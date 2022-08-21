Find My and other location-sharing apps have become a staple in some young people's friendships, ostensibly for safety while blurring lines of privacy

Read full article on original website
Related
Kiely Rodni: Divers reveal Truckee police told them not to bother searching water where they found body
A team of divers who claim to have recovered the body and car of missing Californian teen Kiely Rodni say police told them not to bother looking in the area where they made the discovery. On Sunday, the diving group Adventures With Purpose - which had been invited by police to join the search - said it had found an upturned vehicle about 14 feet underwater at Prosser Creek Reservoir, near to where the 16-year-old was last known to be.In a press briefing on Monday about the discovery, the group added that the car was found just 55 feet...
New clue emerges in case of missing family who vanished on camping trip after last sighting in Walmart
A SHOCKING clue has emerged in the case of the missing family who vanished after they were last seen in Walmart. A Facebook comment may indicate that the family, missing for over a month now, may have planned their absence. Ron Sidebotham's daughter Jill, 28, and Lydia, 2, is pictured...
biztoc.com
Working From Home Now Means Letting Corporate Surveillance Into Your Daily Life
Working From Home Now Means Letting Corporate Surveillance Into Your Daily Life. The covid pandemic event has inspired a generation of workers with false notions about labor, production and work ethics, to the point that it may be a decade or more before people finally return to reality and stop living in fantasy.
biztoc.com
Tired of paying more for less, shoppers take to TikTok to call out companies for 'shrinkflation’
Companies are reducing the contents of their packaging. How has 'shrinkflation' impacted young folks and are there ways to overcome it? CNBC Make It finds out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biztoc.com
Amazon to Shut Down Amazon Care Telehealth Unit
The technology giant said it had decided to shut down the business by year-end. The unit has operated primarily as a telehealth service used by Amazon workers. In some areas, the service could dispatch medical providers to patient homes. The move follows the purchase last month of a line of primary care clinics.
biztoc.com
Internal memo: Amazon will stop offering Amazon Care at the end of 2022, after determining that it wasn't “the right long-term solution” for enterprise clients
Amazon will stop offering its Amazon Care primary health-care services at the end of this year, according to an internal memo, after determining that it wasn’t “the right long-term solution for our enterprise customers.”. The surprise move Wednesday is a major course correction in Amazon’s broader foray into...
Comments / 0