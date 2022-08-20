Read full article on original website
A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk
Elon Musk does not like investors and financiers to bet on Tesla's stock-market collapse. Last May, the richest man in the world attacked Bill Gates, who formerly was the richest man in the world, because the Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder had a short position of $500 million against Tesla (TSLA) . Selling stock short is a bet that the price will drop.
Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
U.S. electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) stock has had its ups and downs in the past two-years. Shares hit $31.96 highs in March of 2021.
As drought dries up the Yangtze river, China loses hydropower
A historic drought in the southwest of China is drying up rivers, intensifying forest fires, damaging crops, and severely curtailing electricity in a region highly dependent on hydropower. The Yangtze River, the third largest in the world, has dropped to half its average water levels, affecting shipping routes, limiting drinking...
What Cramer is watching Monday
AMC Entertainment (AMC) tanked nearly 40% in the premarket to start the news week. Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, may file for bankruptcy. Also impacting trading in AMC: the new preferred share dividend aimed at rewarding meme loyalists, who call themselves "apes"
Morgan Stanley says buy Frontier, a low-cost airline poised to rally nearly 60% from here
Morgan Stanley believes now is an opportune time to buy shares of Frontier. "We view Frontier as the quintessential ULCC due to its ultra-low fares, ultra- low cost structure, and attractive (normalized) margins," wrote analyst Ravi Shanker in a note to clients. Shanker believes Frontier shares are trading at attractive...
How to Use Debit Card to Fund Brokerage Account
I've got an international, non-US debit card I'm trying to make use of. I can't transfer in conventional ways. Any ideas which broker would accept that? I'm aware Saxo does it but only for like a dozen countries. If I can get it invested it would more than make up for it. Thanks in advance!
3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022
The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.
Honda Looking at Supply Chain Separate from China
Production hubs in China have seen output hit by Covid-related lockdowns in Shanghai. There is also deep concern about the impact of growing tensions between the US and China. The post Honda Looking at Supply Chain Separate from China – Sankei appeared first on Asia Financial.
I’m a money expert – the side hustle that pays $60 per hour every time with just your phone or laptop, how it works
EVERYONE is looking for a side hustle to make extra cash as prices for everything continue to rise. Of course, they're all hoping to find something quick and easy they can do on their own time. Being able to do it from home is an even better option for those...
Mumbai-based Servify, which offers after-sales support for 75+ consumer electronics brands, raised a $65M Series D, bringing its total funding to $110M+
Servify, a startup that manages lifecycle of devices for several popular smartphone vendors including Apple and Samsung in many markets, has raised $65 million as it eyes becoming a public company in two years. Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund led the Mumbai-headquartered startup’s Series D funding. AmTrust and family offices including...
How Fast-Growth Companies Minimize Their Problems
You can't expect operations to be smooth all the time. But you can eliminate sources of trouble before it shows up in your products.
The UK’s Rental Market Crisis Has Been Years in the Making
A squeeze in residential housing has culminated in this summer’s property drought. Many would-be renters can’t find a home at any price.
Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%
US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
UK businesses: tell us about securing an energy contract
We’d like to hear from small businesses in the UK about your experiences of applying for new energy contracts. Businesses are struggling to secure energy contracts ahead of the October price cap rise. Some small businesses have reported suppliers refusing to renew their fixed-rate energy contracts, leaving them on...
China Unemployment Payouts Hit a Record $5.2bn in June
The gross payout was the most since data began in 2013 and a 257% increase from a year earlier, according Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security data. The post China Unemployment Payouts Hit a Record $5.2bn in June appeared first on Asia Financial.
My short term picks for 2022-08-23
The following are short term investment opportunities I discovered using quantitative research methods. Remember to trade responsibly, these are all probabilities after all, not certainties. My short term picks for 2022-08-23 are: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - Longstanding Agricultural Materials - Agricultural Inputs in United States. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)...
Cathie Wood dumps Nvidia stock ahead of results
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest funds trimmed their stake in Nvidia on Tuesday. The graphics chipmaker has already warned on second-quarter results. Wood hasn’t been that active in the stock, and her previous trades were all buys. The microchip industry is seeing a slowdown in growth. Wood’s flagship innovation...
High Yield Income Keeps Your FIRE Burning
Summary Financially Independent, Retire Early is a popular movement among many of today's young workers. Yet, so many of them stick with low yields or passive ETFs due to a lack of knowledge and experience. We take that idea and crank its yields up to 9% and higher. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Missing parts, long waits, and a dead mouse: The perils of getting a Tesla fixed
The internet is filling up with complaints about Tesla’s repair service. | Christina Animashaun/Vox; Getty Images. Tesla wants to eliminate the need for service. Recode obtained customer complaints to the FTC that suggest this isn’t happening — yet. A brand-new Model 3 delivered in desperate need of...
CARS・
AMC stock plunges ahead of $APE debut on NYSE
The company's new class of shares — dubbed APE in a nod to the retail investors who powered the stock during the COVID-19 pandemic and commonly refer to themselves as apes — is slated to begin trading on the NYSE sometime today. The company's primary rival Cineworld says it's exploring a bankruptcy.
