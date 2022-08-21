SEC chair says recent market events show why it is critical for companies offering crypto lending to comply with federal securities laws to protect investors

Read full article on original website
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Regal Cinemas ponders bankruptcy, Fed's next rate hike: Tuesday's 5 things to know
BANKRUPTCY CONSIDERATION: Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, confirmed on Monday it is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. and "associated ancillary proceedings in other jurisdictions" amid an ongoing evaluation of strategic options. "Any such filing would be expected to allow the Group to access near-term liquidity...
Internal memo: Amazon will stop offering Amazon Care at the end of 2022, after determining that it wasn't “the right long-term solution” for enterprise clients
Amazon will stop offering its Amazon Care primary health-care services at the end of this year, according to an internal memo, after determining that it wasn’t “the right long-term solution for our enterprise customers.”. The surprise move Wednesday is a major course correction in Amazon’s broader foray into...
South Korea's Tridge, which matches food agriculture buyers and sellers, raised a $37.2M Series D at a $2.7B post-money valuation, up from $500M in July 2021
Supply chain disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine is driving increased costs of goods and services, affecting not only the industrial sector , but also the agriculture industry. Global food prices have dropped for three consecutive months but still remain relatively high compared to last year, per the 2022 report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
Advantage Tesla And EV Startups? California Proposes Total Ban On New Gasoline Car Sales By 2035
California is on the cusp of bringing in regulation to entirely transition new vehicles sold to EVs by 2035, report says. Tesla, with a strong competitive positioning in the state, could be the biggest beneficiary. California could become the first state to announce an electric vehicle mandate, opening up a...
Bills included’ becomes UK renters’ top property search term
Rightmove says utilities included in the rent did not even make the top five of tenants’ must-haves a year ago. “Bills included” has become the most popular search term for people looking online for a place to rent, according to data that highlights how alarmed many tenants are about the prospect of a big rise in energy costs.
Tired of paying more for less, shoppers take to TikTok to call out companies for 'shrinkflation’
Companies are reducing the contents of their packaging. How has 'shrinkflation' impacted young folks and are there ways to overcome it? CNBC Make It finds out.
2 Under-the-Radar Bank Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond
If you are thinking about adding shares of financial institutions to your portfolio, you might want to look north of the border.
Shell to pay £536,000 for overcharging prepayment customers
Ofgem says company will refund and compensate 11,275 customers after it sent them the wrong rates. Shell has agreed to pay half a million pounds for overcharging thousands of prepayment meter customers on default tariffs over the past three years. The energy giant’s consumer arm, Shell Energy Retail, will use...
How do people buy shares from new companies for less than a dollar?
The Nasdaq requires firms to already have 1.25 million publicly-traded shares with a collective market value of $45 million. Both the NYSE and the Nasdaq require a minimum security listing price of $4 per share. If there is a 4$ minimum how do I hear about people buying stocks for pennies? Is that something that's part of the IPO (initial public offering)
China to take steps needed to protect Chinese firms following U.S. export control list
BEIJING - China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it will take the measures needed to protect the legitimate rights of Chinese companies after the U.S. added seven Chinese entities, mostly related to aerospace, to its export control list. Commerce ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting made the comment at a news conference.
What's your best approach to optimize your holdings for your return objective, i.e., fixed income, equity, etc picks?
I understand that each individual risk tolerance and objectives are different, but let's assume you have a clear objective in terms of return. What's your best approach to optimize your holdings for your return objective, i.e., fixed income, equity, etc picks? Be the first to share what you think!
Where do most people in China invest their money?
Where do most people in China invest their money? In USA and Canada sp500 stocks and full world index’s are very popular for individual investors. There is usually an emphasis on US securities. Is this the case in China? Do individual Chinese investors usually have high US exposure? Is there data on this?
Worldcoin co-founder Novendstern leaves startup to start new venture
Max Novendstern, co-founder and former chief executive of Worldcoin, has left the high-profile startup to launch a new venture, according to sources and regulatory filings and investor deck obtained by TechCrunch. A Worldcoin spokesperson confirmed that Novendstern is no longer at the startup, but said he continues to advice the firm. Novendstern did not respond […]
Amazon to Shut Down Amazon Care Telehealth Unit
The technology giant said it had decided to shut down the business by year-end. The unit has operated primarily as a telehealth service used by Amazon workers. In some areas, the service could dispatch medical providers to patient homes. The move follows the purchase last month of a line of primary care clinics.
Stocks Up Amid Countdown to Powell, China Stimulus: Markets Wrap
Europe's Stoxx 600 and US futures pushed higher in the wake of positive closes for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. Hong Kong led gains in Asia after a delayed start to trading there due to a storm. China stepped up stimulus with a further 1 trillion yuan ($146 billion) of measures.
Europe markets open to close: Caution reigns ahead of Jackson Hole
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 0.7% in early trade. Basic resources added 1.2% to lead gains as all sectors entered positive territory. The Fed's annual symposium kicks off on Thursday, with Chairman Jerome Powell due to deliver a speech Friday. Investors will be listening for information on the central...
Thai king's medical firm reports record profit after vaccine deal with AstraZeneca
BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Thai drugmaker Siam Bioscience, owned by the country's king, reported a near 50-fold increase in annual profit in 2021, when it began producing AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine, government data shows.
British Gas pledges to donate 10% of profit as energy price cap expected to rise
British Gas has pledged to donate 10% of its profits during the energy crisis to help people struggling with rising bills.The money will be provided through the British Gas Energy Support Fund, which gives grants to those most in need.Thousands of customers will receive an average £750 per household, according to the firm.This comes as Ofgem, the industry regulator, is expected to announce another huge rise in the energy cap on Friday as global gas prices soar.Households are bracing for a forecast 80% increase in bills to be announced on Friday going into the winter period, with analysts Cornwall Insight...
Vitalik Buterin Says Crypto Payments Are Superior: 'People Continue To Underrate...'
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin believes that cryptocurrency payments are underrated. What Happened: In a tweet on Wednesday, Buterin said crypto payments could provide a significant boost to international business and charity. According to him, payments that are made with crypto have the added advantage of being convenient in addition...
