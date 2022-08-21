College Life

A look at local students who have earned degrees or other academic honors at college - Aug. 24, 2022

Molalla woman earns Parks University degree

Jacqueline Freeman recently earned her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration/management from Park University at the end of spring 2022. She graduated from the school's flagship campus in Parkville, Missouri. In all, she was one of 963 students to graduate.

Wassom earns degree from UW-Madison

April Wassom, of Molalla, recently received her college degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during commencement exercises on May 13-14.

She earned a Master of physician assistant studies, physician assistant.

Canby's Guimont earns degree at Wyoming

Canby's Mary A. Guimont earned her Bachelor of Science and certification degree from the University of Wyoming as a summer semester graduate recently.

Locals make EOU spring term dean's list

Students with local ties were named to the spring 2022 dean's list at Eastern Oregon University recently. To make the list, students had to maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale with a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework.

Those students were:

Hubbard: Samantha Baylie and Ireland Mooney.

Woodburn: Elizabeth Hanson.

A group of local residents make Pacific dean's list

Several students with local ties were recently named to the Pacific University dean's list for spring term 2022.

The Pacific dean's list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific's colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.

Those students were:

Canby: K'den McMullin, Imani Robinson and Chase Rumpca.

Molalla: Brice Sperl and Jenna Sween.

Mulino: Gillian Mead.

Canby woman makes dean's list at Wyoming

Canby's Lillian Joan Guimont was named to the University of Wyoming dean's list for spring semester 2022. To make the list, students above the freshman level must earn at grade point average of 3.4 or better. Freshmen must earn a 3.25 or better.

