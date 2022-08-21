BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather you will love today!. Daytime highs will remain warm through the next several days, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Dry and sunny conditions persist through Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures slowly inch their way up to near 90 degrees by Thursday and Friday. Humidity won’t be all that high these next two days, but that changes toward the end of the week. Stray showers are possible as we approach the end of the week and the weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO