On It

The much-awaited/dreaded (insert as appropriate) return to the office is far from complete, and, as Statista's Martin Armstrong details below, in a large number of companies and sectors is unlikely to ever really take place. According to a June/July survey by Advanced Workplace Associates in 13 countries, 13 sectors, 28...
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Banks Say Goodbye To Mortgages

Summary New technologies have enabled nimble financial-technology companies and other non-banks to enter the market. Mortgage banking has become less profitable for banks due to onerous and restrictive origination and servicing rules, as well as higher capital requirements. If Wells and JPM, now with a combined $5.7 trillion in assets, do pull back from the mortgage market, lower-income borrowers with fewer funding options could suffer disproportionally in a recession.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy