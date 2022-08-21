ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

The Post and Courier

Gators' rugged journey continues after open date

The start to the football season was nightmarish for the Goose Creek Gators. In fact, South Florence’s 53-9 victory on the Gators’ home field Aug. 20 was Goose Creek's worst defeat in nearly five years. An open date comes at the right time, with a road trip to...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown football looks to turn things around in 2022

GEORGETOWN — There’s no denying that 2021 was a tough year for Georgetown football. The Bulldogs went 0-10 on the season and 0-4 in Region 7-AAA play, but that 0-4 record came in a region that was filled with playoff teams, including lower state runner-up Dillon, Aynor, Loris and Waccamaw. Manning is also now back in the region, another team the Bulldogs can’t take lightly.
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Post and Courier

30 things to do in Charleston for families from Aug. 26 - Sept. 1

There are so many family-friendly events happening in the Charleston area in the coming week! We're looking forward to the annual Blue Crab Festival in Awendaw, as well as a variety of options for outdoor movies and music and sporting events. Friday, Aug. 26. Beach Cowboy Fitness is offering free...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Closing of area’s last roller rink sends skaters into spins

It’s the end of an era for roller skaters. Music in Motion Family Fun Center roller rink in Summerville shut its doors for good Sunday night. A rink employee confirmed Monday that the skating facility has permanently closed. Last Thursday, at the rink’s final adult night, skaters zipped along,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Fans’ tickets to be honored after Dorchester County jamboree cancellation

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Due to severe weather on Friday and Saturday, four games in the Dorchester County Showdown were canceled, but fans’ tickets will be honored. The cancellation of the games cost both the fans and vendors money. Steve LaPrad, Ft. Dorchester Head Football Coach, said the four teams involved in the jamboree have agreed to reimburse those who had a ticket and vendors for their costs.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

DAVIS, Danny Lee, 85, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Stuhr's West Ashley Chapel. GIBBS, Lance, 55, of North Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. GINDHART, Harry Kyle Jr., 75, of Johns Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals and Cremation of Charleston. MARRAH, Patrick, 31, of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

100 years ago, a Charleston football team rode by train, met a President and didn't lose a game

They survived dengue fever, traveled by train to road games and shook hands with U.S. President Warren G. Harding. And they didn't lose a game, either. The 2022 high school football season that has just begun marks the 100th anniversary of the 1922 Charleston High School Bantams' undefeated season. That team went 10-0-1, the only blemish a 6-6 tie on the road against a Massachusetts team.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

2 crashes stall morning traffic on I-526 in Charleston area

Two collisions caused significant delays during the morning commute on eastbound Interstate 526 in West Ashley and Daniel Island. Around 10:30 a.m., an eastbound lane, near mile marker 24 on the island, was closed after a trailer separated from its truck and damaged the median guard wire, according to Charleston police.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time

Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash blocks lanes on S Main St in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – A road in Summerville is blocked Monday afternoon following a crash.  According to Summerville Police Department, a reported traffic collision blocked the roadway at S Main Street and Mary Street.  The report from SPD came in at 12:40 p.m.  Limited details are available. Count on 2 for updates. 
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Concert countdown: Get ready for these 10 September shows in Charleston

Get geared up for a fantastic fall lineup of live music in Charleston. But before that, don't miss out on these end-of-summer shows. Mark your calendars and snag your tickets now for these concerts happening throughout the month of September. Here are 10 highlights. Sam Hunt. 7 p.m. Sept. 2...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Study: Charleston Co. School District ranked ‘least equitable’ in SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District is ranked among the “least equitable” school districts in the state, according to a recent study by WalletHub. The WalletHub report compared 79 school districts in South Carolina and ranked them on metrics including average household income and expenditures for public school elementary and secondary schools per […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

MYSTERY PHOTO, 8/22: Three holes

This week’s new mystery photo shows a brick building with three weird concrete holes sticking out of its side. Where is this building and what is it? We’ll forward some City Paper swag to the 7th person who correctly answers the questions and identifies this week’s mystery photo. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
Eater

How to Eat Your Way Through Charleston in One Day

Charleston is a tiny, Southern, coastal town with a brimming culinary scene, so it’s easy to try to attack in one day — but there are so many choices. Starting the day with a classic, waterside breakfast to ending the day with cool cocktails in one of the hottest new bars, here’s how to restaurant and bar hop to get the most out of your 24 hours.
CHARLESTON, SC

