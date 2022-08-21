ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Rutledge Announces Conviction of Southwest Arkansas Mayor

LITTLE ROCK– Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the conviction of Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith who pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of Theft of Property and Abuse of Office. Smith will pay restitution to the City of Glenwood in the amount of $3,000, a $250 fine and court costs. Billy Smith tendered his letter of immediate resignation as the Mayor of the City of Glenwood. In August 2021, the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division revealed Smith hired a private company to transport $4,000 worth of asphalt millings from the Arkansas Highway 70 resurfacing project to his home and to the home of his son-in-law to resurface their private driveways.
Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA

Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
Arkansas among the least active states in the U.S.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While 64 percent of Arkansans have access to gyms, a new study finds few people use them. Fitness Volt found the Natural State ranks as the third least physically active state in the union. According to the study, Arkansas has just five gyms and 11 health...
Heavy rain brings flooding threat to South Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A stalled front near the Arkansas/Louisiana state border has caused several days of rain in this area. Much of South Arkansas has seen about 4-5 inches of rain since Sunday with a few spots receiving over 5 inches. So far the state has not seen...
A Battle Brews Among Public Land Users

I have a lot of respect for the Ozark Society. If you’re unfamiliar with their history and mission, they were formed in 1962 by Dr. Neil Compton in the successful attempt to keep dams off the Buffalo River. After the river was saved, the group continued good work throughout the Ozark and Ouachita mountains. Their purpose is, “the preservation of wild and scenic rivers, wilderness, and unique natural areas.” They sum up their duty in three words, “Conservation. Education. Recreation.”
Soggy outlook: More rain on the way for central Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry July, rain has finally made its way back to its natural state in August. While portions of the state still remain below average or in some kind of drought conditions, at least an inch of rain has fallen across the state.
