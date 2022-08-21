ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molalla, OR

College Life

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aIzA8_0hPMXj9r00 A look at local students who have earned degrees or other academic honors at college - Aug. 24, 2022

Molalla woman earns Parks University degree

Jacqueline Freeman recently earned her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration/management from Park University at the end of spring 2022. She graduated from the school's flagship campus in Parkville, Missouri. In all, she was one of 963 students to graduate.

Wassom earns degree from UW-Madison

April Wassom, of Molalla, recently received her college degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during commencement exercises on May 13-14.

She earned a Master of physician assistant studies, physician assistant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hPMXj9r00

Canby's Guimont earns degree at Wyoming

Canby's Mary A. Guimont earned her Bachelor of Science and certification degree from the University of Wyoming as a summer semester graduate recently.

Locals make EOU spring term dean's list

Students with local ties were named to the spring 2022 dean's list at Eastern Oregon University recently. To make the list, students had to maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale with a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework.

Those students were:

Hubbard: Samantha Baylie and Ireland Mooney.

Woodburn: Elizabeth Hanson.

A group of local residents make Pacific dean's list

Several students with local ties were recently named to the Pacific University dean's list for spring term 2022.

The Pacific dean's list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific's colleges of Arts & Sciences, Business and Education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours.

Those students were:

Canby: K'den McMullin, Imani Robinson and Chase Rumpca.

Molalla: Brice Sperl and Jenna Sween.

Mulino: Gillian Mead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCMpv_0hPMXj9r00

Canby woman makes dean's list at Wyoming

Canby's Lillian Joan Guimont was named to the University of Wyoming dean's list for spring semester 2022. To make the list, students above the freshman level must earn at grade point average of 3.4 or better. Freshmen must earn a 3.25 or better.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla skate project gets financial infusion

With help from the 'Mayor's Mafia' logo and fundraising, the Sk8 Molalla group recently received $1,400.In pursuit of building a skate park in Molalla, Mayor Scott Keyser thought it would be fun to use his new 'Mayor's Mafia' logo as a way to jumpstart interest and funding for the project. The fundraising effort, using the logo on hats, hoodies and T-shirts, has earned $1,411, which has been used to assist the Sk8 Molalla group, which is chaired by Rae Botsford. Recently, Eric Vermillion of Molalla Cares presented Botsford with the check for more than $1,400 to get the project — and eventual skate park — off and rolling. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Canby, Molalla briefs

A look at events and activities happening in and around the Canby and Molalla areas - the Aug. 24, 2022 issueCanby class of '87 slate reunion The Canby High School class of 1987 will be holding its 35th high school reunion from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Canby Rod and Gun Club, 25011 S. Molalla Forest Road. For more information or to register, contact Tia Palafox at tia.dube@gmail.com. Bridging Cultures sets final two summer events Bridging Cultures has two events left thissummer. The first will be on Aug. 27 at Locust Street Park. The second will...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

People unite! Oregon State Fair arrives, it's time to have fun

The fair in Salem, Aug. 26-Sept. 5, includes a carnival, animals, vendors, concerts and more.At a time when we are continuing to reunite following an uncertain two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest events in the state arrives to help out. The Oregon State Fair takes place Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. There'll be carnival fun, animals, pavilion events, plenty of vendors and concerts. Here are some talking points among friends as you consider attending the 157th Oregon State Fair: Fair hours Hours for the Oregon State Fair...
OREGON STATE
Mollala Pioneer

MHS sophomore takes his turn in the fair show ring

4-H member Henry May is enjoying the regimen of participating in the county fair with his hog, Ham Solo The force is strong with this one. At least that's what Molalla High School sophomore Henry May hopes when he is working with and caring for his hog, Ham Solo. May is one of a slew of young people working the barns at this year's Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo, making sure their llamas, cows, goats and swine are properly cared for and ready for the show ring. It's something May said he's enjoying. "I've been showing in 4-H...
MOLALLA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mulino, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Molalla, OR
Education
State
Missouri State
City
Molalla, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Aurora research facility slates innovations conference

The North Willamette Research & Extension Center will host the Ag Innovation Conference for the first time.Researchers, agriculture industry leaders and producers will descend on the North Willamette Research & Extension Center Sept. 22-23 for the 5th Annual Ag Innovations Conference, taking place for the first time in Oregon's Willamette Valley. Located just outside of Aurora, Oregon State University's North Willamette Research and Extension Center (NWREC) is organizing and hosting the 2022 AIC. Started in 2014 in California, the AIC provides a platform for stakeholders across various research institutions and agricultural industries to share the latest technological advances...
AURORA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Canby, county revel in the fair

From seeing animals to hunting down a sugary elephant ear, folks flocked to this year's eventWarm and sultry, with just a hint of breeze, seemed to be just fine with folks flowing through the gates of the Clackamas County Fair and Canby Rodeo this week. The fair, an annual staple on the area's activity slate, had to deal with some very warm temperatures early on, but that didn't seem to stanch the flow of fairgoers who enjoyed food, music and fun. "We have been coming to this thing (the fair) for at least 25 years now," Canby's Floyd Hammack...
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla River schools ready for registration

Online registration is up and running, and back-to-school nights are planned on all the district's campuses.With August in full swing, it's time to start preparing for another school year -- and the Molalla River School District is ready to help. As in prior years, the district will be using the online registration system (ParentVUE) for enrolling new students to the district. Annually, the district asks that returning families verify their students' information through their ParentVUE accounts. Building office staff will be returning the week of Aug. 15 and families can complete applications on site if needed. Contact the...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Portland area set to sizzle this week as heat builds

Much of the Western United States should be close to 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Summertime heat is set to build across the West as a gradual shift in the weather pattern occurs the week of Aug. 15. Forecasters say temperatures will climb steadily between 10 and 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average in the upcoming days in Portland, as well as Medford and Seattle. "Much like recent hot stretches, this will be caused by a large bulge in the jet stream, acting to keep the storm track lifted north and allowing temperatures to surge in the...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Life#Park University#College Degree#K12#Parks University#Wassom#Uw Madison April#Wyoming Canby#The University Of Wyoming#Eastern Oregon University#Pacific Dean#The Pacific University
Mollala Pioneer

Bob's Red Mill: Employee owners boost retention, recruitment

CEO Trey Winthrop: Oregon businesses are facing historic labor shortages, but employee stock ownership plans can help.Businesses in Oregon and across the country are facing historic labor shortages. In a new report, the Oregon Workforce and Talent Development Board called the state's labor market "highly unusual," with 84% of businesses reporting difficulties finding workers. As businesses try to fill open positions, workers are growing more concerned about the cost of inflation, how to save for retirement, and their overall quality of life. With unemployment at record lows, workers are expecting more out of their employers. While many employers are finding...
OREGON STATE
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, Canby fire & police

A look at the calls responded to by Canby and Molalla police and fire departments over the last weeksMolalla Police Aug. 8 Traffic stops: 4 1:15 a.m.: Community contact at East Ross Street and North Molalla Avenue 1:16 a.m.: Assault complaint reported on Shirley Street 8:03 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on South Cole Avenue 9:26 a.m.: Parking complaint reported on May Street 10:12 a.m.: Public assist on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue 10:13 a.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue 11:06 a.m.: Theft complaint reported on West Main...
CANBY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Small Farm School for beginners set for September

Clackamas Community College event, aimed at new small-acreage farmers, will offer classes, information on how to succeedSmall Farm School, an educational program for small-acreage farmers, is taking registrations for its Sept. 12 event at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City. Small Farm School is aimed at beginning small-scale commercial farmers in the Willamette Valley. Workshop topics include poultry processing, no-till farming, winter vegetable crop planning, funding opportunities, land access, disaster preparedness, dry farming, soil health, renewable energy options and more. Featured presenters include Jen Aron of Blue Raven Farm, Mike Guebert of Terra Farma, and Mia Devine of Spark Northwest. Small Farm School is a collaboration between OSU Extension, Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District, Clackamas Community College, Friends of Family Farmers, and Rogue Farm Corps. Early bird registration is open through Aug. 30. There is an $80 registration fee for adults and reduced registration for college students. Scholarships are available for farmers who are veterans, Black, Indigenous or farmers of color. Registration covers class materials, morning refreshments and lunch. Pre-registration is required. Class offerings and registration details can be found . {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla getting ready to 'celebrate'

Celebrate Molalla and Molalla Heritage Apple Festival will offer plenty of food and fun to finish the summerMolalla is getting ready to send summer on its way in grand style with a pair of community celebrations wrapped into one fun, daylong event. Celebrate Molalla 2022 will return for its fifth year Aug. 27, filling the streets of Molalla with music, food and fun. The event will stretch south from 3rd Street to the Molalla Museum complex and will host more than 150 vendors. There will be free children's crafts and activities, artists, artisans, antiques, locally crafted products, as well as an expanded food court, music, cornhole tournament, car show and a beer and wine garden. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Apple Festival In conjunction with Celebrate Molalla, the Molalla Heritage Apple Festival returns Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event gets rolling at the Molalla Area Historical Society, 620 S. Molalla Ave. This year's festival will feature music, artisan vendors, apple pies, apple cider from Bauman Farms, live history demonstrations and activities for children. {loadposition sub-article-01}
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas County board expands emergency authority

