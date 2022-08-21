Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Has Matt Olson made Braves fans forget about Freddie Freeman?
Bally Sports Atlanta Braves host Treavor Scales joined Dukes & Bell and talked about the red hot Braves and has Matt Olson helped fans get over Freddie Freeman’s departure?
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
Report: Yankees players still shocked by 1 move team made
The New York Yankees are a World Series contender and were regarded as “buyers” at the non-waiver trade deadline earlier this month. That’s why it was so surprising to see the team trade one of its top pitchers. The Yankees traded pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St....
Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets
The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
The power of Dansby Swanson
Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson has been having a solid year of production at the plate, however with two streaks of 14 or more games without a homerun, is there a power issue for him?
New York Yankees gearing up to get trade deadline acquisition back from injured foot
The New York Yankees can’t bench Aaron Hicks fast enough for his lack of offensive production and lackluster defensive contributions lately. In the month of August, Hicks is batting .109 with a 19.6% on-base rate and a .109 slugging percentage. He’s contributed just five hits over 46 at-bats. With a desperate need to replace Hicks and Estevan Florial not providing much offensively, the team is waiting patiently for trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader to return to the lineup.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw’s Return Date Revealed
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been sidelined for over two weeks since leaving his August 4 start in San Francisco with lower back tightness. An MRI showed no new damage to Kershaw’s back, which has been a point of concern going all the way back to his MVP season of 2014, when he missed several weeks after his back tightened up on the flight back from their season-opening series in Sydney, Australia.
New Photo Shows White Little League World Series Player Wearing Cotton On Head
A Black Little League World Series player was, indeed, not the only one wearing cotton on his head during an MLB game on Sunday night ... a new photo shows a white player had the toy stuffing placed in his hair as well. The photo, taken by someone who appeared...
3 MLB owners who should sell their teams after Arte Moreno
With Arte Moreno exploring the possibility of selling the Angels, it opens up pandora’s box — who else should sell their teams?. In an ideal world, all baseball team owners would care. When you have a certain amount of money, why not invest it into your product, thus making it…better?
Justin Verlander addresses being removed from no-hitter
Justin Verlander was removed in the middle of a no-hitter on Tuesday night, and the pitcher has no qualms about the move. Verlander shut out the visiting Minnesota Twins through six innings without allowing a hit. His Houston Astros were leading 2-0, so he was in line for the win when he exited.
Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut
Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
Altuve, Mancini HR; Valdez, Astros hand Twins 5th straight L
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a leadoff homer and Trey Mancini added a two-run shot to back up another quality start by Framber Valdez, and the Houston Astros held on for a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. The Twins lost their fifth in a...
Blue Jays meet the Red Sox with 1-0 series lead
Toronto Blue Jays (66-55, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-63, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (9-5, 5.39 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -175, Red Sox +148; over/under is 9 1/2...
Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Open To Keeping New Dodgers Walk-Up Songs
Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs had a different feel for their series finale against the Miami Marlins, as player wives and significant others submitted their choices to coincide with celebration of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium. Moments before the Dodgers shared details of the change in walk-up songs on...
Is WR Jared Bernhardt actually close to making Falcons roster?
92.9 The Game Atlanta Falcons Reporter Joe Patrick chats about WR Jared Bernhardt and if he’s actually closing in on a roster spot heading into the final preseason game.
MLB Odds: Twins vs. Astros prediction, odds, pick – 8/23/2022
The Minnesota Twins take on the Houston Astros. Check out our MLB odds series for our Twins Astros prediction and pick. Aaron Sanchez gets the call for the Twins, while Justin Verlander goes to the mound for the Astros. Aaron Sanchez, formerly of the Toronto Blue Jays, began this season...
Dodgers and Brewers play to determine series winner
Milwaukee Brewers (65-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-37, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 1.77 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -253, Brewers +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the...
Angels' Mike Trout belts a deep solo homer vs Rays
Mike Trout's solo homer in the eighth inning helped the Los Angeles Angels grab a 1-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Rays. With the home run, Trout tied the Angels' franchise record for runs scored.
Angels bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Rays
Los Angeles Angels (52-71, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (67-55, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Mike Mayers (1-0, 5.22 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (11-5, 2.29 ERA, .86 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -274, Angels +223; over/under is...
