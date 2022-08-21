Read full article on original website
Jack Petersen Obituary (1941 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI
KENOSHA – Jack Lee Petersen, age 81, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 12, 1941 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was a lifelong resident of the city. His parents were William S. and Valiere M. (Anderson) Petersen. He attended local schools and graduated from Bradford High School in 1959.
Milwaukee restaurant Jackson Grill steakhouse on south side to reopen
Jackson Grill steakhouse on Mitchell Street is likely reopening under new ownership later this year or in early 2023. Milwaukee restaurateur Andrew Radjenovich, who opened Saloon on Calhoun and helps run 4th Base Restaurant on 51st Street and West National Avenue, said he is in the process of purchasing the building and getting the licenses to reopen Jackson Grill.
ACTS to show ‘Wonder’ at Back to School outdoor movie night Aug. 26
Grab your popcorn, and blankets for an outdoor movie night! Active Catholic Teens in Service (ACTS) Racine Youth Ministry is bringing the community together for one last hurrah before the school year starts. Families in the Racine area are welcome to join the ministry on Aug. 26. The movie “Wonder” will play starting at 7:30 pm at the St. Patrick Church Courtyard, 1111 Douglas Ave. in Racine.
Racine inmate accused of trying to choke out another inmate | Crime and Courts
RACINE — A Racine inmate has been accused of trying to choke out another inmate. Michael L. Wells Jr., 28, of the 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners. According to a criminal complaint:. On Aug. 16, an investigator with the...
Interactive overdose map visualizes evolving public health crisis
More than homicides or car accidents, communities across Milwaukee County have endured worsening waves of drug overdose deaths. Last year 644 people died of a drug-related cause in the county, eclipsing the 544 lives lost in 2020. Over the last decade, drug overdose deaths have steadily increased with records set year after year. It’s a crisis which is becoming more complex and more lethal, and continues to evolve.
BF/WB girls tennis takes on University School of Milwaukee, Badger sweeps Wilmot Union, Kenosha Tremper | Sports
No. 1 – Angela Wang, University School-Milwaukee def. Jameson Gregory, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0. No. 2 – Aubrey Jayne, University School-Milwaukee def. Lauren Decker, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 – Wynter Maitland, University School-Milwaukee def. Brooke Peyer, Big Foot, 6-0, 6-0. People are also reading…. No....
Retired Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland dies at age 95 | Local Government
Retired Milwaukee Archbishop Rembert Weakland, a leading Catholic liberal who pushed for social justice and increased power for women in the church before he resigned amid a sex and financial scandal, has died. hey what 95. A classically trained musician who spoke multiple languages, Weakland died overnight at Clement Manor...
Voting begins Wednesday for 2022 Best of Kenosha County contest | News
To our readers: The nomination period for our Best of Kenosha County program is over and the community feedback was incredible. We received 42,019 nominations and 5,304 people participated. Our team had a chance to review the nominations and will move on to the voting round. In the voting round,...
Milwaukee driver who killed 71-year-old going 94 mph, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE – A Milwaukee man who is a felon was speeding and had a gun in his vehicle when he caused a crash near Fond du Lac and Congress Aug. 12 that killed a 71-year-old man. He was out on signature bond in another case at the time. Vincent...
Milwaukee has biggest drop in apartment rental rates of major U.S. metro areas
Median monthly rents for apartments in the Milwaukee metro area fell 9.8% in July, year-over-year, the steepest decline of the largest 50 metro areas in the nation, according to a new report from Seattle-based real estate brokerage Redfin. At $1,686, the median monthly rent in July for apartments in the Milwaukee metro area was 9th lowest of the 50 largest US metro areas, according to the report. The Kansas City area had the lowest rents at $1,456 and Nassau County, New York had the highest rents at $4,209. Milwaukee was one of only three metro areas with declining year-over-year apartment rental rates in July. The others were Minneapolis, down 8.1% to $1,748, and Baltimore, down 0.3% to $2,050. The metro area with the highest year-over-year increase in median apartment rental rates in July was Cincinnati, which rose 31.4% to $1,750. The national median asking rent in July was up 14% year-over-year to $2,032. That’s the smallest annual increase since November. “Big rent hikes may finally be coming to an end as landlords adjust to waning tenant budgets that are being strained by the rising cost of groceries, gas and other regular expenses,” said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. “Still, rents are increasing faster than overall inflation, which has started to ease. We expect rental growth to continue to slow, but markets with strong job growth and limited new housing construction, like New York and Seattle, will likely continue to experience large rent increases.”
Kenosha County drug arrest, man charged
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. – A Bristol man has been charged with more than a dozen counts after an Aug. 16 drug arrest. Prosecutors accuse 48-year-old Sanford Hill of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and fentanyl, among other drug-related crimes. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said its Kenosha Drug...
Here is today’s weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Racine, WI | Weather
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We’ll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indices are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Racine area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
