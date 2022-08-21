Read full article on original website
Regal Cinemas ponders bankruptcy, Fed's next rate hike: Tuesday's 5 things to know
BANKRUPTCY CONSIDERATION: Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, confirmed on Monday it is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. and "associated ancillary proceedings in other jurisdictions" amid an ongoing evaluation of strategic options. "Any such filing would be expected to allow the Group to access near-term liquidity...
Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought
Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft. The pension also bought more Walmart (WMT) shares in the second quarter. PSP Investments, as the pension is known, disclosed the stock trades in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Cathie Wood dumps Nvidia stock ahead of results
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest funds trimmed their stake in Nvidia on Tuesday. The graphics chipmaker has already warned on second-quarter results. Wood hasn’t been that active in the stock, and her previous trades were all buys. The microchip industry is seeing a slowdown in growth. Wood’s flagship innovation...
Banks Say Goodbye To Mortgages
Summary New technologies have enabled nimble financial-technology companies and other non-banks to enter the market. Mortgage banking has become less profitable for banks due to onerous and restrictive origination and servicing rules, as well as higher capital requirements. If Wells and JPM, now with a combined $5.7 trillion in assets, do pull back from the mortgage market, lower-income borrowers with fewer funding options could suffer disproportionally in a recession.
Index fund not making money
One of the index funds ) hasn’t generated a gain or a loss (literally 0%), while the other two have. These funds were recommended for my investments so I just went along with them, but I’m not too sure why this is happening. Can someone explain?
How to Use Debit Card to Fund Brokerage Account
I've got an international, non-US debit card I'm trying to make use of. I can't transfer in conventional ways. Any ideas which broker would accept that? I'm aware Saxo does it but only for like a dozen countries. If I can get it invested it would more than make up for it. Thanks in advance!
UK businesses: tell us about securing an energy contract
We’d like to hear from small businesses in the UK about your experiences of applying for new energy contracts. Businesses are struggling to secure energy contracts ahead of the October price cap rise. Some small businesses have reported suppliers refusing to renew their fixed-rate energy contracts, leaving them on...
China Unemployment Payouts Hit a Record $5.2bn in June
The gross payout was the most since data began in 2013 and a 257% increase from a year earlier, according Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security data. The post China Unemployment Payouts Hit a Record $5.2bn in June appeared first on Asia Financial.
My short term picks for 2022-08-23
The following are short term investment opportunities I discovered using quantitative research methods. Remember to trade responsibly, these are all probabilities after all, not certainties. My short term picks for 2022-08-23 are: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - Longstanding Agricultural Materials - Agricultural Inputs in United States. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)...
High Yield Income Keeps Your FIRE Burning
Summary Financially Independent, Retire Early is a popular movement among many of today's young workers. Yet, so many of them stick with low yields or passive ETFs due to a lack of knowledge and experience. We take that idea and crank its yields up to 9% and higher. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
Nvidia: $10B GPU Demand May Be Gone Permanently
Summary Ethereum switch away from GPU-based mining will permanently remove over $10 billion in demand for GPUs. Nvidia's revenues, margins, and profits are all going to take a dive. With a nosebleed valuation before the crypto demand crunches earnings, NVDA has a long way to fall before the valuation makes sense.
