Western Kentucky Basketball: Hilltoppers get surprise pickup in Emmanuel Akot
In a surprise turnaround, transfer guard Emmanuel Akot went from being a Memphis commit to now a part of Western Kentucky Basketball. It’s been a whirlwind past couple of weeks for Western Kentucky Basketball. They lost former top-50 prospect, Zion Harmon, to the transfer portal, and also missed out on landing Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson to Kansa State. But they were suddenly able to land an impact player from the portal in Emmanuel Akot.
wnky.com
BG Ballpark hosts baseball card trade show
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you attended this weekend’s Hot Rods game, you might have walked away with some legendary baseball cards. Thanks to the Hot Rods’ support, young card traders set up shop in the BG Ballpark. The young entrepreneurs put their best cards on display,...
WBKO
“Welcome Back WKU Festival” tradition continues on the hill
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With classes back in session, WKU and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce hosted several partners and local businesses at their annual “Welcome Back WKU Festival” on Wednesday. The event allows students to get involved on campus and in the Bowling Green...
WBKO
Coolest day of the week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today will be pleasant, with relatively low humidity and below average temperatures. After widespread rain yesterday sunshine make a return for the start of the work week. Daytime highs will be comfortable in the low to mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions persist through the mid-week, but we’ll be warmer by then! Afternoon temperatures slowly inch their way up to near 90 degrees by Thursday and Friday. Stray showers are possible as we approach the end of the week and the weekend.
WBKO
WKU students reflect on first day back to school
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first day of school begins Monday, Aug. 22 at Western Kentucky University students . Many students used this time over the weekend to gather their last-minute school supplies and relax under the sun to prepare for a busy week ahead. One senior in particular...
WBKO
VIDEO: NAACP Kentucky State Convention to be held in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This September the Bowling Green-Warren County Chapter will be hosting the Kentucky NAACP’s state convention. The event will take place on Sept. 16-17 at WKU’s Student Downing Union. The event will be open to all NAACP members and guests. Attendees who are 25...
WBKO
Sunny and Seasonable into Mid-week!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a stormy Sunday, Monday featured quieter conditions with a good dose of sun to go with seasonably warm readings. This pattern continues for the next two days. Daytime highs will remain warm through the next several days, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Dry...
WBKO
Another gorgeous day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather you will love today!. Daytime highs will remain warm through the next several days, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Dry and sunny conditions persist through Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures slowly inch their way up to near 90 degrees by Thursday and Friday. Humidity won’t be all that high these next two days, but that changes toward the end of the week. Stray showers are possible as we approach the end of the week and the weekend.
WBKO
Southern Lanes, StepStone collecting car seats and booster seats for foster children
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With over 9,000 children in foster care in Kentucky, agencies providing placement and hopeful foster parents need a little bit of help. The partnership between Southern Lanes and StepStone Family and Youth Services is looking to provide car seats and booster seats to foster families in the area.
WBKO
“Kentucky Living” Magazine thrones 5 Broke Girls Restaurant with having best burger
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Looking for the best burger in Kentucky?. Well look no further, they say it’s located in the city of Horse Cave. Earlier this month, “Kentucky Living” magazine awarded the restaurant “5 Broke Girls” for having the best burger in Kentucky in 2022.
WBKO
Bike Safety Rodeo promotes wearing a helmet when riding a bike
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is perhaps one of the first things you learn as you get older, riding a bike. Although for many it can be a great past time, it can also be dangerous. “If you start a kid out early four or five, you’ve put helmet...
WBKO
Edmonson County FRYSC teams up with local hairdressers for free back-to-school haircuts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With back to school around the corner in Edmonson County, it’s time for back to school haircuts. The Edmonson County Family Resource Youth Services Center teamed up with local hairdressers to provide free back-to-school haircuts at the elementary schools in the district. Haircuts were...
WBKO
KY Secretary of State talks cons of recounts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Secretary of State Michael Adams made a stop in Bowling Green to speak at The Barren River Area Development District. Adams commended officials on their work in their respective districts and discussed the upcoming election. While there, Adams spoke with WBKO about how recounts could...
wkdzradio.com
Five Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent five people to the hospital Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van was northbound when it was struck by a tractor-trailer from behind at the Pembroke Road exit. Five people in the van were taken by ambulance to Jennie...
WBKO
Historic Sandford Duncan Inn to host Linkumpinch Bourbon tastings
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sandford Duncan Inn is now open for bourbon tastings and tours. Dueling Grounds Distillery is offering inn guests samplings of its Linkumpinch Bourbon named after the farm where duels were fought in the 1800s. “The partnership between the Sandford Duncan Inn and Dueling Grounds Distillery is...
WBKO
Maintenance project on Veterans Memorial set to start
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A preventive maintenance project on U.S. 68 Veterans Memorial in Bowling Green is set to begin this week. The project will be from the bridge over Jennings Creek to Old Barren River Road. Drivers should expect lane closures and a lower speed limit. The first...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Single-Vehicle Wreck In Christian County
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 813 in Christian County Saturday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a truck was westbound about three miles from North Greenville Road when the driver lost control causing the truck to run off the road and overturn. A male passenger...
WBKO
AARP honors organizations that helped with tornado relief
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River Area Development District held their annual board meeting, during which they honored regional organizations that helped during the December tornadoes. The AARP Kentucky Volunteer State President, Charlotte Whittaker, was at the meeting to thank those who helped. The AARP Foundation was responsible...
3 in custody after shots fired at West Creek High School during football game
No one was hurt after shots were reportedly fired on a Clarksville high school campus.
WBKO
Logan County JROTC focusing on service learning and youth leadership
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The mission of Army JROTC is “To motivate young people to be better citizens” and Logan County has expanded that mission beyond the traditional high school. The Leadership Program is aimed at middle school students, 5th through 8th grades, interested in the JROTC experience....
