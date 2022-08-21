ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
numberfire.com

Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FanSided

MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season

There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Believes Julio Urías Deserves To Be Part Of NL Cy Young Award Race

Coming off a season in which he was the only pitcher to win 20 games, Julio Urías was expected to hold a key role in the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation this year. Urías’ 2022 campaign got off to a rocky start as sloppy defense and some lack of sharpness resulted in only pitching two innings in a loss to the Colorado Rockies on April 10. Urías followed that with five consecutive outings of two earned runs or fewer allowed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Ahmed
Person
Drew Verhagen
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Alex Reyes
Yardbarker

New York Yankees gearing up to get trade deadline acquisition back from injured foot

The New York Yankees can’t bench Aaron Hicks fast enough for his lack of offensive production and lackluster defensive contributions lately. In the month of August, Hicks is batting .109 with a 19.6% on-base rate and a .109 slugging percentage. He’s contributed just five hits over 46 at-bats. With a desperate need to replace Hicks and Estevan Florial not providing much offensively, the team is waiting patiently for trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader to return to the lineup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw’s Return Date Revealed

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been sidelined for over two weeks since leaving his August 4 start in San Francisco with lower back tightness. An MRI showed no new damage to Kershaw’s back, which has been a point of concern going all the way back to his MVP season of 2014, when he missed several weeks after his back tightened up on the flight back from their season-opening series in Sydney, Australia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Three reasons the Milwaukee Brewers won't win the NL Central

As August began, the Milwaukee Brewers were three games ahead of their peers in the NL Central. At that time, they had led the division for all but about 10 of the previous 100 days. They looked like they were about to earn their fifth consecutive postseason bid, just as most expected at the season’s outset. PECOTA projections, for example, pegged the Brewers as their division’s best team by 12 games — by far the sport’s largest divisional margin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dodgerblue.com

Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Gavin Lux Scratched From Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to bounce back against the Milwaukee Brewers one night after being shut out at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season. After scoring a combined 19 runs in their previous series with the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers squandered multiple opportunities with runners on base in a 4-0 loss to the Brewers. Two clubs that highly value pitching continue that trend with a marquee matchup between Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nl#The St Louis Cardinals#Rbi
FanSided

Cubs: 3 trade deadline regrets killing Chicago’s rebuild

The Chicago Cubs surprised a lot of people in the baseball world by not trading some of their best players. Last year at the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs traded away nearly all of their good MLB players. They traded outfielder Joc Pederson, reliever Andrew Chafin, reliever Ryan Tepera, closer Craig Kimbrel, third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and shortstop Javier Báez between July 15 and the July 30 trade deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
FOX Sports

Phillies bring 2-0 series lead over Reds into game 3

Cincinnati Reds (48-73, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (68-55, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: T.J. Zeuch (0-2, 13.50 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -250, Reds +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders

The St. Louis Cardinals are playing an inspired brand of baseball right now. As of this story’s publication, they are in the midst of a winning streak and are beginning to click on all cylinders. Albert Pujols is heating up at the plate, Paul Goldschmidt is posting MVP caliber numbers, and the pitching staff is […] The post Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Dodgers and Brewers play to determine series winner

Milwaukee Brewers (65-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-37, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 1.77 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -253, Brewers +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy