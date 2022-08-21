ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briefs: Coshocton schools announce sports ticketing process

By Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago
Coshocton Schools announces sports ticketing process

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton High School Athletic Department has announced the ticketing process for sports for this school year.

All tickets sales will be online only at coshoctoncityschools.com. Tickets can be purchased at the gate by scanning a QR code with a cell phone and using a credit card. Call the athletic department for more information at 740-622-8519.

Volunteer of the Year nominations accepted

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Volunteer of the Year Award sponsored by the Coshocton County Kiwanis Club. The award will be presented at the chamber's annual awards at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at Lake Park Pavilion. Forms are available online and due by Aug. 26.

Coshocton joins RERC program

COSHOCTON − The City of Coshocton is one of 25 small and rural communities recently announced as new members of the Recreation Economy for Rural Community Program through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, Appalachian Regional Commission and Northern Border Regional Commission.

The goal of the program is to help communities to identify strategies to grow outdoor recreation economics and revitalize Main Streets. Coshocton is looking to boost river-based activities, build on existing recreational resources, such as the Lake Park Aquatic Center and adjacent campgrounds, develop additional trails for hiking and all-terrain vehicles and connect all these activities to downtown.

A federal planning team will work with each community over the course of four to six months, with a two-day facilitated community workshop as the focal point. Participants will work together to develop strategies and an action plan to grow their local outdoor recreation economies. Communities were chosen following a comprehensive interagency review process from a pool of more than 100 applicants.

Divorces Decreed

Aug. 11

Andrew Mackenzie, Coshocton, and Larcrecia Mackenzie, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Students honored at KSU

KENT − Several local students have been named to academic lists for spring semester at Kent State University.

Named to the dean's list were Evan Beatty, Dylan Foster, Amanda Kittel, Josey Richard, Alyssa Thomas of Coshocton; Brayden Adams and Rachel Shelly of Fresno; Mia Cadle, William Dakin, Amanda Grewell, Caden Haines, Cheyenne Hall, Jade Johnson, Marlie Moner, Rickey Owens, Brette Patterson, Jacob Rine, Nathan Shumaker and Brandon Weber of Newcomerstown; Rachel Allen of Warsaw; Jarrett Brenneman, Cole Cognion, Connor Kunze, Brianna McConnell, Emma Merryman, Kyle Moses, Grayson Newell, Tyra Reed, Cale Roberts, Cory Sampsel and Brandon Ward of West Lafayette.

Named to the president's list were Madelyn Meiser of Coshocton, Caitlin Green of Newcomerstown and Alexis Griffith of West Lafayette.

Butcher honored for school board work

COSHOCTON − Dr. Jere Butcher of the Coshocton City Schools Board of Education recently received recognition from the Ohio School Boards Association's Southeast Region for 15 years of service. He's also on the board for the Coshocton County Career Center.

