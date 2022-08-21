ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
biztoc.com

Taiwan Says It Has Made Final Payment For Russian Coal

Taipower spokesperson Wu Chin-chung said no more business would be done with Russia due to its war in Ukraine. It will get coal from several other countries instead. The post Taiwan Says It Has Made Final Payment For Russian Coal appeared first on Asia Financial.
Japanese PM Announces a Return to Nuclear Power

Support for nuclear energy has re-emerged in Japan after the war in Ukraine and concern it caused about energy shortages. Kishida's government is also looking at green power sources. The post Japanese PM Announces a Return to Nuclear Power appeared first on Asia Financial.
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
U.N. official: World food shortage going from 'bad to worse'

Rising global food prices brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and commodity shortages triggered by climate emergencies are threatening to “destabilize” economies around the world, a United Nations official warned. The number of people acutely hungry have dramatically accelerated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. While...
China Unemployment Payouts Hit a Record $5.2bn in June

The gross payout was the most since data began in 2013 and a 257% increase from a year earlier, according Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security data. The post China Unemployment Payouts Hit a Record $5.2bn in June appeared first on Asia Financial.
Honda Looking at Supply Chain Separate from China

Production hubs in China have seen output hit by Covid-related lockdowns in Shanghai. There is also deep concern about the impact of growing tensions between the US and China. The post Honda Looking at Supply Chain Separate from China – Sankei appeared first on Asia Financial.
Some like it hot: Eating spicy in China's WWII shelters

The city of Chongqing, dubbed one of China's four “furnace” cities, is known for both soaring temperatures and spicy cuisine — notably its hotpot, a peppery bubbling tabletop broth into which diners dunk bite-size pieces of food to cook and eat.The inland metropolis on the Yangtze River has the perfect escape to enjoy hotpot, even in what has been a summer of unusually stifling heat: World War II-era air raid shelters, converted into restaurants, where the temperature is naturally cooler.Locals call it “cave hotpot.”Chongqing was the temporary capital of China during World War II, as a Japanese invasion drove...
