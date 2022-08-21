Two years to the day after a Kenosha Police officer shot his nephew; sparking national attention, protests and unrest, Justin Blake is suing Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, deputies and others over an Blake’s arrest and subsequent treatment he referred to as torture. In the lawsuit, Justin Blake claims he was silently protesting outside the Kenosha Public Safety Building when Kenosha sheriff’s deputies arrested him and two others. The protests followed the January 2021 decision by the Kenosha County District Attorney to not file criminal charges against Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Blake’s nephew, Jacob, in August 2020. After his April 2021 arrest, the lawsuit contends, Blake claimed deputies retaliated for him exercising his right to remain silent. He said in the lawsuit deputies forced him into an emergency restraint chair for several hours.”When the KSD officers could not force Mr. Blake to speak or answer any questions, another John Doe officer said, ‘Put him in the damn chair!’ ” the lawsuit alleges.” As a result of the excessive force deployed by Defendant John Doe Officers, Mr. Blake suffered permanent damage and substantial injuries throughout his body including to his neck, back, and shoulders,” the 26-page suit continued. “After being snatched around and being put in this chair, I ended up with a torn rotator cuff. I’m not sure if they’ve identified whether my neck was fractured or what is going on behind my neck,” Blake told 12 News Investigative reporter Hillary Mintz ahead of Tuesday’s filing. READ THE LAWSUITBlake is seeking an order finding his constitutional rights were violated, having all arrest records and fingerprints related to the incident permanently deleted, as well as monetary damages to be decided by the court.A spokesperson for Sheriff Beth did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suit. It is unclear if the Beth or the department’s legal team have reviewed the document. Generally, attorneys for law enforcement and agency officials declined to comment on pending litigation. The lawsuit comes two years to the day since Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake seven times. The Kenosha County District Attorney, in January 2021, declined to file criminal charges against Sheskey after an independent investigation.Sheskey is still with the department on desk duty, 12 News previously reported.This is a developing story and will be updated.

