wtaq.com
Drug Death Suspect Expected In Court
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A court appearance for a man suspected in connection with two deaths in Grand Chute was postponed Tuesday. The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office says the suspect is now expected in court today. The man was arrested following the Sunday morning discovery of four...
b93radio.com
Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Imposter Deputy Attempting to Scam Residents There
Someone is trying to scare Fond du Lac County residents into paying up to avoid an arrest, and Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says don’t believe it. Several residents have reported getting calls from a person claiming to be “Deputy Morris” of the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, telling the people that they have a warrant, and then requesting they pay that warrant through non-governmental services.
WBAY Green Bay
Motorcyclist killed in Shawano County crash
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a crash in Shawano County Tuesday. At about 12:19 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Highway 29 and County Road MMM in the Town of Richmond. The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation...
seehafernews.com
Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Arrested On OWI Charge
Bail is set at $250 cash for a 48-year-old Manitowoc man who was arrested late last week on his 4th OWI charge. William P. Junk is also charged with one count each of Misdemeanor and Felony Bail Jumping. Officers pulled over Junk’s vehicle after they noticed he was driving with...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh man sentenced for robbing van full of people in 2020
(WFRV) – Senior District Judge William Greisbach sentenced a 26-year-old man from Oshkosh for robbing a van full of people. Raymond Fuller Jr. will spend the next seven and a half years in federal prison after he plead guilty to a federal “Hobbs Act” robbery charge along with a separate charge of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc Co. Sheriff’s Drone Team assists in ‘endangering safety’ investigation
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office has benefitted from drone technology since its ‘Drone Team’ program went live on July 13. Deputies say that the use of drones has assisted in eight different incidents since going live, including most recently an ‘endangering safety with a firearm investigation.’
Fox11online.com
Woman sentenced for role in Menominee Reservation drug overdose coverup
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Kayla Childs was sentenced to two years, six months in federal prison for her role in the death of a woman whose body was set on fire to cover her death by drug overdose. Stephanie Greenspon’s body was found Aug. 19, 2020, in an abandoned,...
radioplusinfo.com
8-23-22 fdl man arrested in shooting death
Fond du Lac police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a Fond du Lac man over the weekend. On Monday police executed a search warrant at a West Cotton Street residence and took a 32 year old Fond du Lac man into custody. The suspect is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail. Charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Felon in Possession of a Firearm will be referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office. The body of 40 year old Brandon Johnson was found laying in the 200 block of Marquette Street Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says investigators believe it was an isolated incident and had been creating a timeline before the search warrant was executed and the arrest was made. Goldstein says the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Chief Addresses Homeless Residing in Parks
Some Manitowoc citizens are curious if the speculation about homeless people residing in city parks is valid. Police Chief Nick Reimer tells Seehafer News they’ve hired “park rangers” who are accountable to him. “They are checking the parks, the bathrooms, different things, then they are in direct...
wearegreenbay.com
Former Wisconsin DOA employee sentenced 10 years for attempted child enticement
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old man from Jefferson, Wisconsin has been sentenced on Friday for attempting to meet up with a 12-year-old girl in Manitowoc back in February. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Marc Bennett began using popular online platforms to communicate with a 12-year-old...
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made
Man arrested in deadly Fond du Lac shooting
Fond du Lac police arrested the man they believe shot and killed another man near Main and Johnson streets on Aug. 20.
wearegreenbay.com
Few reminders before going to the fair, Wisconsin deputies explain
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice. The Manitowoc...
whby.com
2 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected drug incident at Grand Chute motel
seehafernews.com
Two Men Arrested in Green Bay for Human Trafficking
Two men have been arrested in Green Bay for human trafficking. Details on the situation have not been released, but we do know that the arrest was a part of a national sting operation called Operation Cross Country. The Green Bay Police Department was working with the state Department of...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
State Patrol warns driver with crazy towing setup near Kaukauna
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over a driver last week on I-41 in Outagamie County with a highly unusual towing setup. Now, they’re using the incident to educate drivers about what is allowed and what’s not when towing with your vehicle. “Last week, an...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh robber got a little cash, a little marijuana, and a lot of prison time
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old man will spend the next 7 1/2 years behind bars for robbing a van full of people in Oshkosh two years ago. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Raymon Fuller Jr. was armed with a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine when he committed the robbery on August 28, 2020. All he got was a small amount of marijuana and a wallet containing a small amount of cash.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac deputies handle deadly crash, OWI arrests, & high-speed chases in one weekend
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office had an ‘extremely busy weekend’ in Wisconsin which included a deadly crash, two high-speed chases, and several OWI arrests. According to a Facebook post on the office’s page, one chase involved a...
wearegreenbay.com
Update: Suspect arrested in Grand Chute death investigation
wtaq.com
Arrest Made In Fatal Grand Chute Drug Overdose
