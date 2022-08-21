Read full article on original website
Iran — a Putin ally — is gearing up to replace Russia's oil market share in Europe amid renewed nuclear deal talks
Iran's state oil producer will pursue customers in countries including Greece, Italy, Spain, and Turkey once sanctions are eased, per Bloomberg.
Taiwan Says It Has Made Final Payment For Russian Coal
Taipower spokesperson Wu Chin-chung said no more business would be done with Russia due to its war in Ukraine. It will get coal from several other countries instead. The post Taiwan Says It Has Made Final Payment For Russian Coal appeared first on Asia Financial.
Japanese PM Announces a Return to Nuclear Power
Support for nuclear energy has re-emerged in Japan after the war in Ukraine and concern it caused about energy shortages. Kishida's government is also looking at green power sources. The post Japanese PM Announces a Return to Nuclear Power appeared first on Asia Financial.
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
U.N. official: World food shortage going from 'bad to worse'
Rising global food prices brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and commodity shortages triggered by climate emergencies are threatening to “destabilize” economies around the world, a United Nations official warned. The number of people acutely hungry have dramatically accelerated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. While...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv region hit by missile attack, says governor; Joe Biden to call Volodymyr Zelenskiy – live news
Vyshgorod district just north of capital hit by two missiles, says governor; US president expected to discuss arms shipments with Ukrainian counterpart
China Unemployment Payouts Hit a Record $5.2bn in June
The gross payout was the most since data began in 2013 and a 257% increase from a year earlier, according Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security data. The post China Unemployment Payouts Hit a Record $5.2bn in June appeared first on Asia Financial.
‘The Taliban don’t know how to govern’: the Afghan women shaping global policy from exile
Despite the upheaval of the Taliban takeover, the ‘group of six’ are finding ways to tackle the political and humanitarian crisis
Honda Looking at Supply Chain Separate from China
Production hubs in China have seen output hit by Covid-related lockdowns in Shanghai. There is also deep concern about the impact of growing tensions between the US and China. The post Honda Looking at Supply Chain Separate from China – Sankei appeared first on Asia Financial.
Big Oil's Message to Investors: You're Too Pessimistic
Saudi Arabia and Goldman Sachs agree: Investors have the oil market all wrong. Despite the recent rally, crude prices are down for August, and data suggests investors have reduced their involvement in oil and other commodity markets.
Some like it hot: Eating spicy in China's WWII shelters
The city of Chongqing, dubbed one of China's four “furnace” cities, is known for both soaring temperatures and spicy cuisine — notably its hotpot, a peppery bubbling tabletop broth into which diners dunk bite-size pieces of food to cook and eat.The inland metropolis on the Yangtze River has the perfect escape to enjoy hotpot, even in what has been a summer of unusually stifling heat: World War II-era air raid shelters, converted into restaurants, where the temperature is naturally cooler.Locals call it “cave hotpot.”Chongqing was the temporary capital of China during World War II, as a Japanese invasion drove...
