Study ranks Arkansas school districts on equity, ranks state #2 in US
A study ranks Arkansas school districts by equity.
KATV
Arkansas ranks 5th as most dangerous state for drivers in the nation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In recent weeks, it was reported that Little Rock was listed as number three in the country for cities with the best drivers. However, a new study released on Wednesday shows Arkansas as the fifth most dangerous state to be a driver in. The research...
KHBS
What use-of-force training does Arkansas law enforcement get?
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The violent arrest of a suspect in Crawford County, Arkansas, has raised questions about what sort of training law enforcement officers in the area receive when it comes to the use of force. Sheriff Answers Questions. Each of the three law enforcement officers had years...
ARDOT shares updates on major roadwork around Central Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — If you've been anywhere around Little Rock recently, you've seen the seemingly endless miles of orange traffic cones. "I always say this, no one likes road construction until it's over," Dave Parker, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said. If you're tired of all the...
Victim identified in deadly Texas plane crash as Arkansas man
The victim of a fatal plane crash in Texas over the weekend has been identified by authorities as an Arkansas man.
Human remains found at lake in northwest Arkansas
Washington County deputies found human remains floating in water under a bridge at Beaver Lake on August 22.
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Conviction of Southwest Arkansas Mayor
LITTLE ROCK– Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the conviction of Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith who pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of Theft of Property and Abuse of Office. Smith will pay restitution to the City of Glenwood in the amount of $3,000, a $250 fine and court costs. Billy Smith tendered his letter of immediate resignation as the Mayor of the City of Glenwood. In August 2021, the Attorney General’s Public Integrity Division revealed Smith hired a private company to transport $4,000 worth of asphalt millings from the Arkansas Highway 70 resurfacing project to his home and to the home of his son-in-law to resurface their private driveways.
neareport.com
Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA
Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
Washington County Fair: Largest county fair in Arkansas
Tuesday, August 23 is the start of the Washington County Fair.
Eastbound I-40 reopens near Forrest City after ARDOT crews repair damage from fiery tanker truck crash
The Arkansas Department of Transportation has reopened eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Forrest City after crews completed work on damage from a fiery tanker truck crash.
kuaf.com
Question to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Arkansas on Mid-Term Election Ballots
The Arkansas Supreme Court is allowing a voter initiated question to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use to appear on the November ballot – conditionally. The measure is sponsored Responsible Growth Arkansas. Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio...
ed88radio.com
Hospital executives say financial conditions dire, closures imminent if no action
After surviving the pandemic, Arkansas’ hospitals are anything but on a road to recovery. Mounting financial pressures from workforce to reimbursements to inflation are leading to reductions in services and access points and could lead to eventual closures of facilities if conditions don’t improve. Two Arkansas hospital CEOs...
Kait 8
Arkansas among the least active states in the U.S.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While 64 percent of Arkansans have access to gyms, a new study finds few people use them. Fitness Volt found the Natural State ranks as the third least physically active state in the union. According to the study, Arkansas has just five gyms and 11 health...
KATV
Heavy rain brings flooding threat to South Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A stalled front near the Arkansas/Louisiana state border has caused several days of rain in this area. Much of South Arkansas has seen about 4-5 inches of rain since Sunday with a few spots receiving over 5 inches. So far the state has not seen...
A Battle Brews Among Public Land Users
I have a lot of respect for the Ozark Society. If you’re unfamiliar with their history and mission, they were formed in 1962 by Dr. Neil Compton in the successful attempt to keep dams off the Buffalo River. After the river was saved, the group continued good work throughout the Ozark and Ouachita mountains. Their purpose is, “the preservation of wild and scenic rivers, wilderness, and unique natural areas.” They sum up their duty in three words, “Conservation. Education. Recreation.”
KHBS
Arkansas man subjected to violent arrest released from Crawford County jail
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The man who was the subject of a violent arrest in Arkansas was released from jail Monday afternoon. Randall Worcester was arrested Sunday morning. A video posted to Facebook shows officers punching Worcester on the sidewalk outside Kountry Xpress near Mulberry. Two Crawford County sheriff's...
Arkansas violated the Voting Rights Act by limiting help to voters, judge rules
On August 19, a federal judge ruled that the State of Arkansas violated the Voting Rights Act by limiting help to some voters.
fox16.com
Soggy outlook: More rain on the way for central Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry July, rain has finally made its way back to its natural state in August. While portions of the state still remain below average or in some kind of drought conditions, at least an inch of rain has fallen across the state.
FBI looking for fugitive last seen in Arkansas
The FBI is looking for the public's assistance in finding a fugitive last seen in Arkansas.
