ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MS

Comments / 0

Related
panolian.com

North Mississippi offers creative cuisine

Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Tommy Prentice

Thomas“Tommy”E.Prentice, Jr., 68, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022, after an almost yearlong battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease). Tommy was known as “TP”, “Deddy” to his daughters and “Big” to his grandchildren. He was born in Montgomery, AL, on...
Commercial Dispatch

Taft Handy

COLUMBUS — Taft Handy, 81, died Aug. 10, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr....
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

Flash flooding a problem Wednesday in Mississippi

(WTOK) - News 11 received reports of badly flooded streets in Union Wednesday morning including the downtown area. People said roads in front of the police department and near the elementary and high schools and near the football field are “lakes”. News 11 cameras were also out Wednesday,...
DECATUR, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
City
Louisville, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Ackerman, MS
City
Tupelo, MS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
City
Starkville, MS
State
Alabama State
City
Sturgis, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mattie Hill

COLUMBUS — Mattie C. Hill, 61, died Aug. 19, 2022, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Neshoba Democrat

Highway 16 at Edinburg flooded

Highway 16 west at Edinburg is flooded, according to social media reports, and Highway 19 north is down to one lane at the Pearl River, the authorities said. MDOT was not showing the road closed as of 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, but officials were urging caution. Neshoba County remains under a...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

County wrestling with retention, pay, inflation

Lowndes County is like any other employer, Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston told the Rotary Club of Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. It’s struggling to find people to fill vacant positions and feeling the bite of higher prices for just about everything. Those struggles are especially relevant now, as...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Vehicles#Bbq#Full Circle Party Band#The Jason Miller Band
wtva.com

New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance

PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

O.C. Hooper Jr.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — O.C. Hooper Jr., 76, died Aug. 14, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home, with the Rev. Leonard Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery in Brooksville. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch

West Point buries pandemic-themed time capsule

WEST POINT — The rain didn’t stop the people of West Point from coming out and burying small tokens of their history in a time capsule Monday at City Hall. The time capsule is COVID-19 themed and the goal is to show what life was like in West Point during the pandemic. It is set to be opened in 50 years — on Aug. 22, 2072.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Starkville Daily News

The Midnight Bizarre returns to Starkville

On Saturday, August 27, the Midnight Bizarre is returning to downtown Starkville. From 8 p.m. until midnight, the festival will be popping up at 200 South Jackson Street, right next to the city center. To read more, see the full Wednesday, August 24th edition of the Starkville Daily News.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Murder trial continues in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony begins today in a Columbus murder trial. Prosecutors called experts and investigators to the stand Tuesday. Jatavis Williams is charged with murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker in November 2020. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street...
COLUMBUS, MS
breezynews.com

Storms Bring Down Trees in Attala

6:59 a.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and Kosciusko Water & Light were called to Yorkshire Apartments when callers reported that a tree fell on the apartment building. 8:27 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute

On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

More information to be released about weekend shooting in Houston

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston police chief is expected to provide information soon about a weekend shooting. Police Chief Adam Harmon said the shooting happened Friday, Aug. 19 along Starkville Road. He has not released any more information about the incident; however, he said no one was killed.
HOUSTON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy