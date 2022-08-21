ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Hogan wraps up Shore tour with stops in Cambridge, Kent Narrows

By Angela Price
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
ANNAPOLIS — Governor Larry Hogan Saturday wrapped up his four-day Eastern Shore Tour with visits to Cambridge and Kent Narrows, marking another milestone for Chesapeake Bay restoration.

