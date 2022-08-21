ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, OR

Colton Corner

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uksta_0hPMXq5i00 Kersey delivers a killer acrobatic rocket car performance to win $50,000 in e-sports event

By Cindy Fama

Seventeen-year-old Colton resident Colton Kersey is the Rocket League Freestyle Invitational Grand Finale champion after earning the top score in the freestyle acrobatic rocket-powered car e-sports tournament Aug. 13.

That win earned him a $50,000 prize.

Kersey, who will be a senior at Colton High School in the fall, participated in an online tournament in April where he took first place, earning $5,000. The event, hosted by the gaming community NRG, had invited the eight best freestyle players to the tournament.

"Whoever scored the coolest looking, most impressive goals and had the most points from the judges went on to the next round," Kersey said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hPMXq5i00

The Rocket League community took notice and Kersey, along with 11 players from around the world, were invited to compete for a spot in the 2022 Ford + Rocket League World Freestyle Invitational Championships. Kersey finished in the top two and earned the opportunity to participate in an onstage championship gaming competition Aug. 13 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The event, a freestyle invitational, was sponsored by Ford and competitors used a digitally generated Ford Bronco Raptor on the gaming field.

On its website, Rocket League describes the competition as a "vehicular soccer video game, a high-octane hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xYFE_0hPMXq5i00

In the freestyle world, each player designs intricate aerobatic trick shots in order to score the highest points. At the 2022 championship, Kersey, whose gaming username is "Faith," was pitted against player Tx out of West Virginia. Both players are members of the online Rocket League team Nytro. Goals were judged by three celebrity judges and a Twitch online chat score.

The two freestyle competitors were each allowed 15 attempts in which to showcase their gaming finesse. With the high-stake gaming acrobatic skills, there were few goals. Faith managed to score three goals to Tx's one and had a high score of 47.1 on his third goal to take the $50,000 prize purse. Tx was awarded $20,000. Kersey also won a trip to the Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo in Horseshoe Bay, Texas.

The arena held 13,000 viewers with an additional 154,000 watching online. The arena announcers were ecstatic in their descriptions of Kersey and his finale skills.

"The pressure is enormous, the cheering crowd is loud, Faith is styling and his lines are tremendous. This is mind blowing," they announced.

The Ford + Rocket League Invitational provided transportation, lodging and meals for Kersey and his family.

"Our experience in Fort Worth was amazing," Kersey's mom, Debbie, said. "He did fantastic and after the big win things went crazy and soon as he came upstairs to the area after the match, people were yelling for him, wanting photos with him, wanting him to autograph things. We were not prepared for so much attention. Later, we went to dinner with relatives and we were approached on the streets, in the restaurant and outside the hotel. People were asking for photos and autographs, it was indescribable to see him handle it all so well."

Kersey said the win felt amazing after putting in years of work and seeing it finally paying off on the biggest stage in the game's history. He said it was very emotional, but it felt great being cheered on and supported by so many people.

Mollala Pioneer

People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun

The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
OREGON STATE
Mollala Pioneer

College Life

A look at local students who have earned degrees or other academic honors at college - Aug. 24, 2022Molalla woman earns Parks University degree Jacqueline Freeman recently earned her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration/management from Park University at the end of spring 2022. She graduated from the school's flagship campus in Parkville, Missouri. In all, she was one of 963 students to graduate. Wassom earns degree from UW-Madison April Wassom, of Molalla, recently received her college degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during commencement exercises on May 13-14. She earned a Master of physician assistant studies, physician assistant....
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

MHS sophomore takes his turn in the fair show ring

4-H member Henry May is enjoying the regimen of participating in the county fair with his hog, Ham Solo The force is strong with this one. At least that's what Molalla High School sophomore Henry May hopes when he is working with and caring for his hog, Ham Solo. May is one of a slew of young people working the barns at this year's Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo, making sure their llamas, cows, goats and swine are properly cared for and ready for the show ring. It's something May said he's enjoying. "I've been showing in 4-H...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla skate project gets financial infusion

With help from the 'Mayor's Mafia' logo and fundraising, the Sk8 Molalla group recently received $1,400.In pursuit of building a skate park in Molalla, Mayor Scott Keyser thought it would be fun to use his new 'Mayor's Mafia' logo as a way to jumpstart interest and funding for the project. The fundraising effort, using the logo on hats, hoodies and T-shirts, has earned $1,411, which has been used to assist the Sk8 Molalla group, which is chaired by Rae Botsford. Recently, Eric Vermillion of Molalla Cares presented Botsford with the check for more than $1,400 to get the project — and eventual skate park — off and rolling. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Canby, county revel in the fair

