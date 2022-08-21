Strictly Legal: Book removal not a ban and not unconstitutional

A plaintiff seeking to reverse a decision by a Missouri school board to remove certain books from its school’s library ran into a rather unsympathetic federal judge recently.

As a result, the plaintiff (identified only as C.K-W.) struck out in her motion for a preliminary injunction. The case concerned two policies at the Wentzville School District. The first policy allowed librarians to remove materials that “exceed age sensitivity.” The second policy provides a process for addressing a complaint about a book. According to the policy, after a principal receives a complaint, the book will be “removed from use, pending committee study and final action by the Board of Education, unless the material questioned is a basic text.” Within 15 days of receiving the complaint, the superintendent of schools appoints a nine-person “review committee.” Within 20 days of appointing the review committee, the committee must meet, review the written request for reconsideration, read the questioned materials, evaluate, and prepare a written report of its findings and recommendations to the superintendent. The committee may recommend the material be retained “without restriction,” retained “with restriction” or not retained. At the next meeting of the Board of Education, the superintendent reports the committee’s recommendation to the board, which then makes the final decision on whether to retain the material.C.K.-W.’s complaint centered on eight books: "Modern Romance," by Aziz Ansari; "Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic Paperback," by Alison Bechdel; "Lawn Boy," y Jonathan Evison; "Invisible Girl," by Lisa Jewell; "All Boys Aren’t Blue," by George M. Johnson; "Heavy: An American Memoir," by Kiese Laymon; "The Bluest Eye," by Toni Morrison; and "Gabi, A Girl in Pieces," by Isabel Quintero.

All eight of these books, according to C.K.-W., feature and present the perspective of an author or protagonist who is “non-white, LGBTQ+, or otherwise identifies as a minority.”All eight books received at least one complaint. Six of the eight books currently are not available at district libraries. Librarians removed three of them − "Fun Home," "All Boys Aren’t Blue" and Heavy − as not age appropriate. Four other books − "Lawn Boy," "Gabi, A Girl in Pieces," "Modern Romance" and "Invisible Girl" − were removed from district libraries temporarily while the books were reviewed. Of those four, three are still in review and, pursuant to policy, remain temporarily unavailable in district libraries. "Gabi, A Girl in Pieces" completed the review process and is now back in district libraries.This presented a problem for C.K.-W. because there were no books that the district had actually permanently removed, other than the three that the librarians had removed based on their detailed depiction of sexual acts.The court also questioned C.K.-W.’s argument that the district had actually “banned” anything. The court noted, “[t]he District’s policy does not ban the District’s students from reading the books at issue here. Nor does it ban students from acquiring the books or lending the books to others. Students may borrow the books from the public library or from a friend or neighbor. They likewise are free to purchase the books. The policy does not even ban students from bringing the books at issue to the District’s schools. Nor does it ban students from discussing the books at school during their free time or encouraging others to read them. It simply does not ban the books, or anything for that matter. So, the ‘overwrought rhetoric about book banning has no place’ in this case.”Because the district followed its procedure, and there was no obvious viewpoint discrimination, the court denied the injunction. If this case is any indication, the battle against banned books in schools may be an uphill fight.

