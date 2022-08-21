ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

BBC

Somalia and al-Shabab: The struggle to defeat the militants

In an audacious appointment, Somalia's new government has included a former al-Shabab militant, who once fought against the authorities, in the cabinet, but the weekend's deadly hotel siege is a reminder of the tough task ahead for those in power. When Somalia's new President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in...
The Independent

Somali forces end 30-hour hotel siege by Islamic militants as death toll rises to 20

Somali security forces say they have regained control of a hotel in the capital Mogadishu after it was stormed by al-Shabaab militants on Friday evening.At least 20 people were killed and hundreds were wounded in the deadly attack, when gunmen from the al-Qaeda-linked outfit stormed Hotel Hayat – a venue that is popular with Somali lawmakers. Police commissioner Abdi Hassan Hijar said the siege had ended around midnight on Sunday after Somalia’s elite armed forces had battled the gunmen for 30 hours. He also said security forces had rescued 106 hostages from the hotel.However, the police have not yet given...
AFP

Death toll in Somalia hotel siege climbs to 21

The death toll from a devastating 30-hour siege by Al-Shabaab jihadists at a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu has climbed to 21, Health Minister Ali Haji Adan said Sunday, as anxious citizens awaited news. "The ministry of health has so far confirmed the deaths of 21 people and 117 people wounded" in the assault that began on Friday evening and lasted over a day, Adan said. 
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Daily Mail

RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas

An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
BBC

Africa Live: Gunmen abduct Catholic nuns on Nigerian highway

Kenya election: Odinga submits truckload of evidence. Kenyan politician Raila Odinga ferried cartons of paperwork in a truck as he filed a legal case challenging the results of the presidential election. A local newspaper has tweeted a picture of the truck arriving at the court building:. Social embed from twitter.
biztoc.com

U.N. official: World food shortage going from 'bad to worse'

Rising global food prices brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and commodity shortages triggered by climate emergencies are threatening to “destabilize” economies around the world, a United Nations official warned. The number of people acutely hungry have dramatically accelerated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. While...
BBC

Cameroon's Bamenda, where only the coffin trade is booming

Once a thriving city in Cameroon, Bamenda has been ripped of its soul by the five-year war between English-speaking secessionists and the mainly French-speaking government. Bamenda is all but dead. Only the coffin trade is booming. Bodies are dumped regularly all over the city - in mortuaries, on streets and in rivers.
CBS News

Dozens dead in flash floods in Afghanistan and Pakistan

Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in eastern Afghanistan and neighboring parts of Pakistan left dozens of people dead overnight, according to local officials on Sunday. Associated Press video showed villagers in the Khushi district of Logar province south of the Afghan capital of Kabul cleaning up after the flooding, their damaged homes in disarray.
