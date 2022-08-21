The city of Chongqing, dubbed one of China's four “furnace” cities, is known for both soaring temperatures and spicy cuisine — notably its hotpot, a peppery bubbling tabletop broth into which diners dunk bite-size pieces of food to cook and eat.The inland metropolis on the Yangtze River has the perfect escape to enjoy hotpot, even in what has been a summer of unusually stifling heat: World War II-era air raid shelters, converted into restaurants, where the temperature is naturally cooler.Locals call it “cave hotpot.”Chongqing was the temporary capital of China during World War II, as a Japanese invasion drove...

CHINA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO