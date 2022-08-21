Read full article on original website
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
numberfire.com
Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Reveals His Favorite LA Teammate
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman names his outfielder teammate Mookie Betts as his favorite player
Report: Yankees players still shocked by 1 move team made
The New York Yankees are a World Series contender and were regarded as “buyers” at the non-waiver trade deadline earlier this month. That’s why it was so surprising to see the team trade one of its top pitchers. The Yankees traded pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St....
MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season
There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Believes Julio Urías Deserves To Be Part Of NL Cy Young Award Race
Coming off a season in which he was the only pitcher to win 20 games, Julio Urías was expected to hold a key role in the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation this year. Urías’ 2022 campaign got off to a rocky start as sloppy defense and some lack of sharpness resulted in only pitching two innings in a loss to the Colorado Rockies on April 10. Urías followed that with five consecutive outings of two earned runs or fewer allowed.
2022 St. Louis Cardinals are the most fun team in franchise history
Growing up watching the St. Louis Cardinals, there are few organizations that sustain success like the Redbirds do. It makes for a great time when you know your team will be in contention year in and year out. With two World Series titles in my lifetime and countless deep playoff runs, the Cardinals know how to keep this fan interested.
Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets
The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
Yardbarker
New York Yankees gearing up to get trade deadline acquisition back from injured foot
The New York Yankees can’t bench Aaron Hicks fast enough for his lack of offensive production and lackluster defensive contributions lately. In the month of August, Hicks is batting .109 with a 19.6% on-base rate and a .109 slugging percentage. He’s contributed just five hits over 46 at-bats. With a desperate need to replace Hicks and Estevan Florial not providing much offensively, the team is waiting patiently for trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader to return to the lineup.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw’s Return Date Revealed
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been sidelined for over two weeks since leaving his August 4 start in San Francisco with lower back tightness. An MRI showed no new damage to Kershaw’s back, which has been a point of concern going all the way back to his MVP season of 2014, when he missed several weeks after his back tightened up on the flight back from their season-opening series in Sydney, Australia.
FOX Sports
Three reasons the Milwaukee Brewers won't win the NL Central
As August began, the Milwaukee Brewers were three games ahead of their peers in the NL Central. At that time, they had led the division for all but about 10 of the previous 100 days. They looked like they were about to earn their fifth consecutive postseason bid, just as most expected at the season’s outset. PECOTA projections, for example, pegged the Brewers as their division’s best team by 12 games — by far the sport’s largest divisional margin.
dodgerblue.com
Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Gavin Lux Scratched From Lineup
The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers one night after being shut out at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season. After scoring a combined 19 runs in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers squandered multiple opportunities with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. Two clubs that highly value pitching continue that trend with a marquee matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes.
Golf Digest
Philadelphia Phillies fans should be absolutely EMBARRASSED by this scene in their own stadium
For all the faults of New York Mets fans—little-brother syndrome, running their yaps in July, still celebrating a 4-1 World Series loss like it was a huge accomplishment in franchise history, etc.—one thing you cannot deny is that they are as passionate as they come, in both victory and defeat.
Cubs: 3 trade deadline regrets killing Chicago’s rebuild
The Chicago Cubs surprised a lot of people in the baseball world by not trading some of their best players. Last year at the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs traded away nearly all of their good MLB players. They traded outfielder Joc Pederson, reliever Andrew Chafin, reliever Ryan Tepera, closer Craig Kimbrel, third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and shortstop Javier Báez between July 15 and the July 30 trade deadline.
3 MLB owners who should sell their teams after Arte Moreno
With Arte Moreno exploring the possibility of selling the Angels, it opens up pandora’s box — who else should sell their teams?. In an ideal world, all baseball team owners would care. When you have a certain amount of money, why not invest it into your product, thus making it…better?
Cardinals Playoff Odds: St. Louis looks like World Series threats
An updated look at the St. Louis Cardinals playoff odds reveals that they are a serious threat to represent the National League in the World Series. I’m ready to say it: the St. Louis Cardinals have the feel. Before the trade deadline, the Cardinals were a very talented yet...
FOX Sports
Phillies bring 2-0 series lead over Reds into game 3
Cincinnati Reds (48-73, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (68-55, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: T.J. Zeuch (0-2, 13.50 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -250, Reds +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Open To Keeping New Dodgers Walk-Up Songs
Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs had a different feel for their series finale against the Miami Marlins, as player wives and significant others submitted their choices to coincide with celebration of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium. Moments before the Dodgers shared details of the change in walk-up songs on...
Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders
The St. Louis Cardinals are playing an inspired brand of baseball right now. As of this story’s publication, they are in the midst of a winning streak and are beginning to click on all cylinders. Albert Pujols is heating up at the plate, Paul Goldschmidt is posting MVP caliber numbers, and the pitching staff is […] The post Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Dodgers and Brewers play to determine series winner
Milwaukee Brewers (65-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-37, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 1.77 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -253, Brewers +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the...
