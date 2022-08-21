Read full article on original website
Regal Cinemas ponders bankruptcy, Fed's next rate hike: Tuesday's 5 things to know
BANKRUPTCY CONSIDERATION: Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, confirmed on Monday it is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. and "associated ancillary proceedings in other jurisdictions" amid an ongoing evaluation of strategic options. "Any such filing would be expected to allow the Group to access near-term liquidity...
China Unemployment Payouts Hit a Record $5.2bn in June
The gross payout was the most since data began in 2013 and a 257% increase from a year earlier, according Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security data. The post China Unemployment Payouts Hit a Record $5.2bn in June appeared first on Asia Financial.
Asia-Pacific Poverty Reduction Set Back Years by Covid: ADB
The proportion of people in the region facing extreme poverty – living on less than $1.90 a day – could have eased to 2.9% in 2020 instead of rising to 5% because of the pandemic, it said. The post Asia-Pacific Poverty Reduction Set Back Years by Covid: ADB...
Call for Covid-style energy support for UK firms; millions of households face financial distress – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as BCC demands vital support to UK businesses.
Honda Looking at Supply Chain Separate from China
Production hubs in China have seen output hit by Covid-related lockdowns in Shanghai. There is also deep concern about the impact of growing tensions between the US and China. The post Honda Looking at Supply Chain Separate from China – Sankei appeared first on Asia Financial.
Taiwan Says It Has Made Final Payment For Russian Coal
Taipower spokesperson Wu Chin-chung said no more business would be done with Russia due to its war in Ukraine. It will get coal from several other countries instead. The post Taiwan Says It Has Made Final Payment For Russian Coal appeared first on Asia Financial.
Empowering Sage scientists over Covid lockdown left us ‘screwed’, claims Sunak
Scientists on the Government’s Sage advisory committee were given too much influence over decisions on coronavirus lockdowns and not enough consideration was given to the social and economic impact, Rishi Sunak has claimed.The former chancellor said he “wasn’t allowed to talk about the trade-off” during the early phases of the pandemic and suggested the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies edited its minutes to hide dissenting opinions.Mr Sunak said “we shouldn’t have empowered the scientists in the way we did” and suggested he had been left “furious” during a meeting because colleagues refused to acknowledge the wider impact lockdowns was having.In an...
Oil climbs as Saudi Arabia warns of OPEC output cuts
Brent crude futures advanced 93 cents, or 1%, to $97.41 a barrel by 0328 GMT. Saudi Arabia warned that the major oil producer could cut output to correct a recent oil price decline. API data on U.S. oil stockpiles at 4:30 p.m. ET. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 90...
Mumbai-based Servify, which offers after-sales support for 75+ consumer electronics brands, raised a $65M Series D, bringing its total funding to $110M+
Servify, a startup that manages lifecycle of devices for several popular smartphone vendors including Apple and Samsung in many markets, has raised $65 million as it eyes becoming a public company in two years. Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund led the Mumbai-headquartered startup’s Series D funding. AmTrust and family offices including...
ECB Says Cash "Not Fit" For Digital Economy, Dismisses CBDC Privacy Concerns
ECB Says Cash "Not Fit" For Digital Economy, Dismisses CBDC Privacy Concerns. In the digital economy, cash is no longer a useful tool, and a central bank digital currency (CBDC) is the “only solution” to continue the existing monetary system, according to a new paper from the European Central Bank (ECB).
My short term picks for 2022-08-23
The following are short term investment opportunities I discovered using quantitative research methods. Remember to trade responsibly, these are all probabilities after all, not certainties. My short term picks for 2022-08-23 are: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - Longstanding Agricultural Materials - Agricultural Inputs in United States. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)...
Battery breakthrough could supercharge renewable energy transition
Researchers have invented a new type of battery that is six times cheaper than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which they say could massively speed up the transition to renewable energy sources.Lithium-ion batteries are currently used in everything from smartphones to electric cars, however the cost of producing them makes them unsuitable for large-scale backup systems for wind and solar power installations.With a growing need for such systems to store and provide power when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, an international team of researchers set about creating a low-cost battery made from inexpensive and abundant...
