Colton Corner

Kersey delivers a killer acrobatic rocket car performance to win $50,000 in e-sports event

By Cindy Fama

Seventeen-year-old Colton resident Colton Kersey is the Rocket League Freestyle Invitational Grand Finale champion after earning the top score in the freestyle acrobatic rocket-powered car e-sports tournament Aug. 13.

That win earned him a $50,000 prize.

Kersey, who will be a senior at Colton High School in the fall, participated in an online tournament in April where he took first place, earning $5,000. The event, hosted by the gaming community NRG, had invited the eight best freestyle players to the tournament.

"Whoever scored the coolest looking, most impressive goals and had the most points from the judges went on to the next round," Kersey said.

The Rocket League community took notice and Kersey, along with 11 players from around the world, were invited to compete for a spot in the 2022 Ford + Rocket League World Freestyle Invitational Championships. Kersey finished in the top two and earned the opportunity to participate in an onstage championship gaming competition Aug. 13 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The event, a freestyle invitational, was sponsored by Ford and competitors used a digitally generated Ford Bronco Raptor on the gaming field.

On its website, Rocket League describes the competition as a "vehicular soccer video game, a high-octane hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem."

In the freestyle world, each player designs intricate aerobatic trick shots in order to score the highest points. At the 2022 championship, Kersey, whose gaming username is "Faith," was pitted against player Tx out of West Virginia. Both players are members of the online Rocket League team Nytro. Goals were judged by three celebrity judges and a Twitch online chat score.

The two freestyle competitors were each allowed 15 attempts in which to showcase their gaming finesse. With the high-stake gaming acrobatic skills, there were few goals. Faith managed to score three goals to Tx's one and had a high score of 47.1 on his third goal to take the $50,000 prize purse. Tx was awarded $20,000. Kersey also won a trip to the Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo in Horseshoe Bay, Texas.

The arena held 13,000 viewers with an additional 154,000 watching online. The arena announcers were ecstatic in their descriptions of Kersey and his finale skills.

"The pressure is enormous, the cheering crowd is loud, Faith is styling and his lines are tremendous. This is mind blowing," they announced.

The Ford + Rocket League Invitational provided transportation, lodging and meals for Kersey and his family.

"Our experience in Fort Worth was amazing," Kersey's mom, Debbie, said. "He did fantastic and after the big win things went crazy and soon as he came upstairs to the area after the match, people were yelling for him, wanting photos with him, wanting him to autograph things. We were not prepared for so much attention. Later, we went to dinner with relatives and we were approached on the streets, in the restaurant and outside the hotel. People were asking for photos and autographs, it was indescribable to see him handle it all so well."

Kersey said the win felt amazing after putting in years of work and seeing it finally paying off on the biggest stage in the game's history. He said it was very emotional, but it felt great being cheered on and supported by so many people.

