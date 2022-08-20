Read full article on original website
FOX 11 Top 11: Bay Port stays on top; Neenah enters rankings
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One week into the regular season and already there was a top five upset among FOX 11 Top 11 teams. Last week, then-No. 4 De Pere was handled by Neenah 46-7 in the teams' season opener and with that De Pere has been replaced by Neenah in the rankings.
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
spectrumnews1.com
'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
waterfallrecord.com
Wequiock Falls, Wisconsin
I thought I had posted about Wequiock Falls earlier in the year, but here we are. In June, we went to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and ended up in the “thumb” of the UP. I was trying to decide how to get home and figured I would take the ferry from Manitowoc, WI to Ludington, MI. We drove down to Green Bay for the night. I knew there were a few waterfalls in the area.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Big Pond breaking records for summer salmon Green Bay man wins top Kewaunee/Door County tourney prize
A 40-pound salmon and two state records in a week’s time are among the summer’s top fish tales so far on Lake Michigan. Minnesota anglers reeled in two of the three, including a 44-inch, 40.4-pound Chinook caught July 31 on an Algoma charter boat. It is believed to...
milwaukeemag.com
A Legendary Architect’s Last Design Is Being Built in Wisconsin
Helmut Jahn wanted to create a new landmark. The legendary postmodernist architect – known for the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago, among many other buildings – was tapped by the Pritzker Military Museum & Library to design a new storage facility in 2018. Pritzker’s Chicago home was running out of room for its collection of over 100,000 military artifacts and was looking to an open site northwest of Kenosha to expand.
wearegreenbay.com
‘I was just trying to have a good time’: Man from Texas arrested after firing gun at Green Bay bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing five charges after he allegedly ‘bragged’ about his new gun and later fired it outside a bar on West Mason Street. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 20 around 2:45 a.m. officers were sent to TNT Bar for a reported suspicious situation. Two gunshots reportedly came from the parking lot, and the person who made the call overheard a man from Texas ‘bragging about his new gun’.
The Legacy Hotel bringing a new form of luxury to Green Bay
Mother, son duo is working to bring a new form of luxury to Green Bay that the area has never seen before, and give back to the community they love.
Abandoned Wisconsin Estate Is Incomplete, Massive, A Little Creepy, And You Can Hike It
This uninhabited island in Door County Wisconsin was supposed to be a luxurious playland for an early 20th century millionaire. Chester Thordarson was an Icelandic-born inventor that eventually came to live in Chicago. Thordarson was responsible for hundreds of electrical patents including those that help run our power grids today.
wearegreenbay.com
Artstreet kicks off this weekend at new location, now in Ashwaubenon
(WFRV) – From sand to sculptures, music and more Artstreet gets underway this weekend. Local 5 Live gets a preview from the new location, Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon with details on one of the premiere art festivals in the Midwest. Artstreet runs August 26 – 28 at Ashwaubomay Park,...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Want to watch Friday’s high school football game? Don’t be duped by a scam livestream account
KAUKAUNA — Technology has made it easier than ever to catch a livestream broadcast of a Kaukauna Ghosts’ football game, but beware: online scammers are flooding social media with fake livestream accounts. The explosion of scam accounts has prompted with WIAA to issue a public warning this week.
Fox11online.com
Man driving home from Packers game arrested for 4th OWI
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man who told troopers he was headed home from the Green Bay Packers game was arrested on suspicion of his fourth drunken driving offense Friday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says around 10:30 p.m., officials received a complaint about a vehicle headed south on Interstate 41 in Winnebago County. A state trooper saw the minivan drift from its lane near the Lake Butte des Morts bridge in Oshkosh. The trooper tried to pull the minivan over, but it continued, getting off at Highway 21 and turning in to a parking lot on N. Westhaven Drive.
Effort underway to help GB residents impacted by flooding on city's east side
Green Bay's Common Council unanimously approved a $250,000 American Rescue Plan Act proposal to address flooding along Nicolet Drive.
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In Wisconsin
If there's one food Wisconsin is most known for, it's the butter burger. This perfect burger has a slightly toasted bun, fresh meat, and a generous smear of butter. Here are some of the best places where you can find butter burgers in the Badger State and remember, if you don't need a napkin, it's not a true butter burger.
whby.com
Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
Dousman Street in Green Bay temporarily closed
Dousman Street at the railroad crossing near the Fox River in Green Bay will be temporarily closed for railroad repair.
Not to Miss Magical Event at The Paine in Oshkosh Through October!
The Paine is giving us a great reason for a late bedtime this fall. The Nature of Light: An Exploration After Dark is an absolute must for your 2022 fall bucket list. The gorgeous illuminated installations give an immersive experience that will captivate visitors of all ages. Click for Details...
wuwm.com
Where passenger rail may be headed in Wisconsin—eventually
According to a newly-posted federal document, the Evers Administration is trying to help a private company keep alive the idea of commuter rail between Kenosha and Milwaukee. Last week, The Federal Transit Administration updated its website, to include a profile of the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) rail project, as provided this month by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