Split vote arises from faulty printing of primary ballots and extra efforts; critics call change an overreach.Clackamas County commissioners have extended their authority to intervene in emergencies when they decide another public official is falling short in carrying out duties. The commissioners split 3-2 on a vote Aug. 11 to approve changes in the county code that will take effect immediately. Voting for the changes after an hourlong discussion and hearing were board Chair Tootie Smith, Commissioners Sonya Fischer and Martha Schrader. Voting against were Commissioners Paul Savas and Mark Shull. The issue arose after faulty printed bar codes required...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Ball rolling on new Molalla police facility

City Manager Dan Huff hopes a new 17,500 square-foot facility will be built by 2024 Correction: Mackenzie Inc. architecture and engineering firm is based in Portland. A new police facility is slated to take the spot of the now-shuttered Molalla Bowl in just a couple of years. The Molalla Police Department has shared a space with the city hall since the '70s, back when the city's population was around 2,000 people. Since then, the population has skyrocketed fivefold. The number of officers on staff has increased as well. From 11 officers in 2013 to 17 today, making the current 2,000...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla tries to balance $40M price tag on wastewater plant

Construction on the city's new SBR wastewater treatment plant will be finished by Oct. 2025As Molalla city officials confront the city's exponential population growth, officials say the city's wastewater system is a top-level priority, not only for citizens' safety, but their wallets. The city is in the process of constructing a new "mechanical" treatment plant, which City Manager Dan Huff said is slated to be finished by October 2025. The city currently utilizes a "lagoon system" for its wastewater treatment process, which means pond-like basins receive, hold, and treat wastewater for part of the year. "We treat it and clean...
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla SD makes hire

Robin Shobe has been tabbed to take on director of student services role for the coming school yearThe Molalla River School District recently announced the hiring of Dr. Robin Shobe as the district's director of student services. She will begin this new position at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. As director of student services, Shobe will be responsible for district leadership in key areas like special education, nursing and school counseling. Shobe comes to Molalla from the Clackamas Education Service District (CESD), where she served as the assistant special education service director and the coordinator for the Life Enrichment...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Creative exhibits will inspire fairgoers in Clackamas County

Something for everyone, from baked goods to quilts, is coming to the event center in CanbyIt's time to "See the old and new in 2022" at the Clackamas County Fair opening Aug. 16 and continuing through Aug. 20. There is so much to choose from: livestock, live entertainment, rodeo events, a carnival, food vendors and more. But after seeing the alpacas, piglets and chickens, and chowing down on fair food, be sure to check out the Creative Exhibits in the air-conditioned Main Pavilion. These include the Kitchen Cupboard, photography, quilts, hobby hall, textiles and wool. Floral entries may be seen...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla drivers: Prepare for Highway 213 detours

Development work between Toliver and Main Street expected to divert traffic for about two weeks in September.A two-week closure along Highway 213 in Molalla will run Sept. 6-20 between Toliver Road and Main Street. The developer of the property off Highway 213 in Molalla where Tractor Supply Co. is located, Hix-Snedeker, will be constructing improvements along the highway required as part of the development efforts. The improvements include constructing a new left-turn lane for southbound traffic on Highway 213 to increase safety for turning vehicles and construction of a new sidewalk along the business on Highway 213. ...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla residents enjoy National Night Out

The national program held in Clark Park gives locals and first responders a chance to connectMolalla residents had a chance to meet and greet one another and members of the Molalla Police Department Tuesday during the National Night Out event in town. This year's event was held in a new location — Clark Park — which offered more shade and better parking options, all of which seemed to elicit a positive response from those who attended. "Attendance was higher than in years past, which demonstrates our community's support," Molalla Police Sgt. Curt Kessler said. "NNO is an opportunity for the public...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Oregon City Santa marries on Christmas tree farm in Molalla

Newly christened Mrs. Claus, who also works as a nurse, celebrates with Oak Grove reception.Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus' wedding showed how far Santa, also known as Keith McDonley, has bounced back after a bout of COVID that included 62 days in the hospital. Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus married on Christmas tree farm in Molalla, and their Christmas-themed reception dinner took place at Gray Gables Estate in Oak Grove on Aug. 8. Their event served as the anniversary celebration of McDonley's "Christmas miracle last August," when he came out of a coma. McDonley, known as Milwaukie...
OREGON CITY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, OR
243
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Molalla Pioneer is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.molallapioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy