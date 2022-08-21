ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

4 cities in Florida to visit this fall

Looking to book an upcoming escape from falling temperatures? Head to Florida!. Florida has long been known as a retirement or “snowbird” state due to its great weather, low turnover, and tax-friendliness—there is no state income tax. However, Florida is also a great state to road trip through. Besides its desirable weather, the ”Sunshine State” has a ridiculous amount of attractions and things to do—so many that you might reconsider why you’ve been living life elsewhere.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
MISSOURI STATE
AOL Corp

Cars submerged in water in Dallas as flash floods hit Southern U.S.

Heavy rain and flash floods have inundated Dallas and northern Texas, turning streets into rivers and submerging cars as rain lashes the Southwestern U.S. Showers started Sunday evening as part of a “multi-day heavy rainfall event,” according to the National Weather Service, canceling and delaying hundreds of flights.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Arizona State
Local
Utah Accidents
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
State
Utah State
AOL Corp

Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have 'engaged in misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state's attorney general for investigation.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy