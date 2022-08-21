ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanSided

Western Kentucky Basketball: Hilltoppers get surprise pickup in Emmanuel Akot

In a surprise turnaround, transfer guard Emmanuel Akot went from being a Memphis commit to now a part of Western Kentucky Basketball. It’s been a whirlwind past couple of weeks for Western Kentucky Basketball. They lost former top-50 prospect, Zion Harmon, to the transfer portal, and also missed out on landing Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson to Kansa State. But they were suddenly able to land an impact player from the portal in Emmanuel Akot.
wnky.com

BG Ballpark hosts baseball card trade show

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you attended this weekend’s Hot Rods game, you might have walked away with some legendary baseball cards. Thanks to the Hot Rods’ support, young card traders set up shop in the BG Ballpark. The young entrepreneurs put their best cards on display,...
WBKO

“Welcome Back WKU Festival” tradition continues on the hill

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With classes back in session, WKU and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce hosted several partners and local businesses at their annual “Welcome Back WKU Festival” on Wednesday. The event allows students to get involved on campus and in the Bowling Green...
WBKO

Coolest day of the week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today will be pleasant, with relatively low humidity and below average temperatures. After widespread rain yesterday sunshine make a return for the start of the work week. Daytime highs will be comfortable in the low to mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions persist through the mid-week, but we’ll be warmer by then! Afternoon temperatures slowly inch their way up to near 90 degrees by Thursday and Friday. Stray showers are possible as we approach the end of the week and the weekend.
WBKO

WKU students reflect on first day back to school

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first day of school begins Monday, Aug. 22 at Western Kentucky University students . Many students used this time over the weekend to gather their last-minute school supplies and relax under the sun to prepare for a busy week ahead. One senior in particular...
WBKO

Sunny and Seasonable into Mid-week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a stormy Sunday, Monday featured quieter conditions with a good dose of sun to go with seasonably warm readings. This pattern continues for the next two days. Daytime highs will remain warm through the next several days, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Dry...
WBKO

Another gorgeous day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather you will love today!. Daytime highs will remain warm through the next several days, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Dry and sunny conditions persist through Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures slowly inch their way up to near 90 degrees by Thursday and Friday. Humidity won’t be all that high these next two days, but that changes toward the end of the week. Stray showers are possible as we approach the end of the week and the weekend.
WBKO

KY Secretary of State talks cons of recounts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State Michael Adams made a stop in Bowling Green to speak at The Barren River Area Development District. Adams commended officials on their work in their respective districts and discussed the upcoming election. While there, Adams spoke with WBKO about how recounts could...
wkdzradio.com

Five Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was northbound when it was struck by a tractor-trailer from behind at the Pembroke Road exit. Five people in the van were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
WBKO

Historic Sandford Duncan Inn to host Linkumpinch Bourbon tastings

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sandford Duncan Inn is now open for bourbon tastings and tours. Dueling Grounds Distillery is offering inn guests samplings of its Linkumpinch Bourbon named after the farm where duels were fought in the 1800s. “The partnership between the Sandford Duncan Inn and Dueling Grounds Distillery is...
WBKO

Maintenance project on Veterans Memorial set to start

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A preventive maintenance project on U.S. 68 Veterans Memorial in Bowling Green is set to begin this week. The project will be from the bridge over Jennings Creek to Old Barren River Road. Drivers should expect lane closures and a lower speed limit. The first...
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County

A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
WBKO

AARP honors organizations that helped with tornado relief

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Development District held their annual board meeting, during which they honored regional organizations that helped during the December tornadoes. The AARP Kentucky Volunteer State President, Charlotte Whittaker, was at the meeting to thank those who helped. The AARP Foundation was responsible...
WBKO

Logan County JROTC focusing on service learning and youth leadership

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The mission of Army JROTC is “To motivate young people to be better citizens” and Logan County has expanded that mission beyond the traditional high school. The Leadership Program is aimed at middle school students, 5th through 8th grades, interested in the JROTC experience....
LOGAN COUNTY, KY

