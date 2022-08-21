ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Commercial Dispatch

County wrestling with retention, pay, inflation

Lowndes County is like any other employer, Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston told the Rotary Club of Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. It’s struggling to find people to fill vacant positions and feeling the bite of higher prices for just about everything. Those struggles are especially relevant now, as...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
panolian.com

North Mississippi offers creative cuisine

Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Louisville is kicking off the school semester with a celebration

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Classes are back in session and one group in Louisville is kicking off the semester with a celebration. On Saturday, The Friends of Dean Park and Louisville High School partnered to host a Back School Celebration. One important message for students is —You can do whatever you...
LOUISVILLE, MS
Columbus, MS
Columbus, MS
Starkville, MS
Starkville, MS
wtva.com

New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance

PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Tupelo’s The Twisted Whisker is where cat lovers can gather

On a honeymoon trip to Chattanooga, Tennessee, a few years ago, Marcie Harper and her husband, Connor, came upon a cat cafe. Her expectations raised and curiosity peaked, she was eager to take a look. “We passed a sign that said ‘30 cats inside’ in all caps and an arrow,...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

IHL releases annual data on post-tenure review following policy changes

Mississippi State University put faculty on post-tenure review at the highest rate during the 2021-22 school year, according to data released at a meeting of the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees. Post-tenure review is a kind of periodic evaluation that “goes beyond” typical evaluations by creating a pathway...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Paige Davis
Commercial Dispatch

Terry Andrews

ABERDEEN — Terry D. Andrews, 67, died Aug. 20, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services are at 11 a.m. today, at Egger Cemetery, with Ron Norvell officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Andrews was born July 28, 1955,...
ABERDEEN, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Taft Handy

COLUMBUS — Taft Handy, 81, died Aug. 10, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr....
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County Board of Supervisor President discusses county projects

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Even with rising prices and inflation, Lowndes County is in pretty good shape. Trip Hairston, President of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors, briefed area business and community leaders on county projects and finances. Overall, the county’s financial health is good. The debt level...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Calhoun County schools will soon have armed, School Resource Officers

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County schools will soon have armed, school resource officers patrolling the hallways. It’s part of a partnership between the school district and the sheriff’s department, to make sure students and teachers are protected from any threat. Three School Resource Officers will...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

West Point buries pandemic-themed time capsule

WEST POINT — The rain didn’t stop the people of West Point from coming out and burying small tokens of their history in a time capsule Monday at City Hall. The time capsule is COVID-19 themed and the goal is to show what life was like in West Point during the pandemic. It is set to be opened in 50 years — on Aug. 22, 2072.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Belinda Wenzel

WINFIELD, Ala. — Belinda “Bell” Wenzel, 47, died Aug. 18, 2022, at Hospice of West Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Monday, at Otts Funeral Home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Wenzel was born Oct. 17, 1974,...
WINFIELD, AL
wtva.com

Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
PONTOTOC, MS
thscurrent.org

Amari Tucker, Golden Wave Media Staff

Amari Tucker is a student at Tupelo High School, she is in the 9th grade. This is her first year on staff. She will be involved in the band next semester. One surprising thing about her is that she loves to skate. Her favorite artist is Summer Walker.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Emergency Management and First Responders share plans for possible flooding

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – As rain Continues, people in the Golden Triangle may want to be mindful of those areas that are prone to flooding. Winston, after some much-needed rain it looks like it will be here for a while. Now it’s possible that we may be getting too much, and that has some people in the area concerned about flooding in their homes.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Dorothy Otts

GUIN, Ala. — Dorothy Jean Otts, 79, died Aug. 20, 2022, at her daughter’s residence in Somerville, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Otts Funeral Home, with Raleigh East officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
SOMERVILLE, AL

