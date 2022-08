OKLAHOMA CITY -- "Astronauts, country music stars and athletes, we seem to just spit 'em out." That's Justin Lenhart's succinct summation of Oklahoman occupations that have made an outsized impact on American culture. As curator of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, Lenhart's focus is on the "athletes" portion of this Sooner State equation. The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, established in 1986, relocated to the Oklahoma City Dodgers' home of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2018. The area in which it resides, fittingly located on Mickey Mantle Drive, is a former restaurant space.

