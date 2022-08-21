Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert On The West Side
Rockford – On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8:30 AM the City of Rockford Public Works will. have the intersection of W Jefferson and Kilburn Ave under stop sign control while crews. replace the traffic signal cabinet. Work will continue throughout the day and should be. completed by 3:30...
rockfordscanner.com
Scene Photos Added: Shooting Incident on the West Side, Rockford PD Are Investigating
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. This one happened around 3:30 pm on N Johnston, between Andrews and School st. Initial reports are saying that witnesses heard approx. 50 gunshots. Sources were reporting a possible shooting victim. Medical was on scene, but it is unclear if there was...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a vehicle has crashed into a pole.
Sources are reporting a vehicle has crashed into a pole. It happened just before 2 am, near 20 and the corners. Reports of a vehicle that has crashed into a pole. 1 person was reporting possible injuries. Avoid the area for a bit, or expect possible delays. that IS provided...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Flee From Police In A Stolen Vehicle, Then Crash. Police Located A Firearm Inside The Vehicle
8:15 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of Kishwaukee Street when it fled. Officers lost sight of the vehicle, but discovered it a short time. later in the 1000 block of S. 6th Street where it collided with a parked car.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Juvenile, While Investigating A Shots Fired Incident
Note There have been multiple shooting incident near this location. Unknown if this suspect has connections to the previous shooting incidents near this location. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Rockford. Police officers responded to the 2100 block of Fremont Street for a report of shots fired....
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Beginning Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Bridge Preservation 2022 will begin
Rockford, IL- Beginning Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Bridge Preservation 2022 will begin. This project consists of washing and sealing of nine (9) bridge structures. This includes. bridge washing and applying concrete sealer to the entire top surface of the bridge. deck. On Tuesday August 23, 2022 – Auburn St. over...
rockrivercurrent.com
New major crash team designed to resolve investigations ‘more thoroughly and more quickly’
ROCKFORD — A partnership between six police agencies and prosecutors in two counties is designed to provide faster and more thorough investigations into major traffic crashes. Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana and representatives from each agency announced on Wednesday the launch of the Major Crash Assistance Team, or MCAT,...
nbc15.com
Man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-90 identified by Medical Examiner
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-90 after a semi truck flipped over the median on Sunday was identified by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Officer. The examiner’s office identified him as Paul Nielsen, a 59-year-old man from Elkhorn. Nielsen was pronounced...
WIFR
Car crashes into building on Auburn St. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area Monday while they clean-up an accident on Rockford’s west side. Just before 2 p.m. first responders dispatched to what appears to be a single-vehicle crash near Auburn and Evergreen streets. Limited information has been released about the...
KWQC
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One woman is dead and a man is injured after a crash on Illinois Route 64 Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a report of a vehicle crash on Illinois Route 64, between Roberts Road and Dauphin Road, East of Savanna, Illinois, according to a media release.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Shots Fired Scene Reported In Rockford
We have received multiple reports of multiple shots fired at around 10:30 this evening in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 21st Avenue. One report said they heard 25 or 30 shots fired. Multiple police were reported in the area investigating. At this time there are no reports of injuries,...
Man’s body found in Belvidere storage unit
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a body was found Tuesday in a storage unit in Belvidere. Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies say they came across a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking area of a storage business in the 6800 block of Belford Industrial Park around 2:40 a.m. When police investigated, they said inside the unit […]
nbc15.com
One dead after semi flipped over median in two-vehicle crash on I-90
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a commercial semi truck and a car crashed on I-90 westbound near mile marker 132 on Sunday just before 10 a.m., Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue officials said. According to officials, the Sun Prairie crew had just cleared a truck fire...
Suspect in stolen vehicle escapes from police
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they attempted to stop a suspect driving a stolen vehicle on Thursday, but the driver escaped and later crashed into a parked car. According to police, officers spotted the vehicle in the 2400 block of Kishwaukee Street around 8:15 p.m., but it sped away from them. The vehicle […]
fox32chicago.com
Driver killed, another hurt in Kane County crash
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A wrong-way crash left one driver dead and another injured Monday morning in Kane County. A Honda HR-V that was traveling westbound on Keslinger Road around 7:15 a.m. crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Honda Civic near Thryselius Drive, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.
nbc15.com
Verona man accused of homicide in Green Co. death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Verona man was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the killing of a Monroe man, police revealed. The Monroe Police Department stated Wednesday that the 32-year-old Verona man was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. He is accused of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver in the death of the Monroe man.
WIFR
Multi-vehicle accident sends seven people to the hospital
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two toddlers were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Rockford’s west side Saturday evening, according to Rockford police. The accident happened just after 7:30 near the intersection of W. State St. and Vincent Ave. near Blain’s Farm and Fleet.
WEAU-TV 13
Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin
TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
WSPY NEWS
Apartment building destroyed in downtown Mendota fire
An apartment building was destroyed in a fire in downtown Mendota Monday afternoon. It happened in the 800 block of Main Street. The massive fire resulted in many area fire departments responding to fight the blaze. Media reports say that everyone was able to be evacuated from the building.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Bad Accident In Loves Park
Where at: Forest Hills Rd and Park Terrace Dr area. At approximately 3:00 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to the area of Forest Hills Road and Park Terrace Drive in Loves Park for a auto accident. The accident is being described as a two vehicle, possible rear end collision...
