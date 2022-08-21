Read full article on original website
Somalia and al-Shabab: The struggle to defeat the militants
In an audacious appointment, Somalia's new government has included a former al-Shabab militant, who once fought against the authorities, in the cabinet, but the weekend's deadly hotel siege is a reminder of the tough task ahead for those in power. When Somalia's new President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in...
Somali forces end 30-hour hotel siege by Islamic militants as death toll rises to 20
Somali security forces say they have regained control of a hotel in the capital Mogadishu after it was stormed by al-Shabaab militants on Friday evening.At least 20 people were killed and hundreds were wounded in the deadly attack, when gunmen from the al-Qaeda-linked outfit stormed Hotel Hayat – a venue that is popular with Somali lawmakers. Police commissioner Abdi Hassan Hijar said the siege had ended around midnight on Sunday after Somalia’s elite armed forces had battled the gunmen for 30 hours. He also said security forces had rescued 106 hostages from the hotel.However, the police have not yet given...
Death toll in Somalia hotel siege climbs to 21
The death toll from a devastating 30-hour siege by Al-Shabaab jihadists at a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu has climbed to 21, Health Minister Ali Haji Adan said Sunday, as anxious citizens awaited news. "The ministry of health has so far confirmed the deaths of 21 people and 117 people wounded" in the assault that began on Friday evening and lasted over a day, Adan said.
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
US Marines just ate all the eggs in one of southeastern Europe's most strategically important port cities
US sailors and Marines aboard USS Arlington visited the Greek port of Alexandroupoli in late May. They appeared to enjoy their stay — local media reported that they overwhelmed many restaurants. The visit reflects the US military's increasing interest in Greece amid growing tension in the region. At the...
RAF wing commander father-of-two plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death 'without even crying out' after catching his rucksack on a rock during military expedition in the Himalayas
An RAF hero father-of-two has plunged 3,300ft headfirst to his death in the Himalayas during a climbing expedition 'without even crying out'. Wing Commander Gordon Henderson lost his balance while scaling the 26,414ft Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, on the border of Pakistan and China. The...
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
BBC
Africa Live: Gunmen abduct Catholic nuns on Nigerian highway
Kenya election: Odinga submits truckload of evidence. Kenyan politician Raila Odinga ferried cartons of paperwork in a truck as he filed a legal case challenging the results of the presidential election. A local newspaper has tweeted a picture of the truck arriving at the court building:. Social embed from twitter.
What it's like being a woman in Afghanistan today: 'death in slow motion'
On early Monday morning, just before the break of dawn, a 23-year-old Afghan journalist packed her bags, said quiet goodbyes to her family and left her home in a carefully mapped and cautiously executed plan. "My heart was beating so fast for the whole journey, till I reached a safe...
‘They’d come to kill me’: The tax reformer hunted by the Taliban and abandoned by the Britain he served
Abdullah Sayyid often thinks about the moment the Taliban broke down his door, burst inside and shot his wife. The gunmen left, but would soon redouble their efforts to kill him because of his work for the British government. Sayyid’s wife was murdered during the chaotic aftermath of Operation Pitting,...
U.N. official: World food shortage going from 'bad to worse'
Rising global food prices brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and commodity shortages triggered by climate emergencies are threatening to “destabilize” economies around the world, a United Nations official warned. The number of people acutely hungry have dramatically accelerated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. While...
Fighting erupts along border of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region
NAIROBI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Fighting between forces from Ethiopia's rebellious northern region of Tigray and central government forces has erupted around the town of Kobo, residents and both sides said on Wednesday, ending a months-long ceasefire.
‘The Taliban don’t know how to govern’: the Afghan women shaping global policy from exile
Despite the upheaval of the Taliban takeover, the ‘group of six’ are finding ways to tackle the political and humanitarian crisis
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv region hit by missile attack, says governor; Joe Biden to call Volodymyr Zelenskiy – live news
Vyshgorod district just north of capital hit by two missiles, says governor; US president expected to discuss arms shipments with Ukrainian counterpart
Rohingya crisis: plight of Myanmar’s displaced people explained in 30 seconds
It has been five years since Myanmar’s military launched a campaign of massacres that killed about 7,000 Rohingya in a single month and compelled 700,000 to flee for the Bangladeshi border. Since the first major military operation against the Rohingya minority in 1978, which forced out 200,000, the Rohingya...
Cameroon's Bamenda, where only the coffin trade is booming
Once a thriving city in Cameroon, Bamenda has been ripped of its soul by the five-year war between English-speaking secessionists and the mainly French-speaking government. Bamenda is all but dead. Only the coffin trade is booming. Bodies are dumped regularly all over the city - in mortuaries, on streets and in rivers.
Mother wants U.S. soldier tried in Italy for son's death
The mother of a 15-year-old Italian boy killed after being struck by a car driven by a U.S. servicewoman is demanding that the case be tried in Italy and not by a U.S. military court.
Dozens dead in flash floods in Afghanistan and Pakistan
Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in eastern Afghanistan and neighboring parts of Pakistan left dozens of people dead overnight, according to local officials on Sunday. Associated Press video showed villagers in the Khushi district of Logar province south of the Afghan capital of Kabul cleaning up after the flooding, their damaged homes in disarray.
Palestinians fly to Cyprus from Israeli airport in test program
A test program by Israeli authorities allows for Palestinians from the occupied West Bank to fly from an airport in southern Israel.
On This Day: Partition divides India, Pakistan after British independence
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1914, a U.S. ship sailed from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean, officially opening the Panama Canal. In 1935, humorist Will Rogers and pilot Wiley Post were killed when their plane crashed in Alaska. In 1947, India gains independence from...
