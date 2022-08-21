ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wtaq.com

Drug Death Suspect Expected In Court

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A court appearance for a man suspected in connection with two deaths in Grand Chute was postponed Tuesday. The Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office says the suspect is now expected in court today. The man was arrested following the Sunday morning discovery of four...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
b93radio.com

Fond du Lac County Sheriff: Imposter Deputy Attempting to Scam Residents There

Someone is trying to scare Fond du Lac County residents into paying up to avoid an arrest, and Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says don’t believe it. Several residents have reported getting calls from a person claiming to be “Deputy Morris” of the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, telling the people that they have a warrant, and then requesting they pay that warrant through non-governmental services.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist killed in Shawano County crash

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a crash in Shawano County Tuesday. At about 12:19 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at Highway 29 and County Road MMM in the Town of Richmond. The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set For Manitowoc Man Arrested On OWI Charge

Bail is set at $250 cash for a 48-year-old Manitowoc man who was arrested late last week on his 4th OWI charge. William P. Junk is also charged with one count each of Misdemeanor and Felony Bail Jumping. Officers pulled over Junk’s vehicle after they noticed he was driving with...
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube#Methamphetamine#Retail#Marijuana#County Sheriff S Offices#Clerk Of Courts#State Attorney S Office
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh man sentenced for robbing van full of people in 2020

(WFRV) – Senior District Judge William Greisbach sentenced a 26-year-old man from Oshkosh for robbing a van full of people. Raymond Fuller Jr. will spend the next seven and a half years in federal prison after he plead guilty to a federal “Hobbs Act” robbery charge along with a separate charge of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
OSHKOSH, WI
radioplusinfo.com

8-23-22 fdl man arrested in shooting death

Fond du Lac police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a Fond du Lac man over the weekend. On Monday police executed a search warrant at a West Cotton Street residence and took a 32 year old Fond du Lac man into custody. The suspect is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail. Charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Felon in Possession of a Firearm will be referred to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office. The body of 40 year old Brandon Johnson was found laying in the 200 block of Marquette Street Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says investigators believe it was an isolated incident and had been creating a timeline before the search warrant was executed and the arrest was made. Goldstein says the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police or the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Chief Addresses Homeless Residing in Parks

Some Manitowoc citizens are curious if the speculation about homeless people residing in city parks is valid. Police Chief Nick Reimer tells Seehafer News they’ve hired “park rangers” who are accountable to him. “They are checking the parks, the bathrooms, different things, then they are in direct...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Men Arrested in Green Bay for Human Trafficking

Two men have been arrested in Green Bay for human trafficking. Details on the situation have not been released, but we do know that the arrest was a part of a national sting operation called Operation Cross Country. The Green Bay Police Department was working with the state Department of...
GREEN BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

State Patrol warns driver with crazy towing setup near Kaukauna

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over a driver last week on I-41 in Outagamie County with a highly unusual towing setup. Now, they’re using the incident to educate drivers about what is allowed and what’s not when towing with your vehicle. “Last week, an...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh robber got a little cash, a little marijuana, and a lot of prison time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old man will spend the next 7 1/2 years behind bars for robbing a van full of people in Oshkosh two years ago. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Raymon Fuller Jr. was armed with a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine when he committed the robbery on August 28, 2020. All he got was a small amount of marijuana and a wallet containing a small amount of cash.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Suspect arrested in Grand Chute death investigation

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Just hours after multiple individuals were found unconscious in a hotel parking lot and later pronounced dead, Grand Chute officers have confirmed that they have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident. According to the department, officers executed multiple search warrants and interviewed...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wtaq.com

Arrest Made In Fatal Grand Chute Drug Overdose

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WRN) – Grand Chute police have arrested a person they suspect delivered the drugs that killed two and injured two others at a hotel in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police say officers on an early Sunday morning patrol spotted the first victim in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy