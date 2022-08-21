Read full article on original website
Related
panolian.com
North Mississippi offers creative cuisine
Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
Commercial Dispatch
Tommy Prentice
Thomas“Tommy”E.Prentice, Jr., 68, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022, after an almost yearlong battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease). Tommy was known as “TP”, “Deddy” to his daughters and “Big” to his grandchildren. He was born in Montgomery, AL, on...
Commercial Dispatch
Taft Handy
COLUMBUS — Taft Handy, 81, died Aug. 10, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr....
WTOK-TV
Flash flooding a problem Wednesday in Mississippi
(WTOK) - News 11 received reports of badly flooded streets in Union Wednesday morning including the downtown area. People said roads in front of the police department and near the elementary and high schools and near the football field are “lakes”. News 11 cameras were also out Wednesday,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
Mattie Hill
COLUMBUS — Mattie C. Hill, 61, died Aug. 19, 2022, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Profile: Fields’ many paths in life keep leading him back to Columbus area
Teacher, pastor, singer. At one point in his life, Milton Fields has been all of those things, often at once. “I grew up here, most of my growing up years,” he said. “We were over in Alabama for a while. My father, O.L. Fields, was a minister, and he went over there to pastor and organize churches.”
Neshoba Democrat
Highway 16 at Edinburg flooded
Highway 16 west at Edinburg is flooded, according to social media reports, and Highway 19 north is down to one lane at the Pearl River, the authorities said. MDOT was not showing the road closed as of 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, but officials were urging caution. Neshoba County remains under a...
Commercial Dispatch
County wrestling with retention, pay, inflation
Lowndes County is like any other employer, Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston told the Rotary Club of Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. It’s struggling to find people to fill vacant positions and feeling the bite of higher prices for just about everything. Those struggles are especially relevant now, as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtva.com
New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance
PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: After productive Mississippi State career, Wayne Madkin is still winning
STARKVILLE — A few years ago, quite a few it seems, I was flipping channels. If I see four or five people around a desk talking on ESPN, I usually will keep flipping toward MeTV. This time I saw a graphic of Mississippi with text that illustrated the winningest...
Commercial Dispatch
O.C. Hooper Jr.
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — O.C. Hooper Jr., 76, died Aug. 14, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home, with the Rev. Leonard Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Pilgrim Rest Cemetery in Brooksville. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
West Point buries pandemic-themed time capsule
WEST POINT — The rain didn’t stop the people of West Point from coming out and burying small tokens of their history in a time capsule Monday at City Hall. The time capsule is COVID-19 themed and the goal is to show what life was like in West Point during the pandemic. It is set to be opened in 50 years — on Aug. 22, 2072.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Starkville Daily News
The Midnight Bizarre returns to Starkville
On Saturday, August 27, the Midnight Bizarre is returning to downtown Starkville. From 8 p.m. until midnight, the festival will be popping up at 200 South Jackson Street, right next to the city center. To read more, see the full Wednesday, August 24th edition of the Starkville Daily News.
bobgermanylaw.com
Starkville, MS - Occupied Ambulance Involved in Collision on N. Jackson St
Starkville, MS (August 20, 2022) - Paramedics in Starkville responding to a medical call were heading southbound on North Jackson Street when the driver of a passenger vehicle failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, causing an accident on Friday, August 19th. The crash occurred in the area of North...
wcbi.com
Murder trial continues in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony begins today in a Columbus murder trial. Prosecutors called experts and investigators to the stand Tuesday. Jatavis Williams is charged with murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker in November 2020. The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street...
breezynews.com
Storms Bring Down Trees in Attala
6:59 a.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Department, and Kosciusko Water & Light were called to Yorkshire Apartments when callers reported that a tree fell on the apartment building. 8:27 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on...
thelocalvoice.net
Columbus, Mississippi Man Arrested at The Links in Oxford for Kidnapping, Weapons, and Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute
On August 17, 2022, members of the Oxford Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, Mississippi) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. Officers were able to recover narcotics, two weapons, and over $6,000 cash.
wtva.com
More information to be released about weekend shooting in Houston
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Houston police chief is expected to provide information soon about a weekend shooting. Police Chief Adam Harmon said the shooting happened Friday, Aug. 19 along Starkville Road. He has not released any more information about the incident; however, he said no one was killed.
Two arrested for murder in shooting at Mississippi music studio
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. Dantez Frith, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder. Cameron Stewart, 19, was arrested Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder. Both Frith and Stewart are from Pike County. “We want to thank...
Comments / 0