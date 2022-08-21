SEC chair says recent market events show why it is critical for companies offering crypto lending to comply with federal securities laws to protect investors

British Gas has pledged to donate 10% of its profits during the energy crisis to help people struggling with rising bills.The money will be provided through the British Gas Energy Support Fund, which gives grants to those most in need.Thousands of customers will receive an average £750 per household, according to the firm.This comes as Ofgem, the industry regulator, is expected to announce another huge rise in the energy cap on Friday as global gas prices soar.Households are bracing for a forecast 80% increase in bills to be announced on Friday going into the winter period, with analysts Cornwall Insight...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO