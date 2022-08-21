Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Gators' rugged journey continues after open date
The start to the football season was nightmarish for the Goose Creek Gators. In fact, South Florence’s 53-9 victory on the Gators’ home field Aug. 20 was Goose Creek's worst defeat in nearly five years. An open date comes at the right time, with a road trip to...
wpde.com
Kingstree High football team forfeits next game due to 'brief confrontation' on field
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The next football game for Kingstree High School will be forfeited because of an altercation that happened at the previous game, according to school superintendent Kelvin Wymbs. The Kingstree High Blazers played the Manning High School Monarchs last Saturday when the superintendent said he...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown football looks to turn things around in 2022
GEORGETOWN — There’s no denying that 2021 was a tough year for Georgetown football. The Bulldogs went 0-10 on the season and 0-4 in Region 7-AAA play, but that 0-4 record came in a region that was filled with playoff teams, including lower state runner-up Dillon, Aynor, Loris and Waccamaw. Manning is also now back in the region, another team the Bulldogs can’t take lightly.
The Post and Courier
Kingstree to forfeit game against Aynor, acting school district superintendent says
Kingstree High will forfeit its game against Aynor scheduled for Aug. 26 as a punishment for the actions that took place at the end of Kingstree’s loss to Manning, Williamsburg County School District Acting Superintendent announced in a statement. At the end of the Kingstree – Manning game, the...
The Post and Courier
30 things to do in Charleston for families from Aug. 26 - Sept. 1
There are so many family-friendly events happening in the Charleston area in the coming week! We're looking forward to the annual Blue Crab Festival in Awendaw, as well as a variety of options for outdoor movies and music and sporting events. Friday, Aug. 26. Beach Cowboy Fitness is offering free...
Charleston City Paper
Closing of area’s last roller rink sends skaters into spins
It’s the end of an era for roller skaters. Music in Motion Family Fun Center roller rink in Summerville shut its doors for good Sunday night. A rink employee confirmed Monday that the skating facility has permanently closed. Last Thursday, at the rink’s final adult night, skaters zipped along,...
live5news.com
Fans’ tickets to be honored after Dorchester County jamboree cancellation
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Due to severe weather on Friday and Saturday, four games in the Dorchester County Showdown were canceled, but fans’ tickets will be honored. The cancellation of the games cost both the fans and vendors money. Steve LaPrad, Ft. Dorchester Head Football Coach, said the four teams involved in the jamboree have agreed to reimburse those who had a ticket and vendors for their costs.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022
DAVIS, Danny Lee, 85, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. GIBBS, Lance, 55, of North Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. GINDHART, Harry Kyle Jr., 75, of Johns Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston. MARRAH, Patrick, 31, of...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston bowling alley demolition making way for convenience store, gas station
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Demolition has begun on Sandpiper Lanes. The bowling alley, located on Ashley Phosphate Road, permanently closed down earlier this month. A spokesperson for the City of North Charleston confirms that the city received a site work permit application for a new convenience store and gas station, which has been approved.
The Post and Courier
100 years ago, a Charleston football team rode by train, met a President and didn't lose a game
They survived dengue fever, traveled by train to road games and shook hands with U.S. President Warren G. Harding. And they didn't lose a game, either. The 2022 high school football season that has just begun marks the 100th anniversary of the 1922 Charleston High School Bantams' undefeated season. That team went 10-0-1, the only blemish a 6-6 tie on the road against a Massachusetts team.
The Post and Courier
2 crashes stall morning traffic on I-526 in Charleston area
Two collisions caused significant delays during the morning commute on eastbound Interstate 526 in West Ashley and Daniel Island. Around 10:30 a.m., an eastbound lane, near mile marker 24 on the island, was closed after a trailer separated from its truck and damaged the median guard wire, according to Charleston police.
The Post and Courier
In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time
Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
Crash blocks lanes on S Main St in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – A road in Summerville is blocked Monday afternoon following a crash. According to Summerville Police Department, a reported traffic collision blocked the roadway at S Main Street and Mary Street. The report from SPD came in at 12:40 p.m. Limited details are available. Count on 2 for updates.
The Post and Courier
Concert countdown: Get ready for these 10 September shows in Charleston
Get geared up for a fantastic fall lineup of live music in Charleston. But before that, don't miss out on these end-of-summer shows. Mark your calendars and snag your tickets now for these concerts happening throughout the month of September. Here are 10 highlights. Sam Hunt. 7 p.m. Sept. 2...
Study: Charleston Co. School District ranked ‘least equitable’ in SC
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District is ranked among the “least equitable” school districts in the state, according to a recent study by WalletHub. The WalletHub report compared 79 school districts in South Carolina and ranked them on metrics including average household income and expenditures for public school elementary and secondary schools per […]
counton2.com
GALLERY: Flooding impacts Downtown Charleston area Friday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Storms impacted the Charleston area on Friday. If you have weather photos, send them to news@wcbd.com.
wpde.com
SCDNR to hold public meeting discussing deer hunting in Francis Marion National Forest
WPDE — The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will hold a public meeting on Sept. 8 to discuss the deer population and deer hunting in Francis Marion National Forest. The meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. will be held in the Santee Cooper auditorium at 1 Riverwood Drive...
The Post and Courier
First Black superintendent in Berkeley County strives to bring district into the future
MONCKS CORNER — More than a decade later, Superintendent Deon Jackson still remembers the feeling he had when he was named principal of the yet-to-be-built Cane Bay Middle School. It was early summer in 2011. Jackson was still 10 years away from becoming the first African American superintendent in...
Charleston City Paper
MYSTERY PHOTO, 8/22: Three holes
This week’s new mystery photo shows a brick building with three weird concrete holes sticking out of its side. Where is this building and what is it? We’ll forward some City Paper swag to the 7th person who correctly answers the questions and identifies this week’s mystery photo. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Eater
How to Eat Your Way Through Charleston in One Day
Charleston is a tiny, Southern, coastal town with a brimming culinary scene, so it’s easy to try to attack in one day — but there are so many choices. Starting the day with a classic, waterside breakfast to ending the day with cool cocktails in one of the hottest new bars, here’s how to restaurant and bar hop to get the most out of your 24 hours.
