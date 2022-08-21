ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

seattleschild.com

Family-friendly day trip to Des Moines

Get ready to explore the south side of Seattle in a whole new way on this family-friendly day trip to Des Moines (not to be confused with the city in Iowa). Take an interactive adventure to discover stories about UFOs, bootleggers and a controversial fish statue. Walk through a former gravel pit turned art installation, visit a dog park that was once a Nike missile site and find two gardens with intriguingly different histories. Plus play pinball, ride bikes and enjoy a variety of tasty foods from international dishes to mini-donuts. All within a few miles of each other.
DES MOINES, WA
thestand.org

First the Sonics, now this? | We’re Number 3! | Cesar’s grandson

EDITOR’S NOTE — Extra credit for the sign: “First the SuperSonics, now this?”. EDITOR’S NOTE — Healthcare workers represented by UFCW 3000 are conducting informational picketing TODAY from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Providence Everett’s Colby and Pacific campus entrances to protest staffing issues across all units.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

11 Games, Toys, and Tools Invented in Washington

Industry night shenanigans led Lake Union Cafe server Rob Angel to commit this charades offshoot to paper in 1985. Coworker Gary Everson and financial whiz Terry Langston designed the board and marketed what became the bestselling board game since Trivial Pursuit. Bauer Shuttlecock. Seattleites knew Eddie Bauer for his expertly...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Ciscoe has the cure for powdery mildew — it's in your kitchen

SEATTLE — Seattle gardening expert Ciscoe Morris has gathered some common kitchen ingredients to solve a common gardening problem, not start a kitchen show. "This rose is called Oso Easy,” Ciscoe said. “It's famous for being one of the most disease resistant roses on earth. I was out deadheading and I found powdery mildew!”
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

7 Injured in Hit-and-Run Boat Collision on Lake Washington

Seattle, WA: Multiple people were injured after a large unidentified boat struck a small boat in a hit-and-run collision on Lake Washington in the city of Seattle. Just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 911 operators received a call for a boat in distress claiming it had been run over by a large charter boat with multiple casualties. The caller also stated the yacht had stopped, looked at the people hurt, and fled the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
riptidefish.com

Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022

If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

What Will They Do with His Garden?

Toward the end of a long dirt path, a man known as Cuba lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that he constructed with his own two hands in just four months. On a clear day, he can see a driving range from a porch he fashioned from scrap pallets. The porch wraps around his huge, leafy garden and leads up to his plywood door.
SEATTLE, WA
everettpost.com

PAWS Opening Fabulous New Facility in Snohomish in 2023

After years of hard work, planning, and fundraising, a wonderful new Wildlife facility is under construction on a beautiful 25-acre site off Highway 9 in Snohomish. Included is a wonderful, large surgery with both an entrance AND exit (especially important when working with bears and large cats). Both the animals and their human helpers have an emergency escape route if necessary.
SNOHOMISH, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Music at the Beach on August 27

Join us for our third, and last, Music at the Beach concert at beautiful Lighthouse Park in Mukilteo, Saturday August 27, featuring Engage. Enjoy hits from the 70s, 80s, 90’s, and beyond that you know and love. Come out and listen to great music with friends in the summer sun!
MUKILTEO, WA
exoticspotter.com

Ferrari 328 | Spotted in Kirkland, Washington

Today I found this sweet 328 GTS at the Food Mart gas station located near Juanita Beach Park in Kirkland. This is my 9th Ferrari catch this year. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
KIRKLAND, WA
Thrillist

The Coolest Museums in Seattle

Seattle has a longstanding reputation as a hub for music (Brandi Carlile; Soundgarden; Pearl Jam), fishing (Pike Place Market), and coffee (ahem, Starbucks), but it’s time we pay proper attention to its art. Across the city, a thriving network of museums, galleries, and artist pop-ups provide Seattleites with access to incredibly powerful and important work, created by both rising stars and already-iconic figures alike. From visiting exhibits to permanent shows, there’s an ever-evolving menu of cultural experiences to be had in this city. But where to start? Ahead, the best museums in Seattle for art, culture, history, and lots more.
SEATTLE, WA

