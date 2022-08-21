Read full article on original website
Post Register
Idaho Business for Education releases report on health care worker shortage in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Business for Education (IBE) released a report on the worker shortage negatively impacting health care systems in Idaho, following a summit IBE held to find ways to address the problem. “This report explains why we have a worker shortage, the depth of that shortage...
Post Register
Opinion: Critchfield ponders ‘new culture’ for education
Debbie Critchfield of Oakley, the Republican candidate for state superintendent of public instruction, isn’t running against the two-term incumbent that she defeated in May’s primary election. But she makes it clear that, if elected, it will not be business as usual in Idaho’s Department of Education. Critchfield...
Post Register
Opinion: Clear message on Idaho political aristocracy
I had the opportunity to attend the state Republican Party’s convention in Twin Falls last month. It was quite the learning experience for someone who has had no prior political involvement. Up until the recent turn of events, I had no desire to see behind the curtain of the political stage.
Post Register
Idaho Gov. Little to call special session of Legislature to sign tax cut bill, boost school funding
BOISE — Gov. Brad Little will call a special session of the Legislature on Sept. 1 to permanently cut income taxes for both individual and corporate filers, send every Idahoan who’s filed a state return a check for at least $300 in September to cope with inflation, and increase school funding permanently by $330 million a year plus $80 million for higher ed.
Post Register
Boise mayor says Bundy 'intentionally misrepresented' park reservation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise mayor Lauren McLean says her office has canceled a park reservation for Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy. Bundy has been promoting a campaign rally for Sept. 10 at Cassia Park on social media, but the city says the reservation was made under a different name and for a different purpose.
Post Register
Pay It Forward: Helping cancer patients in rural communities
WEISER, Idaho (CBS 2) — At the end of Main Street in Weiser, in a modest warehouse, is a group of angels who are doing miracles for cancer patients in the Lower Treasure Valley. "Paying it forward today!" said Angela Phillips as she walked towards the warehouse. She's with...
Post Register
Archuleta withdraws Senate candidacy
FORT HALL — Dave Archuleta has announced his withdrawal from the race for the Idaho Senate as the Democratic candidate for District 30 in the November general election. Archuleta announced his withdrawal from the race on Monday.
Post Register
ACHD commission OKs $181 million FY2023 budget
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Highway District has approved its $181.6 million budget for fiscal year 2023. This year’s budget includes $14 million in pedestrian improvements and bikeways, as well as an $80 million capital program with more than 100 projects. “The incredible work from our...
Post Register
Idaho is reporting the most active large fires in the country
According to a report from the National Interagency Fire Center, Idaho is reporting more active large wildfires than any other state in the country. Of the states currently reporting large fires, the only one that comes close to Idaho's 11 fires is Montana at 9. The other states include Oregon at 6, Alaska and California at 5 and Washington at 2. Utah, North Carolina, Wyoming and North Dakota all reported 1 large active fire.
Post Register
West Ada parents criticize district for late school buses on first day
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Many parents of West Ada students took to social media today to complain about buses being late. CBS2 reached out to the district who acknowledged there were late buses and said this is expected on the first day of school. The West Ada School District...
Post Register
Water deliveries halted to farmers in Oregon, California
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The Klamath Irrigation District in southern Oregon has reversed course and now says it has complied with a U.S. government order to stop delivering water to farmers in the drought-stricken area. The district's directors initially defied the federal government’s order to shut off water...
Post Register
New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
Post Register
Spirit of Boise to kick things off with CapEd Kids Day
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, presented by CapEd Credit Union, is just about a week away!. It's scheduled for Aug. 31. "It starts on Wednesday which is CapEd Kids Day and what they do that morning is the balloons don't actually leave Ann Morrison Park, instead the kids get to jump in the basket and go on a tethered balloon ride," said Michelle Heart, radio host for Lite 107.9. "It's something that just brings joy to the entire community like how could you be sad or unhappy when you're looking at these huge colorful hot air balloons."
Post Register
City of Fruitland unveils trucks to raise awareness of Michael Vaughan's disappearance
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Fruitland unveiled Homeward Bound Trucks featuring photos of Michael Vaughan, a boy who disappeared one year ago when he was 5-years-old. The Homeward Bound Project uses semi-trailers that travel across North America in hopes of generating leads to help find missing children....
Post Register
City of Nampa celebrates beginning of State Highway 16 construction
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa celebrates beginning construction for the new State Highway 16 Specific Area Plan (SAP) on Monday. Governor Little spoke about the importance of the project. "This project in particular is a well planned, north/south connector that hooks up to all our east/west corridors and, of...
Post Register
The record hot summer was just made hotter
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Wednesday's scorching temperature of 101 degrees reinforced the fact that this is the hottest summer on record -- by far. We’ve had 22 days with triple digit temperatures this summer. That breaks the old record of 20 days set back in 2003. The average high is supposed to be 88 degrees. That’s 13 degrees above the average and only 3 degrees away from the record high for the day of 104 degrees. It’s time to cool things down.
Post Register
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic: 'People from all over the country' come to event
CBS2 News Staff — CBS2 is proud to be the official TV home of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We're teaming up with CapEd Credit Union and Townsquare Media for the event. It's something radio host Kevin Miller says people look forward to all year. "You know, it's...
Post Register
Pocatello's Julian Bowie becomes first 2024 Boise State MBB commit
It was just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday when Julian Bowie pulled into his garage and was again reminded of his destination. “There’s a Boise State flag hanging,” Bowie said. “It’s been there for a couple years.”
Post Register
Idaho gold mine project starting further field exploration
A company seeking to mine gold west of Yellowstone National Park in the Kilgore gold deposit is starting further exploration activities as its current drilling operations remain in active litigation. Excellon Idaho Gold announced in a Monday news release it is beginning field exploration for potential additional mineralized zones at...
Post Register
How does Boise's hot summer stack up historically?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — People have felt the heat in the Treasure Valley, but it's not just a feeling. This year, Boise broke the record for the most triple digit days in a single summer. August 21 was Boise's 21st day of triple-digit temperatures, breaking the record of 20...
