Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Tell us: have you had to ask family members to help with rising bills?
We’re interested to hear from people in the UK who had to turn to family members for financial support amid surging costs of living. Families are under huge pressure to cover growing bills and many will be unable to cope with the money they have. We would like to...
Taiwan Says It Has Made Final Payment For Russian Coal
Taipower spokesperson Wu Chin-chung said no more business would be done with Russia due to its war in Ukraine. It will get coal from several other countries instead. The post Taiwan Says It Has Made Final Payment For Russian Coal appeared first on Asia Financial.
China Unemployment Payouts Hit a Record $5.2bn in June
The gross payout was the most since data began in 2013 and a 257% increase from a year earlier, according Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security data. The post China Unemployment Payouts Hit a Record $5.2bn in June appeared first on Asia Financial.
Britain’s former Myanmar ambassador detained in Yangon, report says
Myanmar has detained Britain’s former envoy to the southeast Asian nation, two people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.Vicky Bowman runs the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business. Her husband, a Burmese artist and a former political prisoner, was detained as well.It is not immediately clear what Ms Bowman and her husband have been charged with and for how long will they be in detension by authorities. Officials from Myanmar junta have not commented on the detention of the former British diplomat.A British embassy spokesperson confirmed the arrest but did not give more details, including the name of the person detained.“We are concerned by the arrest of a British woman in Myanmar. We are in contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance,” the spokesperson said. More follows Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayIndia takes rapid U-turn on homes for Rohingya refugees after right-wing backlashUN envoy makes first visit to Myanmar since February coup
