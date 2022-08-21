Myanmar has detained Britain’s former envoy to the southeast Asian nation, two people with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.Vicky Bowman runs the Myanmar Centre for Responsible Business. Her husband, a Burmese artist and a former political prisoner, was detained as well.It is not immediately clear what Ms Bowman and her husband have been charged with and for how long will they be in detension by authorities. Officials from Myanmar junta have not commented on the detention of the former British diplomat.A British embassy spokesperson confirmed the arrest but did not give more details, including the name of the person detained.“We are concerned by the arrest of a British woman in Myanmar. We are in contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance,” the spokesperson said. More follows Read More ‘Slava Ukraini’: Boris Johnson celebrates Ukraine’s Independence DayIndia takes rapid U-turn on homes for Rohingya refugees after right-wing backlashUN envoy makes first visit to Myanmar since February coup

