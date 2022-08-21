Read full article on original website
Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record
A crippling drought exacerbated by a record heat wave has spread out across half of China and reached the normally frigid Tibetan Plateau, according to official data released ahead of more searing temperatures on Thursday. A chart from the National Climate Centre showed Wednesday that swathes of southern China -- including the Tibetan Plateau -- were experiencing "severe" to "extraordinary" drought conditions.
China is seeding clouds to replenish its shrinking Yangtze River
The Yangtze had dried up in parts as swaths of China battle drought and the nation's worst heat waves in more than 60 years.
China warns of 'severe threat' to harvest from worst heatwave on record
China's autumn harvest is under "severe threat" from high temperatures and drought, authorities have warned, promising Wednesday fresh steps to protect crops in the face of the country's hottest summer on record. "The rapid development of drought superimposed with high temperatures and heat damage has caused a severe threat to autumn crop production," a statement said Tuesday.
As harvest time looms, China tells farmers to replant or switch crops
NANCHANG, China, Aug 25 (Reuters) - As China's record heatwave starts to subside, farmers are assessing the damage caused by a prolonged drought and the government is urging them to replant or switch crops where they can.
Sunken Villages Are Emerging From Dried-Up Reservoirs During Europe’s Heatwave
SAU, Spain – When the Santa Romà de Sau church was submerged underwater in a controversial reservoir plan by Spanish dictator, General Franco, people thought they’d never see it again. In dry years, people would sometimes be able to see the spire of the 11th century church...
Eerie Photos Show How Underwater Artifacts Are Resurfacing In Europe As Water Levels Drop Because Of Drought
Receding water levels in Europe have revealed hidden and ominous treasures.
Dried Rivers in Europe Uncover Ominous Hunger Stones that Marked Droughts from 200 to 600 Years Ago
A severe drought resulted in dried rivers throughout Europe, exposing hunger stones that were carved several centuries ago to warn future generations of difficult times to come. The "hunger stones," which have been around for centuries, resurfaced last week, according to locals, due to the dried rivers in Europe as...
China is deploying 2 huge drones to seed rain amid a record drought that has taken over half the country and hit economic activity
The extreme weather, which has persisted for over 70 days, is starting to weigh on industrial activity and economic growth.
‘If you see me, cry’: Drought reveals ‘hunger stones’ in River Elbe historically used to forecast famine
Ancient stones bearing dire warnings have resurfaced as a lengthy drought grips much of the European continent.Centuries ago, stones lining dried-up riverbeds were marked to warn future generations that their exposure meant famine was around the corner.Several European rivers, including the Elbe, Rhine and Wese, retain what became known as “hunger stones”, which bear grim warnings for those unfortunate enough to lay eyes on them.One stone on the bank of the River Elbe, in the Czech Republic town of Decin, has emerged this year. Noticed recently by German journalist Olaf Koens, it bears the inscription: “If you see me,...
China Turns To Cloud-Seeding Weather Modification To Remedy Drought
Facing their most significant drought in living memory, China is turning to cloud-seeding to bring rain to the parched reservoirs along the Yangtze River – the longest river in Asia that provides water for hundreds of millions of people. It’s been a summer of record-breaking heatwaves in the US...
China cuts power to factories, homes as reservoirs fall
BEIJING (AP) — Factories in China’s southwest have shut down and a city imposed rolling blackouts after reservoirs to generate hydropower ran low in a worsening drought, adding to economic strains at a time when President Xi Jinping is trying to extend his hold on power. Companies in Sichuan province including makers of solar panels, cement and urea closed or reduced production after they were ordered to ration power for up to five days, according to news reports Wednesday. That came after reservoir levels fell and power demand for air conditioning surged in scorching temperatures. “Leave power for the people,” said an order from the provincial government dated Tuesday. In Sichuan, which has 94 million people, water levels at hydropower reservoirs are down by as much as half this month, according to the Sichuan Provincial Department of Economics and Information Technology.
Californians urged to cut power use during extreme heat
Aug 17 (Reuters) - California's grid operator urged the state's 40 million people to ratchet down the use of electricity in homes and businesses on Wednesday as a wave of extreme heat settled over much of the state, stretching power supplies to breaking point.
Record-breaking heat bears down on China’s hazmat-wearing Covid health workers
HONG KONG — It’s been a summer that has seen heat records jump across the globe. China’s health workers have been particularly impacted, enduring relentless heat waves wrapped head-to-toe in protective gear as they continue to test the mass populace for Covid-19, amidst a seemingly never-ending series of outbreaks.
Pakistan floods: Monsoons bring misery to millions in Pakistan
Millions of people have been affected by floods in Pakistan, hundreds have been killed, and the government has declared a national emergency. On Friday, the National Disaster Management Authority said more than 900 people had been killed since June - including 34 in the past 24 hours. In the old...
Lost villages, ancient ruins, WWII ships uncovered as extreme heat lowers water levels
Prehistoric treasures, artifacts and medieval villages are among the things resurfacing as water levels around the world plummet due to drought.
Abbott to restart production of Similac baby formula at its Michigan plant
Abbott Laboratories said Friday it is restarting production of its Similac baby formula and expects to begin shipments to retail stores in about six weeks. The Sturgis, Michigan, facility at the center of the bacterial contamination concerns had already restarted production earlier this summer of EleCare and other specialty formulas, but not Similac.
Not all of us have access to safe drinking water. This clever rainwater collector can change that
Access to clean drinking water is fundamental to our health and wellbeing, and a universal human right. But almost 200,000 Australians are still forced to use water contaminated with unsafe levels of various chemicals and bacteria. The situation is especially dire in remote areas. To tackle this issue, we have developed an integrated rainwater harvesting unit at Western Sydney University (WSU). This simple system can produce safe drinking water for households and communities in remote areas. It’s cheap, easy to use, and could improve the lives of thousands of people. Far from city life In large Australian cities, we are used to turning on...
UK’s record-breaking heatwave will be average summer by 2035, Met Office says
The record-breaking heatwave experienced across Europe this summer will be considered “average” by 2035, even if countries meet climate commitments agreed under the 2015 Paris Agreement, a new study warns.Research by the Met Office Hadley Centre, commissioned by the Climate Crisis Advisory Group (CCAG), found that, according to current predictions, an average summer in central Europe will be over 4C hotter by 2100 than it was in the pre-industrial era.The research comes after swathes of Europe were gripped by blistering heatwaves over the past few months, with temperatures well into the high 30s for days on end.Almost all of...
Brazil records worst day for Amazon fires in 15 years
The number of forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon hit a nearly 15-year high this week, according to official figures that provided the latest warning on the advancing destruction of the world's biggest rainforest. Satellite monitoring detected 3,358 fires on Monday, August 22, the highest number for any 24-hour period...
Zelenskyy warns of ‘dangerous’ situation as sides trade blame about nuclear plant shelling
Russian forces fired missiles and artillery on Ukrainian-held areas across the river from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, officials said Saturday, amid fears that fighting around the complex could trigger a radiation leak or an even bigger catastrophe. As concern persisted about safety at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power...
