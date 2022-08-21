Read full article on original website
4 cities in Florida to visit this fall
Looking to book an upcoming escape from falling temperatures? Head to Florida!. Florida has long been known as a retirement or “snowbird” state due to its great weather, low turnover, and tax-friendliness—there is no state income tax. However, Florida is also a great state to road trip through. Besides its desirable weather, the ”Sunshine State” has a ridiculous amount of attractions and things to do—so many that you might reconsider why you’ve been living life elsewhere.
Hiker falls to his death at waterfall when group gets lost on mountain, NH cops say
A hiker fell to his death after the group he was traveling with got lost and wound up stuck at the top of a waterfall, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division. It happened around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, on Cannon Mountain near Franconia,...
Missouri school district reinstates spanking as punishment: 'We've had people actually thank us'
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A school district in Missouri announced it will reinstate spanking this school year – but with a parental caveat. Cassville School School District superintendent Merlyn Johnson said he did not take the job a year ago with a plan to reinstate corporal punishment – a disciplinary measure the 1,900-student Barry County district abandoned in 2001.
Cars submerged in water in Dallas as flash floods hit Southern U.S.
Heavy rain and flash floods have inundated Dallas and northern Texas, turning streets into rivers and submerging cars as rain lashes the Southwestern U.S. Showers started Sunday evening as part of a “multi-day heavy rainfall event,” according to the National Weather Service, canceling and delaying hundreds of flights.
After '1,000-year' storm in Dallas, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott chooses not to mention 'climate change'
A day after a “1-in-1,000-year” storm dumped up to 15 inches of rain in Dallas, triggering flash floods that submerged vehicles along a highway and left at least one person dead, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said that the state is prepared to handle “extreme weather.”
Know when you can — and can’t — pass a stopped school bus on NC roads
It’s back-to-school time in North Carolina. That means school buses are back on the roads, toting kids to and from class each morning and afternoon, and all drivers must be vigilant to respect the safety of everyone onboard. The rules about when it is and isn’t safe to pass...
Pasco 16-year-old crashes at 3 a.m. fleeing WSP trooper. His friends are in the hospital
Two crashes near the Tri-Cities on Monday morning have injured a motorcyclist and two teens. The first happened just before 3 a.m. when a 16-year-old Pasco teen lost control on an exit ramp while trying to outrun a Washington State Patrol trooper in a marked car with the lights and sirens activated.
Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have 'engaged in misconduct’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state's attorney general for investigation.
