Fond du Lac police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a Fond du Lac man over the weekend. On Monday police executed a search warrant at a West Cotton Street residence and took a 32 year old Fond du Lac man into custody. The suspect is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail. Charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Felon in Possession of a Firearm will be referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office. The body of 40 year old Brandon Johnson was found laying in the 200 block of Marquette Street Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says investigators believe it was an isolated incident and had been creating a timeline before the search warrant was executed and the arrest was made. Goldstein says the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO