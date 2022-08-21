Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
County wrestling with retention, pay, inflation
Lowndes County is like any other employer, Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston told the Rotary Club of Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. It’s struggling to find people to fill vacant positions and feeling the bite of higher prices for just about everything. Those struggles are especially relevant now, as...
panolian.com
North Mississippi offers creative cuisine
Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Profile: Fields’ many paths in life keep leading him back to Columbus area
Teacher, pastor, singer. At one point in his life, Milton Fields has been all of those things, often at once. “I grew up here, most of my growing up years,” he said. “We were over in Alabama for a while. My father, O.L. Fields, was a minister, and he went over there to pastor and organize churches.”
wcbi.com
Louisville is kicking off the school semester with a celebration
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Classes are back in session and one group in Louisville is kicking off the semester with a celebration. On Saturday, The Friends of Dean Park and Louisville High School partnered to host a Back School Celebration. One important message for students is —You can do whatever you...
wtva.com
New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance
PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
wcbi.com
City leaders want next police chief to bring stability and staying power to Columbus Police Department
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin says the city has received over 20 applications so far for the city’s open position of chief of police. The mayor says they published the job opening Friday, just a few days after finalizing the 10-person search committee in charge of finding the best possible candidate.
Commercial Dispatch
Tupelo’s The Twisted Whisker is where cat lovers can gather
On a honeymoon trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee, a few years ago, Marcie Harper and her husband, Connor, came upon a cat cafe. Her expectations raised and curiosity peaked, she was eager to take a look. “We passed a sign that said ‘30 cats inside’ in all caps and an arrow,...
Commercial Dispatch
IHL releases annual data on post-tenure review following policy changes
Mississippi State University put faculty on post-tenure review at the highest rate during the 2021-22 school year, according to data released at a meeting of the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees. Post-tenure review is a kind of periodic evaluation that “goes beyond” typical evaluations by creating a pathway...
Commercial Dispatch
Terry Andrews
ABERDEEN — Terry D. Andrews, 67, died Aug. 20, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services are at 11 a.m. today, at Egger Cemetery, with Ron Norvell officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Andrews was born July 28, 1955,...
Commercial Dispatch
Taft Handy
COLUMBUS — Taft Handy, 81, died Aug. 10, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr....
hottytoddy.com
Brandon Presley, A Potential Candidate for Governor, Boasts List of Noteworthy Campaign Donors
Brandon Presley of Nettleton will host a political fundraiser on Thursday featuring a diverse and noteworthy group of donors — especially noteworthy for a campaign for the down-ticket office of Northern District Public Service commissioner. The fundraiser, which will be held in Tupelo at the birthplace and museum of...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County Board of Supervisor President discusses county projects
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Even with rising prices and inflation, Lowndes County is in pretty good shape. Trip Hairston, President of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors, briefed area business and community leaders on county projects and finances. Overall, the county’s financial health is good. The debt level...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County schools will soon have armed, School Resource Officers
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County schools will soon have armed, school resource officers patrolling the hallways. It’s part of a partnership between the school district and the sheriff’s department, to make sure students and teachers are protected from any threat. Three School Resource Officers will...
Commercial Dispatch
West Point buries pandemic-themed time capsule
WEST POINT — The rain didn’t stop the people of West Point from coming out and burying small tokens of their history in a time capsule Monday at City Hall. The time capsule is COVID-19 themed and the goal is to show what life was like in West Point during the pandemic. It is set to be opened in 50 years — on Aug. 22, 2072.
Commercial Dispatch
Belinda Wenzel
WINFIELD, Ala. — Belinda “Bell” Wenzel, 47, died Aug. 18, 2022, at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Monday, at Otts Funeral Home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Wenzel was born Oct. 17, 1974,...
wtva.com
Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
thscurrent.org
Amari Tucker, Golden Wave Media Staff
Amari Tucker is a student at Tupelo High School, she is in the 9th grade. This is her first year on staff. She will be involved in the band next semester. One surprising thing about her is that she loves to skate. Her favorite artist is Summer Walker.
wcbi.com
Emergency Management and First Responders share plans for possible flooding
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – As rain Continues, people in the Golden Triangle may want to be mindful of those areas that are prone to flooding. Winston, after some much-needed rain it looks like it will be here for a while. Now it’s possible that we may be getting too much, and that has some people in the area concerned about flooding in their homes.
Commercial Dispatch
Dorothy Otts
GUIN, Ala. — Dorothy Jean Otts, 79, died Aug. 20, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Somerville, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Otts Funeral Home, with Raleigh East officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
bobgermanylaw.com
Starkville, MS - Occupied Ambulance Involved in Collision on N. Jackson St
Starkville, MS (August 20, 2022) - Paramedics in Starkville responding to a medical call were heading southbound on North Jackson Street when the driver of a passenger vehicle failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, causing an accident on Friday, August 19th. The crash occurred in the area of North...
