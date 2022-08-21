Hogan wraps up Shore tour with stops in Cambridge, Kent Narrows

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eater
How to Plan a Perfect 24-Hour Getaway to St. Michaels, Maryland
After crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, follow U.S. Route 50 down the Delmarva Peninsula and hook west along the scenic stretch of Route 33 to stumble upon Maryland’s coastal cottage town of St. Michaels. Part of the beauty of this idyllic destination – just a 1.5-hour drive from D.C. – is its postage-stamp size. Between the main dining-dense drag of Talbot Street to cute cobblestone side streets leading the way to water, soaking up the picturesque harbor’s top attractions in one day is easy as pie.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Army Corps, Maryland DOT sign $4B agreement to use material dredged from Port of Baltimore to restore mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem
Maryland and federal officials on Tuesday signed a new $4 billion agreement to restore the mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem using sediment dredged from the Port of Baltimore and the Honga River. Col. Estee Pinchasin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Baltimore District commander, and Maryland Department of Transporation Secretary James F....
The Dispatch
Petition Seeks To Rename Road ‘Gavin Knupp Way’
BERLIN – A petition drive launched last week to consider renaming a portion of Grays Corner Road in memory of a 14-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run collision appears to be gaining momentum and there is some precedent for the practice. Around 10:45 p.m. on July 11, a black...
Maryland moves forward with preservation plans for two Dorchester County islands
BALTIMORE -- A plan to restore James and Barren islands in Dorchester County will move forward under a $4 billion umbrella agreement aimed at preserving the Mid-Chesapeake Bay ecosystem, military officials announced Tuesday.The Project Partnership Agreement is a collaboration between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, and the Maryland Department of Transportation.It aims to restore the islands by re-using material dredged from the Port of Baltimore approach channels and the Honga River, military officials said.Every year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges nearly five million cubic yards of material from channels and anchorages serving the Port of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
talbotspy.org
Out of the Fire 2.0
For more than 22 years visitors to Talbot County and local residents have enjoyed a unique dining experience at Out of the Fire restaurant on 22 Goldsborough Street. In September, Amy Haines, proprietor and founder, is relocating her restaurant to 111 South Washington Street, making it an appropriate time to reflect on the past and ponder the future of one of the most popular dining places on the Eastern Shore.
Residents and Environmentalists Say a Planned Warehouse District Outside Baltimore Threatens Wetlands and the Chesapeake Bay
Jeanna Tillery said it feels like she’s going through a spell of heartbreaks. An African American woman in her 70s, Tillery is a retired health professional and Baltimore City native. She and her husband moved to Maryland’s Harford County in 2014, lured by its country feel and a vast forested area next to their three-story single-family home in a neighborhood called Pomeroy Manor.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Fleet Week's 3 locations to bring fleets, flyovers, festivals to Baltimore
By sea, by the sky and on land, Maryland Fleet Week is set to bring a good time to Baltimore, in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The event will run from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13 and will include fleets, flyovers and three different festivals at Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Port Covington and Martin State Airport.
mdhistory.org
$150 reward for Philip Adams
A broadside created by Tench Tilghman advertising a reward for finding and detaining Philip Adams, an enslaved man who had run away from the Tilghman property in Talbot County, Maryland. The broadside provides a description of Adams and the various reward scenarios for his capture. Full transcription:. Runaway. $150 Reward!...
RELATED PEOPLE
mdhistory.org
Plan of Baltimore Town in 1729 containing 60 acres divided into 60 lots
A map of Baltimore, Maryland, as it was in 1729, depicting 60 acres divided into 60 lots. The map shows Long Street (East/West) at the intersections of Forest Street and Calvert Street (both North/South). A scale of perches is in the lower left corner. Creator. Date. circa 1823. Language(s) Collection...
The Dispatch
Ocean City Moves Ahead With Lumber Bid, Keeping Boardwalk Project On Schedule
OCEAN CITY — The second phase of a major Boardwalk re-decking project will go off as planned this fall after resort officials this week approved a recommendation for the low bid for the lumber for the project. The complete re-decking of the Boardwalk has been in the works for...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland
If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
WBOC
Mayoral Race in Cambridge Heads to Run-Off
CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The mayor of Cambridge will have to be decided next month. City officials tallied the votes but none of the candidates met the more than 50% threshold needed to win in Tuesday's election. Candidate Stephen W. Rideout is currently in the lead with just over 35% of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tourcounsel.com
The Curious Ocean City Beach in Maryland
Ocean City, located in Maryland, has long been known as the premier family resort on the East Coast, for its many activities and events that concern every member of the family and also because it offers accommodations of all types and budgets. In summer, we have a 7-kilometer beach right in front of the Atlantic Ocean, where we can swim, surf, kite-fly, sandcastle, jog, and many other activities typical of the best beaches.
attractionmag.com
Be Part of the Largest Festival in Talbot County
The annual Waterfowl Festival runs on volunteer power, and it needs YOU!. During the festival, more than 1,000 volunteers handle everything from ticket sales to art sales, information guides to traffic control, and decorations to signage. And there are volunteers who work year ‘round to help keep operations running smoothly.
WMDT.com
Somerset Co. Schools receive school supply donation
SOMERSET CO., Md. – Somerset County Public Schools recently received a generous donation of book bags and other school supplies from the Somerset Department of Social Services’ Office of Child Support. This comes right on time for Child Support Awareness Month. We want to hear your good news,...
pauladeenmagazine.com
Easton, Maryland: Escape to Easton
Maryland’s eastern shore is dotted with small towns and inlets ready for exploring. Just across the Chesapeake Bay from Virginia, the welcoming air of Easton, Maryland, evokes Southern hospitality in a state that rides the border of the Mason-Dixon Line. Its growing food scene has cultivated several noteworthy restaurants, and when mixed with its quaint charm, it’s the perfect place to spend a weekend away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
On the Hunt for Delaware’s Favorite Local Places – Featuring Lloyd’s in Lewes!
Whether you live up around Wilmington, in central Delaware or in one of the many beautiful communities hugging the ocean or bays, you probably do the bulk of your grocery shopping at big supermarkets. The good news is that you can usually get just about anything you’d like. The not-so-good...
talbotspy.org
Election 2022: Cambridge Mayor Forum
The Spy has teamed up once again with the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, WHCP Community Radio, and the Mid-Shore Board of Realtors to host a special election forum for the six candidates running for the Mayor of Cambridge. The election date is set for August 23, 2022 with voting taking place at Chesapeake College on Race Street.
baltimorefishbowl.com
World’s ‘largest ball pit’ visiting Arundel Mills from Sept. 3-25
Bounce on over to Arundel Mills next month to enjoy inflatable bounce houses, “the largest ball pit on the planet,” and other fun activities over four weekends. Produced by XL Event Lab, Bounce The Mall will hold weekend pop-up events from Sept. 3-25. The event will feature eight...
Opinion: Means tested tax credits punish the poor for working. Maryland makes it worse
Advocates write that state legislators should prioritize shifting the tax burden away from low-income families as the 2023 legislative session approaches. The post Opinion: Means tested tax credits punish the poor for working. Maryland makes it worse appeared first on Maryland Matters.
The Star Democrat
Easton, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT
The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.https://www.stardem.com/
Comments / 1