ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molalla, OR

Canby, Molalla briefs

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I30Bk_0hPMXk2a00 A look at events and activities happening in and around the Canby and Molalla areas - the Aug. 24, 2022 issue

Canby class of '87 slate reunion

The Canby High School class of 1987 will be holding its 35th high school reunion from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Canby Rod and Gun Club, 25011 S. Molalla Forest Road.

For more information or to register, contact Tia Palafox at tia.dube@gmail.com.

Bridging Cultures sets final two summer events

Bridging Cultures has two events left thissummer. The first will be on Aug. 27 at Locust Street Park. The second will be Sept. 10 at Wait Park. Both are from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Bridging Cultures is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to build relationships that create an equitable community. Their vision includes a community where everyone feels secure and empowered to live up to their potential. A community that embraces diversity, and where everyone is welcome and feels safe at home.

Molalla busy with multiple events Aug. 27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hPMXk2a00

Celebrate Molalla and the Molalla Heritage Apple Festival will be held in conjunction Aug. 27. Celebrate Molalla will stretch from 3rd Street to the Molalla museum complex and feature vendor booths, children's activities, artists, artisans, a car show and more. The Apple Festival will be held at the Molalla Area Historical Society (620 S. Molalla Ave.) and feature apple pies, more vendors, live history demonstrations and more.

Good Morning Canby set for police station

The August Good Morning Canby event will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Canby Police Department. The event offers attendees a chance to enjoy coffer, conversation and camaraderie. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p082O_0hPMXk2a00

Flower Farmer set for annual festival

The 19th annual Basil + Art Festival will be held Aug. 27-29 and Sept. 3-5 at the Flower Farmer, 2512 N. Holly St., in Canby. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day and will feature wine tasting, Italian cuisine, A Taste of Art gallery show, art demonstrations, train rides, farm animals and more.

Friends plans final outdoor concert

The Friends of the Canby Public Library is set to wrap up its 2022 Library Concert Series. The Rose City Brass Quintet will conclude things at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

Chamber luncheon set for Sept. 6

The monthly Chamber luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 6 at Cutsforth's Old Town Hall. The guest speaker will be Aaron Downs, superintendent of the Canby School District.

The monthly event is open to all chamber and nonchamber members. Cost is $15 for members and $18 for nonmembers. For more information or to register, got to the chamber website at canbyareachamber.com.

Canby Taproom channels Oktoberfest

Canby's FOB Taproom will tap into a German tradition with the first-ever Fobtoberfest from noon to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 in Wait Park. Modeled after the annual Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany, this event will feature not only local businesses, but music, beverages and food.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla skate project gets financial infusion

With help from the 'Mayor's Mafia' logo and fundraising, the Sk8 Molalla group recently received $1,400.In pursuit of building a skate park in Molalla, Mayor Scott Keyser thought it would be fun to use his new 'Mayor's Mafia' logo as a way to jumpstart interest and funding for the project. The fundraising effort, using the logo on hats, hoodies and T-shirts, has earned $1,411, which has been used to assist the Sk8 Molalla group, which is chaired by Rae Botsford. Recently, Eric Vermillion of Molalla Cares presented Botsford with the check for more than $1,400 to get the project — and eventual skate park — off and rolling. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MOLALLA, OR
WWEEK

Polling Shows Portlanders Are Scared of Downtown—and of Their Own Neighborhoods

It’s no secret downtown Portland is a shadow of its former self. Cellphone data tells the tale. As WW reported earlier this month on wweek.com, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, used GPS data to see how many people were returning to businesses, bars and restaurants in 62 downtowns around the county as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. In the latest period, March through May of this year, Portland came in 60th, with a recovery value of 41% compared with pre-pandemic activity. Only San Francisco (31%) and Cleveland (36%) fared worse.
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Yard of the Month

The Canby Garden Club concludes its 2022 honors with the home of Manuel Santiago Lopez and his banana treeThe Canby Garden Club wraps up its 2022 Yard of the Month series with the home of Manuel Santiago Lopez and Catalina Cruz de Santiago. The home at 1212 N. Grant St., is a testament to Lopez's exposure to agriculture in his younger years and has earned him the September Yard of the Month Award. "I migrated from Mexico and have been part of this neighborhood for 20 years," Lopez said. "Growing up in Mexico I was surrounded by agriculture. Through...
CANBY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Molalla, OR
Government
City
Canby, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Molalla, OR
KXL

It’s All About the Beagles in Oregon and Washington!

