John Whitefoot
3d ago
They never want to mention turning down.federal help from the president when he first offered it. Governor Evers was quoted for saying we don't need your help, but we will take covid money. When he finally did except the help from the marshals, the violence ended. But let's keep that quiet.
seehafernews.com
Republican Candidate For Governor Blames Opponent For Kenosha Riots
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says he blames his opponent for the deadly and destructive riots in Kenosha two years ago. He says Tony Evers’ response to the crisis is “perhaps his largest failure.”. Michels says he would have sent in the National Guard. He visited Kenosha...
WISN
Wisconsin inmates sue Gov. Tony Evers over delays
MILWAUKEE — Eight people in Wisconsin county jails are suing Gov. Tony Evers and the state Public Defender’s Office citing delays in getting counsel appointed. The suit was filed Tuesday in Brown County but lists plaintiffs from across the state. Mindy Norton's boyfriend Dwight Moore of Milwaukee is...
2 years after Jacob Blake shooting: Acknowledgment and elections
Two years ago today, Jacob Blake was shot by a police officer in Kenosha. Blake survived but was left partially paralyzed.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Voting begins Wednesday for 2022 Best of Kenosha County contest | News
To our readers: The nomination period for our Best of Kenosha County program is over and the community feedback was incredible. We received 42,019 nominations and 5,304 people participated. Our team had a chance to review the nominations and will move on to the voting round. In the voting round,...
2 years after Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake, uncle sues sheriff over excessive force
Justin Blake claims he was silently protesting in April of last year when officers arrested him.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jacob Blake’s uncle sues Kenosha Co. Sheriff over “torture” after 2021 arrest
Two years to the day after a Kenosha Police officer shot his nephew; sparking national attention, protests and unrest, Justin Blake is suing Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, deputies and others over an Blake’s arrest and subsequent treatment he referred to as torture. In the lawsuit, Justin Blake claims he was silently protesting outside the Kenosha Public Safety Building when Kenosha sheriff’s deputies arrested him and two others. The protests followed the January 2021 decision by the Kenosha County District Attorney to not file criminal charges against Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Blake’s nephew, Jacob, in August 2020. After his April 2021 arrest, the lawsuit contends, Blake claimed deputies retaliated for him exercising his right to remain silent. He said in the lawsuit deputies forced him into an emergency restraint chair for several hours.”When the KSD officers could not force Mr. Blake to speak or answer any questions, another John Doe officer said, ‘Put him in the damn chair!’ ” the lawsuit alleges.” As a result of the excessive force deployed by Defendant John Doe Officers, Mr. Blake suffered permanent damage and substantial injuries throughout his body including to his neck, back, and shoulders,” the 26-page suit continued. “After being snatched around and being put in this chair, I ended up with a torn rotator cuff. I’m not sure if they’ve identified whether my neck was fractured or what is going on behind my neck,” Blake told 12 News Investigative reporter Hillary Mintz ahead of Tuesday’s filing. READ THE LAWSUITBlake is seeking an order finding his constitutional rights were violated, having all arrest records and fingerprints related to the incident permanently deleted, as well as monetary damages to be decided by the court.A spokesperson for Sheriff Beth did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suit. It is unclear if the Beth or the department’s legal team have reviewed the document. Generally, attorneys for law enforcement and agency officials declined to comment on pending litigation. The lawsuit comes two years to the day since Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake seven times. The Kenosha County District Attorney, in January 2021, declined to file criminal charges against Sheskey after an independent investigation.Sheskey is still with the department on desk duty, 12 News previously reported.This is a developing story and will be updated.
empowerwisconsin.org
Remembering the Kenosha riots: ‘It didn’t have to be this way’
MADISON — The first night of the Kenosha riots, two years ago today, was bad. But things were about to get much worse. A lot of Kenosha residents and business owners understood that. It’s a shame Gov. Tony Evers didn’t. But then again, the governor was too...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Interactive overdose map visualizes evolving public health crisis
More than homicides or car accidents, communities across Milwaukee County have endured worsening waves of drug overdose deaths. Last year 644 people died of a drug-related cause in the county, eclipsing the 544 lives lost in 2020. Over the last decade, drug overdose deaths have steadily increased with records set year after year. It’s a crisis which is becoming more complex and more lethal, and continues to evolve.
wuwm.com
Evers, Michels and the competition for Wisconsin's blue-collar voters
One path to victory in the race for Wisconsin Governor this year is winning over the most blue collar voters. So, Democratic incumbent Tony Evers campaigned in West Allis Monday, a mostly blue-collar suburb that went for him over Republican Scott Walker by about four percentage points in the November, 2018 vote for governor.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine inmate accused of trying to choke out another inmate | Crime and Courts
RACINE — A Racine inmate has been accused of trying to choke out another inmate. Michael L. Wells Jr., 28, of the 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners. According to a criminal complaint:. On Aug. 16, an investigator with the...
CBS 58
Bristol man in custody, accused of possession and delivery of narcotics
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Bristol man was taken into custody after being accused of possessing and delivering various amounts of narcotics including fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. On Aug. 16, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Drug Operations Group, conducted an investigation into Sanford A. Hill. Officials took Hill into...
WEAU-TV 13
Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin
TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
WISN
UPDATE: Plans for marijuana dispensary near Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrawn
RICHMOND, Ill. — Developers who planned to build a marijuana dispensary just steps from the Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrew their petition after public opposition, according to Richmond, Illinois officials. Neighbors told 12 News they were not fighting the dispensary itself, but the location on the road from Wisconsin. The proposed...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin health officials warn of increased overdose risk
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Health departments across Wisconsin are warning residents about an increased risk of overdose from opioid use. Data from the Milwaukee County medical examiner shows from 2018 to 2021, fatal overdoses increased by 68%, from 364 to 613. The West Allis Fire Department sends the first...
Three killed in Wisconsin crash between semi, SUV
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a crash between an SUV and semi in south-central Wisconsin. According to the State Patrol, two people in a Jeep Cherokee were northbound on Highway Z in Adams County near Friendship Monday afternoon and had stopped at the Highway 21 intersection. The Jeep driver began pulling slowly onto Highway 21 when it was struck by the semi which swerved and rolled into a ditch.
WISN
Northridge owners scramble to comply with judge's order
MILWAUKEE — Five weeks ahead of a hearing that could determine whether the city of Milwaukee will be allowed to tear down the former Northridge Mall, the owners of the site are stepping up efforts to show they haven’t abandoned the property. Since last week, a fence has...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Retired Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland dies at age 95 | Local Government
Retired Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland, a leading Catholic liberal who pushed for social justice and increased power for women in the church before he resigned amid a sex and financial scandal, has died. hey what 95. A classically trained musician who spoke multiple languages, Weakland died overnight at Clement Manor...
CBS 58
Racine students lock cellphones away for class
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- "Put your phone down and pay attention." Parents and teachers around the world have said it or thought it at one time or another. But St. Catherine's High School in Racine is doing something about it. Principal Michael Arendt says the idea is bringing engagement from students back in the classroom.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
18th and Villa homicide; Racine woman sentenced
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting. Angela Scheit, 40, pleaded guilty on Aug. 12 to second-degree reckless homicide after previously pleading not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. According to a criminal complaint, officers found Scheit in front...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County drug arrest, man charged
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. – A Bristol man has been charged with more than a dozen counts after an Aug. 16 drug arrest. Prosecutors accuse 48-year-old Sanford Hill of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and fentanyl, among other drug-related crimes. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said its Kenosha Drug...