From seeing animals to hunting down a sugary elephant ear, folks flocked to this year's eventWarm and sultry, with just a hint of breeze, seemed to be just fine with folks flowing through the gates of the Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo this week. The fair, an annual staple on the area's activity slate, had to deal with some very warm temperatures early on, but that didn't seem to stanch the flow of fairgoers who enjoyed food, music and fun. "We have been coming to this thing (the fair) for at least 25 years now," Canby's Floyd Hammack...
Mollala Pioneer

Aurora research facility slates innovations conference

The North Willamette Research & Extension Center will host the Ag Innovation Conference for the first time.Researchers, agriculture industry leaders and producers will descend on the North Willamette Research & Extension Center Sept. 22-23 for the 5th Annual Ag Innovations Conference, taking place for the first time in Oregon's Willamette Valley. Located just outside of Aurora, Oregon State University's North Willamette Research and Extension Center (NWREC) is organizing and hosting the 2022 AIC. Started in 2014 in California, the AIC provides a platform for stakeholders across various research institutions and agricultural industries to share the latest technological advances...
AURORA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla drivers: Prepare for Highway 213 detours

Development work between Toliver and Main Street expected to divert traffic for about two weeks in September.A two-week closure along Highway 213 in Molalla will run Sept. 6-20 between Toliver Road and Main Street. The developer of the property off Highway 213 in Molalla where Tractor Supply Co. is located, Hix-Snedeker, will be constructing improvements along the highway required as part of the development efforts. The improvements include constructing a new left-turn lane for southbound traffic on Highway 213 to increase safety for turning vehicles and construction of a new sidewalk along the business on Highway 213. ...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, Canby fire & police

A look at the calls responded to by Canby and Molalla police and fire departments over the last weeksMolalla Police Aug. 8 Traffic stops: 4 1:15 a.m.: Community contact at East Ross Street and North Molalla Avenue 1:16 a.m.: Assault complaint reported on Shirley Street 8:03 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on South Cole Avenue 9:26 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on May Street 10:12 a.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue 10:13 a.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue 11:06 a.m.: Theft complaint reported on West Main...
CANBY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla getting ready to 'celebrate'

Celebrate Molalla and Molalla Heritage Apple Festival will offer plenty of food and fun to finish the summerMolalla is getting ready to send summer on its way in grand style with a pair of community celebrations wrapped into one fun, daylong event. Celebrate Molalla 2022 will return for its fifth year Aug. 27, filling the streets of Molalla with music, food and fun. The event will stretch south from 3rd Street to the Molalla Museum complex and will host more than 150 vendors. There will be free children's crafts and activities, artists, artisans, antiques, locally crafted products, as well as an expanded food court, music, cornhole tournament, car show and a beer and wine garden. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Apple Festival In conjunction with Celebrate Molalla, the Molalla Heritage Apple Festival returns Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event gets rolling at the Molalla Area Historical Society, 620 S. Molalla Ave. This year's festival will feature music, artisan vendors, apple pies, apple cider from Bauman Farms, live history demonstrations and activities for children. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Mollala Pioneer

Bob's Red Mill: Employee owners boost retention, recruitment

CEO Trey Winthrop: Oregon businesses are facing historic labor shortages, but employee stock ownership plans can help.Businesses in Oregon and across the country are facing historic labor shortages. In a new report, the Oregon Workforce and Talent Development Board called the state's labor market "highly unusual," with 84% of businesses reporting difficulties finding workers. As businesses try to fill open positions, workers are growing more concerned about the cost of inflation, how to save for retirement, and their overall quality of life. With unemployment at record lows, workers are expecting more out of their employers. While many employers are finding...
OREGON STATE
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla River schools ready for registration

Online registration is up and running, and back-to-school nights are planned on all the district's campuses.With August in full swing, it's time to start preparing for another school year -- and the Molalla River School District is ready to help. As in prior years, the district will be using the online registration system (ParentVUE) for enrolling new students to the district. Annually, the district asks that returning families verify their students' information through their ParentVUE accounts. Building office staff will be returning the week of Aug. 15 and families can complete applications on site if needed. Contact the...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Creative exhibits will inspire fairgoers in Clackamas County

Something for everyone, from baked goods to quilts, is coming to the event center in CanbyIt's time to "See the old and new in 2022" at the Clackamas County Fair opening Aug. 16 and continuing through Aug. 20. There is so much to choose from: livestock, live entertainment, rodeo events, a carnival, food vendors and more. But after seeing the alpacas, piglets and chickens, and chowing down on fair food, be sure to check out the Creative Exhibits in the air-conditioned Main Pavilion. These include the Kitchen Cupboard, photography, quilts, hobby hall, textiles and wool. Floral entries may be seen...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Small Farm School for beginners set for September

Clackamas Community College event, aimed at new small-acreage farmers, will offer classes, information on how to succeedSmall Farm School, an educational program for small-acreage farmers, is taking registrations for its Sept. 12 event at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City. Small Farm School is aimed at beginning small-scale commercial farmers in the Willamette Valley. Workshop topics include poultry processing, no-till farming, winter vegetable crop planning, funding opportunities, land access, disaster preparedness, dry farming, soil health, renewable energy options and more. Featured presenters include Jen Aron of Blue Raven Farm, Mike Guebert of Terra Farma, and Mia Devine of Spark Northwest. Small Farm School is a collaboration between OSU Extension, Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District, Clackamas Community College, Friends of Family Farmers, and Rogue Farm Corps. Early bird registration is open through Aug. 30. There is an $80 registration fee for adults and reduced registration for college students. Scholarships are available for farmers who are veterans, Black, Indigenous or farmers of color. Registration covers class materials, morning refreshments and lunch. Pre-registration is required. Class offerings and registration details can be found . {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Canby & Molalla briefs

A look at events and activities happening in and around the Molalla and Canby area in coming weeksVintage market popping up in Molalla Aug. 12-13 The BarnHouse Vintage Market will "pop up" from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12-13 in Molalla's Clark Park. The market will offer vintage merchandise to rediscover, as well as music and food trucks. Canby's FOB Taproom channels Oktoberfest Canby's FOB Taproom will tap into a German tradition with the first-ever Fobtoberfest from noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 in Wait Park. Modeled after the annual Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, this event will feature...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla will see unique shopping experience

The BarnHouse Village Markets are coming to Molalla's Clark Park in August for a two-day pop-up eventBy Cindy Fama The BarnHouse Vintage Market returns to Molalla's Clark Park Aug. 12-13. The pop-up market, at 815 Shirley St., will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and feature music, food trucks and lots of vintage merchandise to discover or re-discover. Lorzel (Luper) Watner is the 'principal' behind BarnHouse Vintage Markets. She is a Molalla native, having graduated from Molalla High School in 1981, and said her love for all things BarnHouse Vintage comes from "growing up in such...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla residents enjoy National Night Out

The national program held in Clark Park gives locals and first responders a chance to connectMolalla residents had a chance to meet and greet one another and members of the Molalla Police Department Tuesday during the National Night Out event in town. This year's event was held in a new location — Clark Park — which offered more shade and better parking options, all of which seemed to elicit a positive response from those who attended. "Attendance was higher than in years past, which demonstrates our community's support," Molalla Police Sgt. Curt Kessler said. "NNO is an opportunity for the public...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas County voters to decide pause in psilocybin plan

Two-year ban on Nov. 8 ballot would apply outside cities; permanent bans pending in Molalla, Sandy Clackamas County voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve a two-year pause on places to grow and supervise the use of psilocybin mushrooms in connection with mental health. County commissioners voted 5-0 July 28 to refer the measure, following an extended discussion two weeks earlier with the county health officer — who also sits on the state psilocybin advisory board — and the manager of the state psilocybin services section of the Oregon Health Authority. The state agency is still writing rules for...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

State audit: Clackamas County primary tally was accurate

Post-election order came after misprinted barcodes required hand duplication of thousands of ballots cast.A state-ordered audit has concluded that Clackamas County's tally of results from the May 17 primary election was accurate, despite faulty printed barcodes that required hand duplication of thousands of ballots. The special audit, which Secretary of State Shemia Fagan ordered on June 10, was in addition to the regular post-election audits required in all of Oregon's 36 counties, which conduct the elections. The regular audits turned up no problems in Multnomah and Washington counties. Audits usually involve county election workers pulling a statistically significant random sampling...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Dahlia Festival ready to kick off

The event will run nearly two months and features music, food, cut flowers and more.The 2022 Swan Island Dahlia Festival will run from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30 at Swan Island Dahlias at 995 N.W. 22nd Ave. in Canby. The event features rows and rows of colorful dahlias. Visitors can stroll over 40 acres and enjoy food, music and more during its two-month run. Parking and admission to the festival are free. The event runs 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily except Wednesdays. Here's a sampling of what's available at this year's Dahlia Festival. • Sunday Market, 9 a.m....
CANBY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Electric-car auction to benefit NAMI Clackamas

National Alliance on Mental Illness receives fully loaded Tesla Model Y from anonymous donor.Thanks to a generous and anonymous donor, a new electric car will be available for bid online on Sept. 14 and will be sold at the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Clackamas County's live auction and dinner starting at 5:30 on Sept. 23 at the Gray Gables in Oak Grove. Normal wait times are more than six months for a fully loaded Tesla Model Y, but this vehicle will be available for the winning bidder to take possession immediately upon receipt of funds by NAMI Clackamas, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for everyone impacted by mental health issues through education, support and advocacy, offered free of charge. For more details and to register to bid, go to namicc.org or charityauction.bid/2022PwaP. For more information, contact Gary Marschke at 503-344-5050 or gary@namicc.org. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OAK GROVE, OR
Mollala Pioneer