By now you’ve likely seen the pictures of the cute pictures of the 4000 Beagles that were rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. 80 of them arrived in at the Humane Society in Oregon this week, 60 in Portland and 20 in Salem. 15 of them went to the Humane Society of Southwest Washington in Vancouver. They are being adopted out, a few at a time as shelter staff and veterinarians make sure they have the shots and care they need to go to their “forever homes”.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Weekend Trip: Searching for Small-Town Charm in Silverton

It’s nearly impossible not to be charmed by Silverton, which lies about 30 minutes east of Salem in the heart of the Willamette Valley. Century-old brick buildings compose the compact, walkable downtown core—and many of those façades are adorned with murals that reflect the community’s past. Silver Creek runs north to south at the western edge of downtown, and is best viewed from several restaurant patios overlooking the water, or from a pedestrian pathway that looks like a miniature covered bridge.
traveloregon.com

A Legacy of Oregon Pie

Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
SALEM, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, Canby fire & police

A look at the calls responded to by Canby and Molalla police and fire departments over the last weeksMolalla Police Aug. 8 Traffic stops: 4 1:15 a.m.: Community contact at East Ross Street and North Molalla Avenue 1:16 a.m.: Assault complaint reported on Shirley Street 8:03 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on South Cole Avenue 9:26 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on May Street 10:12 a.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue 10:13 a.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue 11:06 a.m.: Theft complaint reported on West Main...
CANBY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#Art Festival#Art Gallery#Gun Club#S Molalla Forest Road#Bridging Cultures
Lake Oswego Review

People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun

The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
kptv.com

Portland grocery demands action after 4th break-in

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A southeast Portland grocery store is cleaning up after a Friday night break-in – the fourth in several weeks. Ashwin Chhetri manages his father’s store, 82 Powell Deli & Grocery, at 8201 Southeast Powell Blvd. Saturday morning, Chhetri was yet again making notes on...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Day Trip: Playing Tourist Across the Border in Vancouver, Wash.

Ah, Vancouver. If it’s not being confused with the city in Canada, it’s constantly compared to Portland. And yet, there’s no better thing to do when you’re on the Washington side of the Columbia River than to look back at Oregon, and boy, does Vancouver know it. The city’s business and tourist energy is focused hard on its waterfront, which offers both a great view of Mount Hood and the hills of Forest Park.
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Germany
pdxfoodpress.com

Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?

I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Remembering the Yacolt Burn of 1902

Almost 120 years ago, a collective of small fires, known as the Yacolt Burn, killed 65 people after the blaze spread across 500,000 acres between Sept. 8 and Sept. 12, 1902. The fires were fueled by unusually dry conditions. It spanned the Lewis River, Wind River and Columbia River Gorge and became known as the largest forest fire in Washington’s recorded history.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Mollala Pioneer

College Life

A look at local students who have earned degrees or other academic honors at college - Aug. 24, 2022Molalla woman earns Parks University degree Jacqueline Freeman recently earned her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration/management from Park University at the end of spring 2022. She graduated from the school's flagship campus in Parkville, Missouri. In all, she was one of 963 students to graduate. Wassom earns degree from UW-Madison April Wassom, of Molalla, recently received her college degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during commencement exercises on May 13-14. She earned a Master of physician assistant studies, physician assistant....
MOLALLA, OR
kptv.com

Dog rescued from cliff in Estacada after three days

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A family is expressing their gratitude to the city of Estacada after rescuers saved their dog after it fell off the side of a cliff. Flora is a 9-year-old chihuahua, who fell about 40 feet before being stuck near the 211-bridge. On Friday, Diane and Robert were on a road trip to Southern Oregon; during their drive, they had to pull over in Estacada to fix their RV. That’s when Flora snuck out.
ESTACADA, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Have the End of Summer Blues? Check Out These Concerts at the Oregon State Fair

Psst: the lineup at the Salem fairgrounds includes the Beach Boys, TLC, and Shaggy, to name a few. The Oregon State Fair is not just all carnival rides, corn dogs, and cotton candy. Somewhere in between the rodeo show and the chocolate cake contest at the fairgrounds in Salem, some big-name bands (sans a few original members) will be taking to the stage. From August 29 through September 5, you can croon along (unabashedly) to some of your favorite tunes while ignoring the snide comments from your kids. Here’s the lowdown on who’s playing and when.
SALEM, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, OR
244
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Molalla Pioneer is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.molallapioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy