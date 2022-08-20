ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

cw14online.com

FOX 11 Top 11: Bay Port stays on top; Neenah enters rankings

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One week into the regular season and already there was a top five upset among FOX 11 Top 11 teams. Last week, then-No. 4 De Pere was handled by Neenah 46-7 in the teams' season opener and with that De Pere has been replaced by Neenah in the rankings.
NEENAH, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
GREEN BAY, WI
waterfallrecord.com

Wequiock Falls, Wisconsin

I thought I had posted about Wequiock Falls earlier in the year, but here we are. In June, we went to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and ended up in the “thumb” of the UP. I was trying to decide how to get home and figured I would take the ferry from Manitowoc, WI to Ludington, MI. We drove down to Green Bay for the night. I knew there were a few waterfalls in the area.
GREEN BAY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

A Legendary Architect’s Last Design Is Being Built in Wisconsin

Helmut Jahn wanted to create a new landmark. The legendary postmodernist architect – known for the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago, among many other buildings – was tapped by the Pritzker Military Museum & Library to design a new storage facility in 2018. Pritzker’s Chicago home was running out of room for its collection of over 100,000 military artifacts and was looking to an open site northwest of Kenosha to expand.
CHICAGO, IL
wearegreenbay.com

‘I was just trying to have a good time’: Man from Texas arrested after firing gun at Green Bay bar

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing five charges after he allegedly ‘bragged’ about his new gun and later fired it outside a bar on West Mason Street. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on August 20 around 2:45 a.m. officers were sent to TNT Bar for a reported suspicious situation. Two gunshots reportedly came from the parking lot, and the person who made the call overheard a man from Texas ‘bragging about his new gun’.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man driving home from Packers game arrested for 4th OWI

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man who told troopers he was headed home from the Green Bay Packers game was arrested on suspicion of his fourth drunken driving offense Friday night. The Wisconsin State Patrol says around 10:30 p.m., officials received a complaint about a vehicle headed south on Interstate 41 in Winnebago County. A state trooper saw the minivan drift from its lane near the Lake Butte des Morts bridge in Oshkosh. The trooper tried to pull the minivan over, but it continued, getting off at Highway 21 and turning in to a parking lot on N. Westhaven Drive.
OSHKOSH, WI
whby.com

Green Bay woman convicted of setting her house on fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay woman who set fire to her own house reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Kari Seyler is convicted in Brown County Court on one count of Arson. Seyler started the fire in her home along S. Taylor Street back in March, claiming someone had broken in and robbed the place. After additional questioning, she admitted to starting the blaze.
GREEN BAY, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
wuwm.com

Where passenger rail may be headed in Wisconsin—eventually

According to a newly-posted federal document, the Evers Administration is trying to help a private company keep alive the idea of commuter rail between Kenosha and Milwaukee. Last week, The Federal Transit Administration updated its website, to include a profile of the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) rail project, as provided this month by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
MILWAUKEE, WI

