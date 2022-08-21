ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
FOX Sports

Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Atlanta, GA
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.9 The Game

The power of Dansby Swanson

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson has been having a solid year of production at the plate, however with two streaks of 14 or more games without a homerun, is there a power issue for him?
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

New York Yankees gearing up to get trade deadline acquisition back from injured foot

The New York Yankees can’t bench Aaron Hicks fast enough for his lack of offensive production and lackluster defensive contributions lately. In the month of August, Hicks is batting .109 with a 19.6% on-base rate and a .109 slugging percentage. He’s contributed just five hits over 46 at-bats. With a desperate need to replace Hicks and Estevan Florial not providing much offensively, the team is waiting patiently for trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader to return to the lineup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw’s Return Date Revealed

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been sidelined for over two weeks since leaving his August 4 start in San Francisco with lower back tightness. An MRI showed no new damage to Kershaw’s back, which has been a point of concern going all the way back to his MVP season of 2014, when he missed several weeks after his back tightened up on the flight back from their season-opening series in Sydney, Australia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren O'day
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Ehire Adrianza
Person
Orlando Arcia
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Mike Soroka
Person
Michael Brantley
Person
Matt Olson
Yardbarker

Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut

Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl#The Atlanta Braves#Rbi
FOX Sports

Altuve, Mancini HR; Valdez, Astros hand Twins 5th straight L

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a leadoff homer and Trey Mancini added a two-run shot to back up another quality start by Framber Valdez, and the Houston Astros held on for a 5-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. The Twins lost their fifth in a...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Blue Jays meet the Red Sox with 1-0 series lead

Toronto Blue Jays (66-55, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-63, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (9-5, 5.39 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -175, Red Sox +148; over/under is 9 1/2...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
FOX Sports

Dodgers and Brewers play to determine series winner

Milwaukee Brewers (65-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-37, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 1.77 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -253, Brewers +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Angels bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Rays

Los Angeles Angels (52-71, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (67-55, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Mike Mayers (1-0, 5.22 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (11-5, 2.29 ERA, .86 WHIP, 173 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -274, Angels +223; over/under is...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy