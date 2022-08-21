ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title

Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
