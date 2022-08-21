ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
biztoc.com

Index fund not making money

One of the index funds ) hasn’t generated a gain or a loss (literally 0%), while the other two have. These funds were recommended for my investments so I just went along with them, but I’m not too sure why this is happening. Can someone explain?
STOCKS
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week

In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
biztoc.com

Banks Say Goodbye To Mortgages

Summary New technologies have enabled nimble financial-technology companies and other non-banks to enter the market. Mortgage banking has become less profitable for banks due to onerous and restrictive origination and servicing rules, as well as higher capital requirements. If Wells and JPM, now with a combined $5.7 trillion in assets, do pull back from the mortgage market, lower-income borrowers with fewer funding options could suffer disproportionally in a recession.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Treasury Bonds#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment
biztoc.com

Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft. The pension also bought more Walmart (WMT) shares in the second quarter. PSP Investments, as the pension is known, disclosed the stock trades in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Protecting Life's Work: Buffett's Acquisition Of Occidental Petroleum

Summary We discuss Buffett's acquisition of OXY stock and recap Occidental Petroleum's Q2 2022 earnings. We surmise he'd be interested in OXY to bolster his supply chain of raw materials for the Berkshire conglomerate. Fair value for OXY's shares at $100 oil? $90/share. We’re at a wonderful steak dinner in...
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

What Cramer is watching Monday

AMC Entertainment (AMC) tanked nearly 40% in the premarket to start the news week. Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas, may file for bankruptcy. Also impacting trading in AMC: the new preferred share dividend aimed at rewarding meme loyalists, who call themselves "apes"
STOCKS
biztoc.com

High Yield Income Keeps Your FIRE Burning

Summary Financially Independent, Retire Early is a popular movement among many of today's young workers. Yet, so many of them stick with low yields or passive ETFs due to a lack of knowledge and experience. We take that idea and crank its yields up to 9% and higher. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

My short term picks for 2022-08-23

The following are short term investment opportunities I discovered using quantitative research methods. Remember to trade responsibly, these are all probabilities after all, not certainties. My short term picks for 2022-08-23 are: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - Longstanding Agricultural Materials - Agricultural Inputs in United States. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

AMC stock plunges ahead of $APE debut on NYSE

The company's new class of shares — dubbed APE in a nod to the retail investors who powered the stock during the COVID-19 pandemic and commonly refer to themselves as apes — is slated to begin trading on the NYSE sometime today. The company's primary rival Cineworld says it's exploring a bankruptcy.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

China Unemployment Payouts Hit a Record $5.2bn in June

The gross payout was the most since data began in 2013 and a 257% increase from a year earlier, according Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security data. The post China Unemployment Payouts Hit a Record $5.2bn in June appeared first on Asia Financial.
WORLD

